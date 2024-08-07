Unicharm Group

2-2,2-3,2-28

Editorial Policy

Preparation of Sustainability Report 2024

Sustainability Report 2024 was prepared to provide readers with information on Unicharm's sustainability activities. This year, in addition to reporting in line with the four areas established in our medium- to long-term ESG goals, Kyo-sei Life Vision 2030, we worked to further improve the contents of the report from the viewpoint of strengthening disclosure of ESG-related information.

In preparing Sustainability Report 2024, we referred to the United Nations (UN) Global Compact, GRI Standards, and other sources, while incorporating information that reflects the global needs of society for sustainability reports.

Moving forward, we will take measures to continue improving the quality of our sustainability report to cater to the needs of our stakeholders. We hope that you take the time to read this report in conjunction with Integrated Report 2024 and share your honest opinions.

Contents

Coverage

The contents of Sustainability Report 2024 are based on the activities of the Unicharm Group (Unicharm Corporation and its domestic and overseas consolidated subsidiaries). However, the report also contains information on certain non-consolidated subsidiaries and affiliated companies.

In the report, "Unicharm" or "the Company" refers to "the Unicharm Group." Company names are stated individually as needed to specify scope. Please refer below for the scope of environmental data aggregation.

P.058 Environmental Data > Environmental Management > Sites for which data has been compiled

Intended Audience

All Unicharm stakeholders inclusive of customers, shareholders, investors, business partners, and employees

Reporting Period

January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023 (the report focuses on results from 2023 and includes some of the latest information from 2024)

 

Date of Issue

May 2024

Next issue scheduled for May 2025 (previous issue: May 2023)

Reference

"Sustainability" section of Unicharm's corporate website

Independent Assurance

Unicharm has received independent assurance from KPMG AZSA Sustainability Co., Ltd. for the environmental information contained in this report. Environmental performance indicators that have received independent assurance are indicated with a .

P.142 Independent Assurance Report

Reference Guidelines

  • GRI Standards
    (GRI disclosure numbers have been noted for each corresponding disclosure item)
  • Environmental Reporting Guidelines 2018 of the Ministry of the Environment
  • TCFD Recommendations
  • SASB Standards

United Nations (UN) Global Compact

Unicharm supports the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact and has participated in this initiative since May 2006.

Principle 1: Businesses should support and respect the

Human

protection of internationally proclaimed

human rights; and

Rights

Principle 2: make sure that they are not complicit in

 

 

human rights abuses.

 

Principle 3: Businesses should uphold the freedom of

 

association and the effective recognition of the

 

right to collective bargaining;

Labour

Principle 4: the elimination of all forms of forced and

compulsory labour;

 

 

Principle 5: the effective abolition of child labour; and

 

Principle 6: the elimination of discrimination in respect of

 

employment and occupation.

 

Principle 7: Businesses should support a precautionary

 

approach to environmental challenges;

Environment

Principle 8: undertake initiatives to promote greater

 

environmental responsibility; and

 

Principle 9: encourage the development and diffusion of

 

environmentally friendly technologies.

 

 

Anti-

Principle 10: Businesses should work against corruption in

Integrated Reporthttps://www.unicharm.co.jp/en/ir/report.html

Corruption

all its forms, including extortion and bribery.

 

 

The Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact

