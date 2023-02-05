Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Unicap Modaraba
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UCAPM   PK0049901017

UNICAP MODARABA

(UCAPM)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-31
1.800 PKR   +1.69%
02/02Unicap Modaraba Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
01/31Unicap Modaraba : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended 30 June 2022
PU
2022Unicap Modaraba Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Unicap Modaraba : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 30 September 2022

02/05/2023 | 11:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DIRECTOR'S REPORT

Dear Certificate holders,

The Board of Directors of Map Out Management Company (Private) Limited, Managers of UNICAP Modaraba (UCAPM) take pleasure in presenting the Quarterly Financial Statements of the Modaraba for the first quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Operating expenses of the Modaraba have remained within budget.

The Modaraba will continue with its strategy of business growth by booking of productive assets and development of new products and services in future.

The Registrar Modaraba, SECP passed an Order bearing Serial No.SC/M/MS/Unicap/46/2022/75 dated March 28,2022 stating that the accumulated losses of the Modaraba have exceeded more than 50% of the total amount subscribed by the Modaraba Certificate Holders and it may be wound up in public interest by filing an application of Winding Up before the Modaraba Tribunal Lahore. Unicap Modaraba filed a Writ Petition the Order in the Lahore High Court challenging the Order passed by SECP and the Honorable Lahore High Court, on August 03, 2022 suspended the operations of the impugned order dated March 28 ,2022 passed by SECP

The Board thanked the sponsors for continuous corporate guidance and financial support since taking over of the Management of the Modaraba by Map Out Management Company Pvt Limited. The Board also acknowledges the patronage of certificate holders of the Modaraba for their continued trust and support.

The Board also appreciates dedication and hard work of the employees of the Modaraba.

The enclosed financial statements depict that the plans Map Out Management Company (Private) Limited, Managers of UNICAP Modaraba (UCAPM) and efforts put in by the employees to revive the Modaraba and to make it an active business concern are going in the right direction and begin to bear success.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Map Out Management Company (Private) Limited

---Sd---

_________________________

Director

7 October 2022

Lahore

BALANCE SHEET

AS AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

Notes

ASSETS

Property & Equipment

Cash In Hand

Advance Tax

Investments - Stock In Trade

LIABILITIES

Accrued and other liabilities

Long term security deposit

Payable to management company

Provision for taxation

REPRESENTED BY:

CERTIFICATE CAPITAL

Authorized

24,000,000 Modaraba Certificates of Rs.10/- each

Issued, subscribed and paid up certificates

Discount on Issuance of Shares

Share Deposit Money

RESERVES

Statutory reserve

Accumulated losses

CONTINGENCIES

September 30

2022

Rupees

75,087

38,621

88,792

58,260,727

58,463,227

1,303,242

-

2,150,000

901,489

4,354,731

54,108,496

240,000,000

236,400,000

(50,000,000)

25,421,593

8,738,973

(166,452,070)

54,108,496

September 30

2021

Rupees

103,287

69,714

88,816

56,900,000

57,161,817

1,211,242

-

425,000

901,489

2,537,731

54,624,086

240,000,000

236,400,000

(50,000,000)

25,421,593

8,738,973

(165,936,480)

54,624,086

---Sd---

CHIEF EXECUTIVE

---Sd---

DIRECTOR

PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT

FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

Quarter Ended

September 30

September 30

2022

2021

Notes

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Rupees - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Ijarah Rental Income

Financial Advisory

Un-realized Gain on Investment

Gain on Sale of Fixed Assets

Reversal of Mark-up

Profit on Bank Account

Expense

Administrative Expenses Impairment in Value of Investment

Profit (Loss) before Management Fee

Modaraba Company's Management Fee

Profit (Loss) before Taxation

Taxation

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

441,056

441,056

(441,056)

(441,056)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

570,004

570,004

(570,004)

(570,004)

-

Profit (Loss) after Taxation Earning per Certificate

---Sd---

CHIEF EXECUTIVE

(441,056)

(570,004)

(0.024)

(0.024)

---Sd---

DIRECTOR

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

Quarter Ended

September 30

September 30

2022

2021

Notes - - - - - - - - - - -

- - - - Rupees - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Profit (Loss) after Taxation

(441,056)

(570,004)

Other Comprehensive income /(loss)

Total Comprehensive (loss)

(441,056)

(570,004)

---Sd---

---Sd---

CHIEF EXECUTIVE

DIRECTOR

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Unicap Modaraba published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 04:39:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about UNICAP MODARABA
02/02Unicap Modaraba Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
01/31Unicap Modaraba : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended 30 June 2022
PU
2022Unicap Modaraba Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Ma..
CI
2022Unicap Modaraba : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended March 31, 2022
PU
2022Unicap Modaraba Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 2021
CI
2022Unicap Modaraba : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period 31 December 2021
PU
2022Unicap Modaraba : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 30 September 2021
PU
2022Unicap Modaraba Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2022Unicap Modaraba Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
2022Unicap Modaraba Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended De..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1,46 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
Net income 2022 -0,65 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net Debt 2022 1,69 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
P/E ratio 2022 -65,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 44,2 M 0,16 M 0,16 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,58x
EV / Sales 2022 30,0x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart UNICAP MODARABA
Duration : Period :
Unicap Modaraba Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Junaid Iqbal Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mohammad Imran-ul-Hague Non-Executive Director
Sohail Ansar Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNICAP MODARABA8.43%0
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED5.99%12 169
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.1.08%7 195
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.2.60%5 552
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED0.25%4 541
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED15.25%3 867