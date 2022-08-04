The Second Quarter (From Jan 1, 2022 to Jun 30, 2022)Presentation Materials (PDF:4,500KB)
08/04/2022 | 02:47am EDT
Second Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022
(Jan 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)
Unicharm Investor Meeting Presentation Materials
August 4, 2022
Takahisa Takahara
President and CEO
Unicharm Corporation
Second Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022 (January 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022) Financial Performance Summary
Projections stated in these materials include those based on the Company's currently
obtained assumptions, forecasts and plans regarding the future. Therefore, actual results may differ significantly from projections due to risks and uncertainties associated with market competition, foreign exchange rates, etc
Copyright (c) Unicharm Corporation. All rights reserved.
Second Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022 (January 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)
Financial Results Summary
Consolidated
Sales 421.6 billion JPY (YoY +11.8%)
Core operating income 55.4 billion JPY (YoY-10.3%)
Sales hit record high. Profits were affected by the soaring material and logistics costs.
Sales showed better performance than expected, core operating income margin is in line with the plan.
Japan
2.5% sales increase, 10.7% profit decrease
Feminine Care Business, Wellness Care Business, and Pet Care Business showed sales increase and maintained good performance.
Profit decrease was affected by soaring material costs combined with weak yen.
Overseas
17.5% sales increase, 9.8% profit decrease
Increase in sales and decrease in profits in Asia. Increased sales are driven by Indonesia, India, and Vietnam. Decreased profits were affected by the lockdown in China and Baby Care Business which accelerated the shift to high-gross profit products.
Increase in sales and profits in other regions. Performance improved in North America thanks to the value pass-through onto value-added products.
Shareholder
Yearly dividend 38 yen per share
Return
To increase dividend for 21 consecutive years
Purchase of own shares: purchased 9 billion yen as of the end of July.
Copyright (c) Unicharm Corporation. All rights reserved.
3
Sales hit record high
Performance steadily improved as expected even under a harsh environment
Consolidated account highlights
(100 millions of yen)
(from Jan. to June)
2Q of
2Q of FY
(Forecast)
FY Ended
Ending Dec.
gap(yen)
gap (%)
FY Ending
Achievement
Dec. 31,
31, 2022
Dec. 31,
(%)
2021
2022
Net sales
3,770
4,216
+447
+11.8%
8,500
49.6%
Core operating income
618
554
-64
-10.3%
1,270
43.6%
(margin-%)
(16.4%)
(13.1%)
(-3.3P)
(14.9%)
Profit before tax
648
564
-84
-12.9%
1,260
44.7%
(margin-%)
(17.2%)
(13.4%)
(-3.8P)
(14.8%)
Profit attributable to owners of
400
318
-82
-20.5%
792
40.1%
parent company (margin-%)
(10.6%)
(7.5%)
(-3.1P)
(9.3%)
EBITDA
（profit before tax + depreciation/
835
772
-63
-7.6%
1,660
46.5%
amortization + fire accident loss）
Basic earnings per share (JPY)
66.77
53.26
-13.51
‐20.2%
132.84
40.1%
USD Rate (JPY)
107.69
122.89
+15.20
+14.1%
113.50
―
CNY Rate (JPY)
16.66
18.94
+2.28
+13.7%
17.50
―
Copyright (c) Unicharm Corporation. All rights reserved.
4
Stable sales growth amid COVID-19 pandemic
High profit standard was secured under the pressure of rising costs
Sales trend (quarterly)
(100 millions of yen)
2,172
1,949
1,739
1,728
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
2019
2020
2021
2022
Copyright (c) Unicharm Corporation. All rights reserved.
Core operating income trend (quarterly)
(100 millions of yen)
304
250
255
191
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
2019
2020
2021
2022
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Unicharm Corporation published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 06:46:06 UTC.