DIRECTOR'S REPORT

DEAR CERTIFICATE HOLDERS,

The Board of Directors of UNICAP Modaraba (UCAPM) take pleasure in presenting the 1st Quarterly Financial Statements (un-audited) of the Modaraba for the Three months ended September 30, 2023.

During the nine months under review the Modaraba has made significant progress towards sustainability by reducing its operations and administrative costs compared to same period last year.

The Modaraba continues its strategy of business growth by booking of fresh assets and development of new products and services in future.

The Board is grateful for the continuous guidance and support of the Sponsors of the company, who are committed for its revival with their own Private Money. The Board also acknowledges the patronage of certificate holders of the Modaraba for their continued trust and support.

The Board also thanks the SECP for their guidance & Support.

The enclosed financial statements depict that the planning and effective strategies of Map Out Management Company (Private) Limited (Managers of UNICAP Modaraba) to revive the Modaraba and to make it an active business concern are going in the right direction.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Chief Executive Officer

7 Octobeer, 2023

Lahore