2024

CONTENTS

002 Editorial Policy / Contents

003 Overview of the

  Unicharm Group

Introduction

  1. The Unicharm Way
  1. Message from the
    • President & CEO

Sustainability Management

  1. Message from the
    • Head of the ESG Division
  3. Management Structure

ESG Goals

011 Kyo-sei Life Vision 2030

  (Medium- to Long-Term

ESG Goals)

Key Themes

015 Safeguarding

  • the Well-Being of Individuals

016 Safeguarding

  • the Well-Being of Society

017 Safeguarding

  • the Well-Being of Our Planet

018 Unicharm Principles

019 Environmental Targets 2030 (Medium- to Long-Term

ESG Goals)

Environment

022 Environmental Management

022 Basic Environmental   Policy

025 RefF Project Targeting

  • the Realization of a Recycling-Based Society

027 Recycling-Based Society 027 Plastic Waste Reduction

  • Measures

034 Zero-Carbon Society 034 Climate Change

041 Disclosure Based on the TCFD Recommendations

045 Biodiversity

045 Biodiversity

  Conservation

051 Reducing Emissions and   Preventing Pollution

055 Water Recycling-Oriented Society

055 Water Resources

058 Environmental Data

Society

068 Innovation Management

  1. Product Development
  1. Digital Transformation
    • (DX)

075 Intellectual Property

076 Customer Satisfaction 076 Responsibility to

Our Customers (Consumers)

079 Quality

079 Quality Assurance

082 Human Rights

082 Respect for

  • Human Rights

086 Human Resources

086 Development and Utilization of Human Resources

092 Diversity and Inclusion

096 Employee Health

100 Occupational Health and Safety

103 Supply Chain Management 103 Sustainable Procurement

108 Communities

108 Social Contribution

  • Activities

113 Social Data

Governance

118 Corporate Governance 118 Corporate Governance

127 Compliance

127 Fair Business Practices

131 Tax Compliance

132 Risk Management

132 Risk Management

137 Governance Data

  1. External Evaluations
  2. Independent Assurance Report

About the Cover

Embracing its corporate brand essence "Love Your Possibilities," Unicharm strives to help each individual fully pursue their possibilities by promoting activities that help ensure mental and physical well-being. One such activity is our support for Paralym Art in its continuous efforts to foster the social participation and financial independence of people with disabilities. Accordingly, we have featured works by artists with disabilities on the cover of Sustainability Report 2024 and Integrated Report 2024. Unicharm has supported the efforts of Paralym Art since 2016, and 2024 marks its ninth year in this engagement.

Title Clover of Joy

Artist hatsuka

Artist Statement

Clover of Joy was painted with thoughts and wishes of love and happiness. I would be delighted if the picture can bring even

the slightest bit of joy to those who see it.

Editorial Policy / Contents

2-2,2-3,2-28

Editorial Policy

Preparation of Sustainability Report 2024

Sustainability Report 2024 was prepared to provide readers with information on Unicharm's sustainability activities. This year, in addition to reporting in line with the four areas established in our medium- to long-term ESG goals, Kyo-sei Life Vision 2030, we worked to further improve the contents of the report from the viewpoint of strengthening disclosure of ESG-related information.

In preparing Sustainability Report 2024, we referred to the United Nations (UN) Global Compact, GRI Standards, and other sources, while incorporating information that reflects the global needs of society for sustainability reports.

Moving forward, we will take measures to continue improving the quality of our sustainability report to cater to the needs of our stakeholders. We hope that you take the time to read this report in conjunction with Integrated Report 2024 and share your honest opinions.

Information Disclosure System

 

Investor Relations

Investor Relations

https://www.unicharm.co.jp/en/ir.html

Annual Securities Report

https://www.unicharm.co.jp/en/ir/library/securities.html

Presentation Materials for Investors https://www.unicharm.co.jp/en/ir/library/investors.html

Contents

Coverage

The contents of Sustainability Report 2024 are based on the activities of the Unicharm Group (Unicharm Corporation and its domestic and overseas consolidated subsidiaries). However, the report also contains information on certain non-consolidated subsidiaries and affiliated companies.

In the report, "Unicharm" or "the Company" refers to "the Unicharm Group." Company names are stated individually as needed to specify scope. Please refer below for the scope of environmental data aggregation.

P.058 Environmental Data > Environmental Management > Sites for which data has been compiled

Intended Audience

All Unicharm stakeholders inclusive of customers, shareholders, investors, business partners, and employees

Reporting Period

January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023 (the report focuses on results from 2023 and includes some of the latest information from 2024)

 

ESG/Sustainability

Sustainability

https://www.unicharm.co.jp/en/csr-eco.html

Kyo-sei Life Vision 2030

https://www.unicharm.co.jp/en/csr-eco/kyoseilifevision.html

GRI Standards Comparison Table

https://www.unicharm.co.jp/en/csr-eco/gri.html

SASB Standards

https://www.unicharm.co.jp/en/csr-eco/sasb.html

Sustainability Report

https://www.unicharm.co.jp/en/csr-eco/report.html

Corporate Governance Report

https://www.unicharm.co.jp/en/company/corporate-governance.html

Date of Issue

May 2024

Next issue scheduled for May 2025 (previous issue: May 2023)

Reference

"Sustainability" section of Unicharm's corporate website

Independent Assurance

Unicharm has received independent assurance from KPMG AZSA Sustainability Co., Ltd. for the environmental information contained in this report. Environmental performance indicators that have received independent assurance are indicated with a .

