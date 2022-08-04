Log in
02:47aTHE SECOND QUARTER (FROM JAN 1, 2022 TO JUN 30, 2022)PRESENTATION MATERIALS (PDF : 4,500kb)
PU
08/01UNICHARM : Notice Concerning the Progress of the Acquisition of Treasury Shares
PU
07/19UNICHARM : Selected in stock composites of “SOMPO Sustainability Index”, 11 years in a row
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Second Quarter (From Jan 1, 2022 to Jun 30, 2022)Presentation Materials (PDF:4,500KB)

08/04/2022 | 02:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Second Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022

(Jan 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)

Unicharm Investor Meeting Presentation Materials

August 4, 2022

Takahisa Takahara

President and CEO

Unicharm Corporation

Second Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022 (January 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022) Financial Performance Summary

Projections stated in these materials include those based on the Company's currently

obtained assumptions, forecasts and plans regarding the future. Therefore, actual results may differ significantly from projections due to risks and uncertainties associated with market competition, foreign exchange rates, etc

Copyright (c) Unicharm Corporation. All rights reserved.

Second Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022 (January 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)

Financial Results Summary

Consolidated

Sales 421.6 billion JPY (YoY +11.8%)

Core operating income 55.4 billion JPY (YoY -10.3%)

  • Sales hit record high. Profits were affected by the soaring material and logistics costs.
  • Sales showed better performance than expected, core operating income margin is in line with the plan.

Japan

2.5% sales increase, 10.7% profit decrease

  • Feminine Care Business, Wellness Care Business, and Pet Care Business showed sales increase and maintained good performance.
    Profit decrease was affected by soaring material costs combined with weak yen.

Overseas

17.5% sales increase, 9.8% profit decrease

  • Increase in sales and decrease in profits in Asia. Increased sales are driven by Indonesia, India, and Vietnam. Decreased profits were affected by the lockdown in China and Baby Care Business which accelerated the shift to high-gross profit products.
  • Increase in sales and profits in other regions. Performance improved in North America thanks to the value pass-through onto value-added products.

Shareholder

Yearly dividend 38 yen per share

Return

To increase dividend for 21 consecutive years

  • Purchase of own shares: purchased 9 billion yen as of the end of July.

Copyright (c) Unicharm Corporation. All rights reserved.

3

Sales hit record high

Performance steadily improved as expected even under a harsh environment

Consolidated account highlights

(100 millions of yen)

(from Jan. to June)

2Q of

2Q of FY

(Forecast)

FY Ended

Ending Dec.

gap(yen)

gap (%)

FY Ending

Achievement

Dec. 31,

31, 2022

Dec. 31,

(%)

2021

2022

Net sales

3,770

4,216

+447

+11.8%

8,500

49.6%

Core operating income

618

554

-64

-10.3%

1,270

43.6%

(margin-%)

(16.4%)

(13.1%)

(-3.3P)

(14.9%)

Profit before tax

648

564

-84

-12.9%

1,260

44.7%

(margin-%)

(17.2%)

(13.4%)

(-3.8P)

(14.8%)

Profit attributable to owners of

400

318

-82

-20.5%

792

40.1%

parent company (margin-%)

(10.6%)

(7.5%)

(-3.1P)

(9.3%)

EBITDA

profit before tax + depreciation/

835

772

-63

-7.6%

1,660

46.5%

amortization + fire accident loss

Basic earnings per share (JPY)

66.77

53.26

-13.51

20.2%

132.84

40.1%

USD Rate (JPY)

107.69

122.89

+15.20

+14.1%

113.50

CNY Rate (JPY)

16.66

18.94

+2.28

+13.7%

17.50

Copyright (c) Unicharm Corporation. All rights reserved.

4

Stable sales growth amid COVID-19 pandemic

High profit standard was secured under the pressure of rising costs

  • Sales trend (quarterly)

(100 millions of yen)

2,172

1,949

1,739

1,728

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

2019

2020

2021

2022

Copyright (c) Unicharm Corporation. All rights reserved.

  • Core operating income trend (quarterly)

(100 millions of yen)

304

250

255

191

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

2019

2020

2021

2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Unicharm Corporation published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 06:46:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
