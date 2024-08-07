Unicharm Group
Introduction
Sustainability
ESG Goals
Environment
Society
Governance
External
Independent
001
Sustainability Report 2024
Management
Evaluations
Assurance Report
CONTENTS
002 Editorial Policy / Contents
003 Overview of the
Unicharm Group
Introduction
- The Unicharm Way
- Message from the
- President & CEO
Sustainability Management
- Message from the
- Head of the ESG Division
- Management Structure
ESG Goals
011 Kyo-sei Life Vision 2030
(Medium- to Long-Term
ESG Goals)
Key Themes
015 Safeguarding
- the Well-Being of Individuals
016 Safeguarding
- the Well-Being of Society
017 Safeguarding
- the Well-Being of Our Planet
018 Unicharm Principles
019 Environmental Targets 2030 (Medium- to Long-Term
ESG Goals)
Environment
022 Environmental Management
022 Basic Environmental Policy
025 RefF Project Targeting
- the Realization of a Recycling-Based Society
027 Recycling-Based Society 027 Plastic Waste Reduction
- Measures
034 Zero-Carbon Society 034 Climate Change
041 Disclosure Based on the TCFD Recommendations
045 Biodiversity
045 Biodiversity
Conservation
051 Reducing Emissions and Preventing Pollution
055 Water Recycling-Oriented Society
055 Water Resources
058 Environmental Data
Society
068 Innovation Management
- Product Development
- Digital Transformation
- (DX)
075 Intellectual Property
076 Customer Satisfaction 076 Responsibility to
Our Customers (Consumers)
079 Quality
079 Quality Assurance
082 Human Rights
082 Respect for
- Human Rights
086 Human Resources
086 Development and Utilization of Human Resources
092 Diversity and Inclusion
096 Employee Health
100 Occupational Health and Safety
103 Supply Chain Management 103 Sustainable Procurement
108 Communities
108 Social Contribution
- Activities
113 Social Data
Governance
118 Corporate Governance 118 Corporate Governance
127 Compliance
127 Fair Business Practices
131 Tax Compliance
132 Risk Management
132 Risk Management
137 Governance Data
- External Evaluations
- Independent Assurance Report
About the Cover
Embracing its corporate brand essence "Love Your Possibilities," Unicharm strives to help each individual fully pursue their possibilities by promoting activities that help ensure mental and physical well-being. One such activity is our support for Paralym Art in its continuous efforts to foster the social participation and financial independence of people with disabilities. Accordingly, we have featured works by artists with disabilities on the cover of Sustainability Report 2024 and Integrated Report 2024. Unicharm has supported the efforts of Paralym Art since 2016, and 2024 marks its ninth year in this engagement.
Title Clover of Joy
Artist hatsuka
Artist Statement
Clover of Joy was painted with thoughts and wishes of love and happiness. I would be delighted if the picture can bring even
the slightest bit of joy to those who see it.
