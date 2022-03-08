Unicap Modaraba : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period 31 December 2021

DIRECTOR'S REPORT

Dear Certificate holders,

The Board of Directors of Map Out Management Company (Private) Limited, Managers of UNICAP Modaraba (UCAPM) take pleasure in presenting the Half-yearly Financial Statements of the Modaraba for the six months ended December 31, 2021.

During the Half-year under review the Modaraba has made significant progress towards profitability by reducing its operations and administrative costs compared with the same period last year.

Operating expenses of the Modaraba have remained within budget.

The Modaraba will continue with its strategy of business growth by booking of productive assets and development of new products and services in future.

The Board thanked the sponsors for continuous corporate guidance and financial support since taking over of the Management of the Modaraba by Map Out Management Company Pvt Limited. The Board also acknowledges the patronage of certificate holders of the Modaraba for their continued trust and support.

The Board also appreciates dedication and hard work of the employees of the Modaraba.

The enclosed financial statements depict that the plans Map Out Management Company (Private) Limited, Managers of UNICAP Modaraba (UCAPM) and efforts put in by the employees to revive the Modaraba and to make it an active business concern are going in the right direction and begin to bear success.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors