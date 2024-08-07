About the Cover

Embracing its corporate brand essence "Love Your Possibilities," Unicharm strives to help each individual fully pursue their possibilities by promoting activities that help ensure mental and physical well-being. One such activity is our support for Paralym Art in its continuous efforts to foster the social participation and financial independence of people with disabilities. Accordingly, we have featured works by artists with disabilities on the cover of Sustainability Report 2024 and Integrated Report 2024. Unicharm has supported the efforts of Paralym Art since 2016, and 2024 marks its ninth year in this engagement.

Title Clover of Joy

Artist hatsuka

Artist Statement

Clover of Joy was painted with thoughts and wishes of love and happiness. I would be delighted if the picture can bring even

the slightest bit of joy to those who see it.