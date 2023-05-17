Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Unicaja Banco, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UNI   ES0180907000

UNICAJA BANCO, S.A.

(UNI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:30:00 2023-05-17 am EDT
0.9320 EUR   +0.81%
Unicaja Banco's Real Madrid Card: fee-free for new customers when signing up online

05/17/2023 | 11:11am EDT
Unicaja Banco's Real Madrid Card: fee-free for new customers when signing up online
The institution presents a new design for young people, inspired by the captain's armband, and another one with the La Décima anthem

17 MAY 2023

2 Min reading

The Real Madrid debit card will be 100% fee-free, with no issuance or maintenance fees, when subscribed online*. Unicaja Banco, the Club's official bank, also adds two new designs to its Real Madrid Card catalog, launching a new model for young people, inspired by the captain's armband, and another one with the La Décima anthem.

Thus, new customers who sign up online for the Real Madrid debit card until 31 December, on the bank's website, will be able to choose from a total of eight designs, all of them without issuance or maintenance fees.

In addition, holders of Real Madrid Card can access Unicaja Banco's sweepstakes platform and win tickets to Real Madrid's home matches, as well as visits to the Bernabéu Tour.

This is a card with contactless technology, which allows users to make purchases at any store, as well as use it on their cell phone, in addition to a number of other benefits, such as having an alternative and safer means of payment than cash, having total control of the card from the Digital Banking or the cell phone, as well as enjoying discounts in multiple brands, thanks to the EURO 6000 privileges.

Real Madrid Card presentation party for young people

On the occasion of the launch of the new Real Madrid Debit Card for young people, Unicaja Banco will hold a presentation party at the Ciudad Deportiva del Real Madrid.

The first one hundred new customers between 18 and 27 years old who sign up for any of the Real Madrid Debit Card models will receive a double invitation to attend this party, which will be held during the month of June at Valdebebas.

*No issuance or maintenance fee for new customers who sign up for the Real Madrid debit card at www.realmadrid.unicajabanco.es. before 31 December 2023. See promotional terms and conditions at www.unicajabanco.es.

Attachments

Disclaimer

UNICAJA Banco SA published this content on 17 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2023 15:10:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 600 M 1 738 M 1 738 M
Net income 2022 306 M 333 M 333 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,07x
Yield 2022 5,97%
Capitalization 2 454 M 2 665 M 2 665 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,53x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 7 853
Free-Float 47,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 0,92 €
Average target price 1,39 €
Spread / Average Target 50,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Manuel Menéndez Menéndez Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Manuel Azuaga Moreno Executive Chairman & President
Pablo Gonzales Martin Chief Financial Officer
José Maria de la Vega Carnicero Managing Director-Operations & Technology
Galo Juan Sastre Corchado Director-Regulatory Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNICAJA BANCO, S.A.-10.33%2 665
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.84%392 522
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.95%242 546
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.39%218 036
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.61%173 551
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED15.14%161 461
