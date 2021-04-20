Unicasa Indústria de Móveis S A : 04/20/2021 - Notice to the Market - Quiet Period 1Q21 (0,15 MB)

UNICASA INDÚSTRIA DE MOVÉIS S.A.

Company Registry (NIRE): 43300044513-RS

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ): 90.441.460/0001-48

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Bento Gonçalves, RS, April 20, 2021 - Unicasa Móveis S.A. (BM&FBOVESPA: UCAS3, Bloomberg:

UCAS3:BZ, Reuters: UCAS3.SA), one of the leading companies in Brazil custom-made furniture industry and the only Brazilian publicly held company in the sector, hereby announces that as of tomorrow it will be in its quiet and blackout period. The quiet period is mainly intended to guarantee equality of information, i.e. all shareholders receiving the same information at the same time. The blackout period is intended to ensure that no shares are negotiated by persons who have access to inside information (related parties). This period will end on May 05, 2021. In this period, the Investor Relations team will not provide information related to the results for the first quarter of 2021, however, they will continue providing routine information on the Company.

Gustavo Dall Onder

Investor Relations Officer

