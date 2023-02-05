Unicap Modaraba : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 30 September 2022

DIRECTOR'S REPORT

Dear Certificate holders,

The Board of Directors of Map Out Management Company (Private) Limited, Managers of UNICAP Modaraba (UCAPM) take pleasure in presenting the Quarterly Financial Statements of the Modaraba for the first quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Operating expenses of the Modaraba have remained within budget.

The Modaraba will continue with its strategy of business growth by booking of productive assets and development of new products and services in future.

The Registrar Modaraba, SECP passed an Order bearing Serial No.SC/M/MS/Unicap/46/2022/75 dated March 28,2022 stating that the accumulated losses of the Modaraba have exceeded more than 50% of the total amount subscribed by the Modaraba Certificate Holders and it may be wound up in public interest by filing an application of Winding Up before the Modaraba Tribunal Lahore. Unicap Modaraba filed a Writ Petition the Order in the Lahore High Court challenging the Order passed by SECP and the Honorable Lahore High Court, on August 03, 2022 suspended the operations of the impugned order dated March 28 ,2022 passed by SECP

The Board thanked the sponsors for continuous corporate guidance and financial support since taking over of the Management of the Modaraba by Map Out Management Company Pvt Limited. The Board also acknowledges the patronage of certificate holders of the Modaraba for their continued trust and support.

The Board also appreciates dedication and hard work of the employees of the Modaraba.

The enclosed financial statements depict that the plans Map Out Management Company (Private) Limited, Managers of UNICAP Modaraba (UCAPM) and efforts put in by the employees to revive the Modaraba and to make it an active business concern are going in the right direction and begin to bear success.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Map Out Management Company (Private) Limited

---Sd---

_________________________

Director

7 October 2022

Lahore