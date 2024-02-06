Feb 6 (Reuters) - Unicaja Banco SA:
* SAYS BANK IS NOT LOOKING AT ANOTHER RESTRUCTURING PROCESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Madrid Newsroom)
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.923 EUR
|+5.49%
|+4.83%
|+3.60%
|10:02am
|Unicaja Says It Is Not Looking At Another Restructuring Process
|RE
|09:18am
|Unicaja Does Not Expect "Material" Real Estate Provisions Going Forward
|RE
Feb 6 (Reuters) - Unicaja Banco SA:
* SAYS BANK IS NOT LOOKING AT ANOTHER RESTRUCTURING PROCESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Madrid Newsroom)
|Unicaja Says It Is Not Looking At Another Restructuring Process
|RE
|Unicaja Does Not Expect "Material" Real Estate Provisions Going Forward
|RE
|ECB raises minimum capital requirements for Spanish banks
|RE
|Unicaja Banco Chairman to Step Down
|MT
|Spain's Unicaja to start search for new chairman in revamp
|RE
|Unicaja Expects NII To Grow Close To 25% In 2023
|RE
|Transcript : Unicaja Banco, S.A., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 30, 2023
|Spain's Unicaja Q3 net profit rises 35% on higher lending income
|RE
|An unknown buyer acquired ?194 million euros NPLs and write-offs portfolio of Unicaja Banco, S.A..
|CI
|Unicaja Banco, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
|CI
|Hedge fund Oceanwood offers 4.4% stake in Spanish bank Unicaja
|RE
|Transcript : Unicaja Banco, S.A., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 27, 2023
|Unicaja Banco, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|Spanish banks perform better in EU stress test than in 2021, El Confidencial says
|RE
|Norges Bank Investment Management acquired an unknown minority stake in Unicaja Banco, S.A.
|CI
|Unicaja Banco's CEO to Step Down in Corporate Governance Overhaul
|MT
|Unicaja to start search for new CEO in revamp
|RE
|Fitch Affirms Unicaja Banco Ratings on Reinforced Position in Spain After Liberbank Merger
|MT
|Transcript : Unicaja Banco, S.A., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 28, 2023
|Spain's Unicaja Q1 net profit falls 43% compared to same period a year ago
|RE
|Unicaja Banco, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
|CI
|Unicaja's CEO still sees 15-20% growth in NII in 2023
|RE
|Unicaja Banco, S.A. Announces Teresa Sáez Ponte Resigned from the Position of Director
|CI
|Solid results for Pets at home and UBS: MarketScreener's World Press Review, January 31
|Transcript : Unicaja Banco, S.A., 2022 Earnings Call, Jan 31, 2023
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+4.16%
|2 492 M $
|+2.59%
|502 B $
|-2.02%
|260 B $
|+2.62%
|241 B $
|-1.06%
|175 B $
|+1.34%
|161 B $
|+2.37%
|151 B $
|-0.94%
|146 B $
|-2.59%
|136 B $
|-15.50%
|132 B $