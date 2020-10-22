Unicasa Indústria de Móveis S A : 10/22/2020 - Material Fact (0,17 MB)

UNICASA INDÚSTRIA DE MÓVEIS S.A.

Company Registry (NIRE): 43300044513-RS

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/ME): 90.441.460/0001-48

MATERIAL FACT Bento Gonçalves, Rio Grande do Sul, October 22, 2020 - Unicasa Indústria de Móveis S.A. (BM&FBOVESPA: UCAS3, Bloomberg: UCAS3:BZ, Reuters: UCAS3.SA), one of Brazil's leading

manufacturers of customized furniture and the only publicly held Brazilian company in the sector, in compliance with CVM Instruction 358/02, as amended, notably article 2, sole paragraph, item III, hereby informs its shareholders and the market that, with the conclusion of the probate process of Mr. Frank Zietolie ("Frank") after his demise on March 23, 2019, his shares in the Company have been transferred to his heirs:Renata Vendruscolo Zietolie ("Renata"), Laura Zietolie ("Laura"), Isabela Zietolie ("Isabela") and Camila Zietolie ("Camila"). As such, a private Second Amendment to the Company's Shareholders' Agreement ("Amendment") was signed by its signatories and filed on this date at the registered office of the Company, to formalize the above-mentionedshare transfers.

As informed by the shareholders to the Company, the Amendment neither changes nor aims to change the control or management structure of the Company. Other terms and conditions of the Shareholders' Agreement remain unchanged.

The distribution of shares and people bound by the Shareholders' Agreement, as amended and reflecting the aforementioned transfers, is detailed in the following table.

Shareholder Number of Bound Shares Alexandre Grendene Bartelle 27,569,065 Renata Vendruscolo Zietolie 2,144,637 Laura Zietolie 2,144,636 Isabela Zietolie 2,144,636 Camila Zietolie 2,144,636 Kelly Zietolie 598,116

A copy of the amendment to the Shareholders' Agreement is available for consultation on the IPE System of CVM, as well as the websites of B3 (http://www.b3.com.br) and the Company (http:// http://ri.unicasamoveis.com.br).

Gustavo Dall Onder

Investor Relations Officer

About Unicasa: Unicasa Indústria de Móveis S.A. BM&FBOVESPA: UCAS3, Bloomberg: UCAS3:BZ, Reuters: UCAS3. SA) is one of Brazil's leading

manufacturers of customized furniture and the only publicly held Brazilian company in the sector. The Company operates through five brands: Dell Anno, Favorita, New, Casa Brasileira and Unicasa Corporate, distributed through 198 exclusive stores in Brazil and abroad. Its plant, situated on an area of around 50,000 m² in the city of Bento Gonçalves, Rio Grande do Sul, has annual production capacity of 2.2 million modules. For more information, visit our Investor Relations website: ri.unicasamoveis.com.br.

