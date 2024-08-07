Unicharm Group

CONTENTS

002 Editorial Policy / Contents

003 Overview of the

  Unicharm Group

Introduction

  1. The Unicharm Way
  1. Message from the
    • President & CEO

Sustainability Management

  1. Message from the
    • Head of the ESG Division
  3. Management Structure

ESG Goals

011 Kyo-sei Life Vision 2030

  (Medium- to Long-Term

ESG Goals)

Key Themes

015 Safeguarding

  • the Well-Being of Individuals

016 Safeguarding

  • the Well-Being of Society

017 Safeguarding

  • the Well-Being of Our Planet

018 Unicharm Principles

019 Environmental Targets 2030 (Medium- to Long-Term

ESG Goals)

Environment

022 Environmental Management

022 Basic Environmental   Policy

025 RefF Project Targeting

  • the Realization of a Recycling-Based Society

027 Recycling-Based Society 027 Plastic Waste Reduction

  • Measures

034 Zero-Carbon Society 034 Climate Change

041 Disclosure Based on the TCFD Recommendations

045 Biodiversity

045 Biodiversity

  Conservation

051 Reducing Emissions and   Preventing Pollution

055 Water Recycling-Oriented Society

055 Water Resources

058 Environmental Data

Society

068 Innovation Management

  1. Product Development
  1. Digital Transformation
    • (DX)

075 Intellectual Property

076 Customer Satisfaction 076 Responsibility to

Our Customers (Consumers)

079 Quality

079 Quality Assurance

082 Human Rights

082 Respect for

  • Human Rights

086 Human Resources

086 Development and Utilization of Human Resources

092 Diversity and Inclusion

096 Employee Health

100 Occupational Health and Safety

103 Supply Chain Management 103 Sustainable Procurement

108 Communities

108 Social Contribution

  • Activities

113 Social Data

Governance

118 Corporate Governance 118 Corporate Governance

127 Compliance

127 Fair Business Practices

131 Tax Compliance

132 Risk Management

132 Risk Management

137 Governance Data

  1. External Evaluations
  2. Independent Assurance Report

About the Cover

Embracing its corporate brand essence "Love Your Possibilities," Unicharm strives to help each individual fully pursue their possibilities by promoting activities that help ensure mental and physical well-being. One such activity is our support for Paralym Art in its continuous efforts to foster the social participation and financial independence of people with disabilities. Accordingly, we have featured works by artists with disabilities on the cover of Sustainability Report 2024 and Integrated Report 2024. Unicharm has supported the efforts of Paralym Art since 2016, and 2024 marks its ninth year in this engagement.

Title Clover of Joy

Artist hatsuka

Artist Statement

Clover of Joy was painted with thoughts and wishes of love and happiness. I would be delighted if the picture can bring even

the slightest bit of joy to those who see it.

