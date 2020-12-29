Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  >  Unicaja Banco, S.A.    UNI   ES0180907000

UNICAJA BANCO, S.A.

(UNI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Unicaja and Liberbank announce creation of Spain's fifth-biggest bank

12/29/2020 | 02:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MADRID, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The boards of Spanish lenders Unicaja and Liberbank on Tuesday approved the terms of an all-in share deal that will create Spain's fifth-biggest bank with around 110 billion euros ($134.71 billion) in assets.

Under the terms of the deal, in which Unicaja will fully absorb Liberbank by mid- to late 2021, the exchange ratio is set at 2.7705 Liberbank shares for each Unicaja share, the lenders said.

The deal follows the approval of a merger earlier this month between state-owned Bankia and Caixabank to create the largest domestic lender and marks an acceleration of the sector's consolidation after BBVA and Sabadell called off merger talks last month.

Current Unicaja board chairman Manuel Azuaga will be the future chairman of the combined entity, the bank said, while Liberbank CEO Manuel Menendez will serve as the new company's CEO.

The deal still has to be approved by shareholders in votes to be held in the first quarter of 2021.

Workforce overlaps will be analysed after the merger, Unicaja said, adding that no decisions about staff numbers had been taken yet.

European banks are under growing pressure to join forces to face rising bad debt and record-low interest rates.

The Unicaja-Liberbank deal will reduce the number of Spanish lenders to 10, already accounting for the Bankia-Caixabank deal - down from 55 before the 2008 financial crisis. ($1 = 0.8166 euros) (Reporting by Jesús Aguado, Clara-Laeila Laudette and Nathan Allen, editing by Andrei Khalip and Nick Zieminski)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A. -0.25% 4.068 Delayed Quote.-18.16%
BANCO DE SABADELL, S.A. -1.51% 0.3593 Delayed Quote.-64.92%
BANKIA, S.A. -0.10% 1.4535 Delayed Quote.-23.52%
CAIXABANK, S.A. -0.42% 2.144 Delayed Quote.-23.05%
LIBERBANK, S.A. 0.93% 0.271 Delayed Quote.-19.85%
UNICAJA BANCO, S.A. 0.57% 0.709 Delayed Quote.-27.17%
All news about UNICAJA BANCO, S.A.
02:04pUnicaja and Liberbank announce creation of Spain's fifth-biggest bank
RE
02:02pUnicaja and Liberbank announce creation of Spain's fifth-biggest bank
RE
12/21UNICAJA BANCO S A : The Edufinet Project gives an online workshop to students of..
PU
12/18UNICAJA BANCO S A : signs collaboration agreements with business associations fr..
PU
12/11UNICAJA BANCO S A : EPI announces major Polish and Finnish banks and consortium ..
PU
12/11UNICAJA BANCO S A : The Edufinet Project presents a videogame to learn about fin..
PU
12/09UNICAJA BANCO S A : supports one more year the more than 1,000 SMEs owners of Ro..
PU
12/02UNICAJA BANCO S A : joins Black Friday with promotions for extraordinary contrib..
PU
12/02UNICAJA BANCO S A : Edufinet Project closes its 3rd Financial Education Congress..
PU
12/02UNICAJA BANCO S A : publishes a new issue of its report ‘Situación económi..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 952 M 1 167 M 1 167 M
Net income 2020 83,4 M 102 M 102 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,7x
Yield 2020 1,53%
Capitalization 1 114 M 1 361 M 1 365 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,17x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 6 249
Free-Float 34,7%
Chart UNICAJA BANCO, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Unicaja Banco, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNICAJA BANCO, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 0,83 €
Last Close Price 0,71 €
Spread / Highest target 48,9%
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ángel Rodríguez de Gaspar de Gracia Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Manuel Azuaga Moreno Executive Chairman
José de la Vega Carnicero Managing Director-Operations & Technology
Pablo Gonzales Martin Chief Financial Officer
Mariano Joaquin Anaya Ordonez Technology Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNICAJA BANCO, S.A.-27.17%1 361
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-10.67%382 062
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-14.93%260 648
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.67%258 268
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.82%188 995
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.14.53%164 540
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