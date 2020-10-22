Unicasa Indústria de Móveis S A : 10/22/2020 - Material Fact (0,17 MB)
0
10/22/2020 | 05:35pm EDT
UNICASA INDÚSTRIA DE MÓVEIS S.A.
Company Registry (NIRE): 43300044513-RS
Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/ME): 90.441.460/0001-48
MATERIAL FACT
Bento Gonçalves, Rio Grande do Sul,
October
22, 2020
-
Unicasa Indústria de
Móveis
S.A. (BM&FBOVESPA: UCAS3, Bloomberg:
UCAS3:BZ,
Reuters:
UCAS3.SA), one of Brazil's
leading
manufacturers of customized furniture and the only publicly held Brazilian company in the sector, in compliance with CVM Instruction 358/02, as amended, notably article 2, sole paragraph, item III, hereby informs its shareholders and the market that, with the conclusion of the probate process of Mr. Frank Zietolie ("Frank") after his demise on March 23, 2019, his shares in the Company have been transferred to his heirs:Renata Vendruscolo Zietolie ("Renata"), Laura Zietolie ("Laura"), Isabela Zietolie ("Isabela") and Camila Zietolie ("Camila"). As such, a private Second Amendment to the Company's Shareholders' Agreement ("Amendment") was signed by its signatories and filed on this date at the registered office of the Company, to formalize theabove-mentionedshare transfers.
As informed by the shareholders to the Company, the Amendment neither changes nor aims to change the control or management structure of the Company. Other terms and conditions of the Shareholders' Agreement remain unchanged.
The distribution of shares and people bound by the Shareholders' Agreement, as amended and reflecting the aforementioned transfers, is detailed in the following table.
About Unicasa: Unicasa Indústria de Móveis S.A. BM&FBOVESPA: UCAS3, Bloomberg: UCAS3:BZ, Reuters: UCAS3. SA) is one of Brazil's leading
manufacturers of customized furniture and the only publicly held Brazilian company in the sector. The Company operates through five brands: Dell Anno, Favorita, New, Casa Brasileira and Unicasa Corporate, distributed through 198 exclusive stores in Brazil and abroad. Its plant, situated on an area of around 50,000 m² in the city of Bento Gonçalves, Rio Grande do Sul, has annual production capacity of 2.2 million modules. For more information, visit our Investor Relations website: ri.unicasamoveis.com.br.
Página 1 de 1
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Unicasa Indústria de Móveis SA published this content on 22 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2020 21:34:03 UTC