    UCAPM   PK0049901017

UNICAP MODARABA

(UCAPM)
Unicap Modaraba : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period 31 December 2021

03/08/2022 | 11:51pm EST
DIRECTOR'S REPORT

Dear Certificate holders,

The Board of Directors of Map Out Management Company (Private) Limited, Managers of UNICAP Modaraba (UCAPM) take pleasure in presenting the Half-yearly Financial Statements of the Modaraba for the six months ended December 31, 2021.

During the Half-year under review the Modaraba has made significant progress towards profitability by reducing its operations and administrative costs compared with the same period last year.

Operating expenses of the Modaraba have remained within budget.

The Modaraba will continue with its strategy of business growth by booking of productive assets and development of new products and services in future.

The Board thanked the sponsors for continuous corporate guidance and financial support since taking over of the Management of the Modaraba by Map Out Management Company Pvt Limited. The Board also acknowledges the patronage of certificate holders of the Modaraba for their continued trust and support.

The Board also appreciates dedication and hard work of the employees of the Modaraba.

The enclosed financial statements depict that the plans Map Out Management Company (Private) Limited, Managers of UNICAP Modaraba (UCAPM) and efforts put in by the employees to revive the Modaraba and to make it an active business concern are going in the right direction and begin to bear success.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

---Sd---

_________________________

S. Saeed Ahmed

31 January 2022

Chief Executive Officer

Lahore

BALANCE SHEET

AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2021

December 31

December 31

2021

2020

Notes

Rupees

Rupees

ASSETS

Property & Equipment

95,690

132,593

Cash In Hand

89,657

66,900

Other receivable

-

Advance Tax

88,816

87,289

Investments - Stock In Trade

56,900,000

55,000,000

57,174,163

55,286,782

LIABILITIES

Accrued and other liabilities

1,255,242

925,242

Long term security deposit

-

-

Payable to management company

850,000

24,241,593

Provision for taxation

901,489

901,489

3,006,731

26,068,324

54,167,432

29,218,458

REPRESENTED BY:

CERTIFICATE CAPITAL

Authorized

24,000,000 Modaraba Certificates of Rs.10/- each

240,000,000

240,000,000

Issued, subscribed and paid-up certificates

236,400,000

236,400,000

Discount on Issuance of Shares

(50,000,000)

(50,000,000)

Share Deposit Money

25,421,593

-

RESERVES

Statutory reserve

8,738,973

8,738,973

Accumulated losses

(166,393,134)

(165,920,515)

CONTINGENCIES

54,167,432

29,218,458

---Sd---

---Sd---

CHIEF EXECUTIVE

DIRECTOR

PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT

FOR THE HALF-YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021

Half-Year

Quarter Ended

December31

December31

December31

December31

2021

2020

2021

2020

otes - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Rupees - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Ijarah Rental Income

-

-

-

-

Financial Advisory

-

-

-

-

Un-realized Gain on Investment

-

-

-

-

Gain on Sale of Fixed Assets

-

-

-

-

Reversal of Mark-up

-

-

-

-

Profit on Bank Account

-

-

-

-

-

-

Expense

Administrative Expenses

1,026,658

912,732

(456,654)

477,401

Impairment in Value of Investment

-

-

-

-

1,026,658

912,732

(456,654)

477,401

Profit (Loss) before Management Fee

(1,026,658)

(912,732)

(456,654)

(878,740)

Modaraba Company's Management Fee

-

Profit (Loss) before Taxation

(1,026,658)

(912,732)

(456,654)

(477,401)

Taxation

-

Profit (Loss) after Taxation

(1,026,658)

(912,732)

(456,654)

(477,401)

Earning per Certificate

(0.043)

(0.038)

(0.019)

(0.020)

---Sd---

---Sd---

CHIEF EXECUTIVE

DIRECTOR

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE HALF-YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021

Half-Year

Quarter Ended

December31

December31

December31

December31

2021

2020

2021

2020

Notes - - - - - - - -

- -

- - - - - - - - -

Rupees - - - - - - - - -

- - - - - - - -

Profit (Loss) after Taxation

(1,026,658)

(912,732)

(456,654)

(477,401)

Other Comprehensive income

/(loss)

-

-

-

-

Total Comprehensive (loss)

(1,026,658)

(912,732)

(456,654)

(477,401)

---Sd---

---Sd---

CHIEF EXECUTIVE

DIRECTOR

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Unicap Modaraba published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 04:50:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
