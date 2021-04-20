Log in
    UCAS3   BRUCASACNOR1

UNICASA INDÚSTRIA DE MÓVEIS S.A.

(UCAS3)
Unicasa Indústria de Móveis S A : 04/20/2021 - Notice to the Market - Quiet Period 1Q21 (0,15 MB)

04/20/2021 | 11:20am EDT
UNICASA INDÚSTRIA DE MOVÉIS S.A.

Company Registry (NIRE): 43300044513-RS

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ): 90.441.460/0001-48

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Bento Gonçalves, RS, April 20, 2021 - Unicasa Móveis S.A. (BM&FBOVESPA: UCAS3, Bloomberg:

UCAS3:BZ, Reuters: UCAS3.SA), one of the leading companies in Brazil custom-made furniture industry and the only Brazilian publicly held company in the sector, hereby announces that as of tomorrow it will be in its quiet and blackout period. The quiet period is mainly intended to guarantee equality of information, i.e. all shareholders receiving the same information at the same time. The blackout period is intended to ensure that no shares are negotiated by persons who have access to inside information (related parties). This period will end on May 05, 2021. In this period, the Investor Relations team will not provide information related to the results for the first quarter of 2021, however, they will continue providing routine information on the Company.

Gustavo Dall Onder

Investor Relations Officer

About Unicasa: Unicasa Indústria de Móveis S.A. (B3: UCAS3, Bloomberg: UCAS3: BZ, Reuters: UCAS3. SA) is one of Brazil's leading manufacturers of customized furniture and the only publicly held Brazilian company in the sector. The Company operates through five brands: Dell Anno, Favorita, New, Casa Brasileira and Unicasa Corporate, distributed through 198 exclusive stores in Brazil and abroad. Its plant, situated on an area of around 50,000 m² in the city of Bento Gonçalves, Rio Grande do Sul, has annual production capacity of 2.2 million modules. For more information, visit our Investor Relations website: ri.unicasamoveis.com.br.

Disclaimer

Unicasa Indústria de Móveis SA published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 15:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
