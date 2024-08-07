Editorial Policy

Preparation of Sustainability Report 2024

Sustainability Report 2024 was prepared to provide readers with information on Unicharm's sustainability activities. This year, in addition to reporting in line with the four areas established in our medium- to long-term ESG goals, Kyo-sei Life Vision 2030, we worked to further improve the contents of the report from the viewpoint of strengthening disclosure of ESG-related information.

In preparing Sustainability Report 2024, we referred to the United Nations (UN) Global Compact, GRI Standards, and other sources, while incorporating information that reflects the global needs of society for sustainability reports.

Moving forward, we will take measures to continue improving the quality of our sustainability report to cater to the needs of our stakeholders. We hope that you take the time to read this report in conjunction with Integrated Report 2024 and share your honest opinions.

Information Disclosure System

