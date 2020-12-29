Unicaja and Liberbank announce creation of Spain's fifth-biggest bank

MADRID, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The boards of Spanish lenders
Unicaja and Liberbank on Tuesday approved the
terms of an all-in share deal that will create Spain's
fifth-biggest bank with around 110 billion euros ($134.71
billion) in assets.
Under the terms of the deal, in which Unicaja will fully
absorb Liberbank by mid- to late 2021, the exchange ratio is set
at 2.7705 Liberbank shares for each Unicaja share, the lenders
said.
The deal follows the approval of a merger earlier this month
between state-owned Bankia and Caixabank to
create the largest domestic lender and marks an acceleration of
the sector's consolidation after BBVA and Sabadell
called off merger talks last month.
Current Unicaja board chairman Manuel Azuaga will be the
future chairman of the combined entity, the bank said, while
Liberbank CEO Manuel Menendez will serve as the new company's
CEO.
The deal still has to be approved by shareholders in votes
to be held in the first quarter of 2021.
Workforce overlaps will be analysed after the merger,
Unicaja said, adding that no decisions about staff numbers had
been taken yet.
European banks are under growing pressure to join forces to
face rising bad debt and record-low interest rates.
The Unicaja-Liberbank deal will reduce the number of Spanish
lenders to 10, already accounting for the Bankia-Caixabank deal
- down from 55 before the 2008 financial crisis.
($1 = 0.8166 euros)
(Reporting by Jesús Aguado, Clara-Laeila Laudette and Nathan
Allen, editing by Andrei Khalip and Nick Zieminski)