P.142 Independent Assurance Report

Reference Guidelines

  • GRI Standards
    (GRI disclosure numbers have been noted for each corresponding disclosure item)
  • Environmental Reporting Guidelines 2018 of the Ministry of the Environment
  • TCFD Recommendations
  • SASB Standards

United Nations (UN) Global Compact

Unicharm supports the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact and has participated in this initiative since May 2006.

Principle 1: Businesses should support and respect the

Human

protection of internationally proclaimed

human rights; and

Rights

Principle 2: make sure that they are not complicit in

 

 

human rights abuses.

 

Principle 3: Businesses should uphold the freedom of

 

association and the effective recognition of the

 

right to collective bargaining;

Labour

Principle 4: the elimination of all forms of forced and

compulsory labour;

 

 

Principle 5: the effective abolition of child labour; and

 

Principle 6: the elimination of discrimination in respect of

 

employment and occupation.

 

Principle 7: Businesses should support a precautionary

 

approach to environmental challenges;

Environment

Principle 8: undertake initiatives to promote greater

 

environmental responsibility; and

 

Principle 9: encourage the development and diffusion of

 

environmentally friendly technologies.

 

 

Anti-

Principle 10: Businesses should work against corruption in

Integrated Reporthttps://www.unicharm.co.jp/en/ir/report.html

Corruption

all its forms, including extortion and bribery.

 

 

The Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact

Overview of the Unicharm Group

As of December 31, 2023

2-1,2-2,2-7

Primary Consolidated Subsidiaries and Affiliates

As of December 31, 2023

Corporate Name

Unicharm Corporation

 

 

Date of Establishment

February 10, 1961

 

 

Capital

¥15,993 million

 

 

No. of Shares Issued

620,834,319

 

 

Head Office

Sumitomo Fudosan Tokyo Mita Garden Tower, 3-5-19, Mita, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan

 

 

Registered Company Office

182 Shimobun, Kinsei-cho, Shikokuchuo City, Ehime, Japan

Japan

Unicharm Products Co., Ltd.

Unicharm Kokko Nonwoven Co., Ltd.

Cosmotec Corporation

Unicare Corporation

Unicharm Mölnlycke K.K.

Peparlet Co., Ltd.

United Charm Co., Ltd.

Uni.Charm (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

LG-Unicharm Co., Ltd.

No. of Employees

16,223

 

 

No. of Production Bases

39 factories (Japan: 16, Asia (excluding Japan): 19, Others: 4)

Asia (Excluding Japan)

Unicharm Consumer Products (China) Co., Ltd. PT. UNI-CHARM INDONESIA Tbk

Listed Exchange

Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange

 

 

 

Baby and child care products

 

Feminine care products

Major Business Operations

Wellness care products

 

Pet care products

 

Commercial-use food packaging materials

Others

Unicharm India Private Limited

Diana Unicharm Joint Stock Company

DSG International (Thailand) Public Co., Ltd.

Uni.Charm Mölnlycke B.V.

Unicharm Gulf Hygienic Industries Co., Ltd.

Unicharm Australasia Holding Pty Ltd.

The Hartz Mountain Corporation

URL

https://www.unicharm.co.jp/en/

 

 

Total

50 subsidiaries and affiliates

 

 

Primary Management Indicators

Consolidated Net Sales

(Billion yen)

1,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

898.0

941.8

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

782.7

 

181.8

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

162.1

 

 

 

 

714.2

727.5

 

 

 

 

 

750

 

124.2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

110.5

 

 

111.9

 

428.3

 

438.2

 

500

 

 

 

 

363.7

 

 

 

 

 

323.1

 

 

329.9

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

250

 

 

 

321.8

 

273.8

292.4

294.9

307.6

 

0

 

 

 

 

 

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

(FY)

Consolidated Core Operating Income

(Billion yen)

150

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

122.5

119.6

128.0

 

 

 

114.7

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

100

89.8

 

 

 

 

 

50

 

 

 

 

 

 

0

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

(FY)

 

Number of Group Employees

 

 

(People)

 

 

 

 

 

18,000

16,304

16,665

16,308

16,206

16,223

 

 

 

4,028

4,198

4,206

4,179

4,270

 

 

12,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

9,032

9,160

8,804

8,770

8,732

6,000

 

 

 

 

 

3,244

3,307

3,298

3,257

3,221

 

0

 

 

 

 

 

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

(FY)

Japan 

 

Asia (excluding Japan) 

 

Others

 

Japan 

 

Asia (excluding Japan) 

 

Others

The Unicharm Way

Corporate Brand EssenceLove Your Possibilities

We will realize a cohesive society that enables everyone to embrace their potential at all times and support one other with a spirit of altruism.

  • We want to accept and appreciate people for who they are, at all times. And we want to be appreciated.
  • For everyone-women, men, newborns, and the elderly-to be true to themselves.
  • Because there is no limit to the "Possibilities" we can achieve.
  • We want to believe in them, embrace them, and follow them closely.

Society

Governance

External

Independent

004

Evaluations

Assurance Report

 

 

 

2-6

Unicharm's IdentityThe Unicharm Way

Unicharm has defined its purpose (reason for existence) as contributing to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). To realize this purpose by means of each employee thinking and acting on their own, we have identified the three key components of mission (what we want to achieve), vision (how we want to achieve), and value (what we must focus on in order to achieve), and are working to bring these to fruition.

And we want you to follow them closely.

  • This is the asking in "Love."
  • We will surely realize a cohesive society when "Love" is conveyed to you with a spirit

of altruism and spread throughout the world.

  This is the ambition in "Your."

Unicharm Ideals

  • • We contribute to creating a better quality of life for everyone by offering only the finest products and services to markets and customers, both in Japan and abroad.
  • • We strive to pursue proper corporate management principles that combine corporate growth, employee

well-being, and the fulfillment of our social responsibilities.

  • • We bring forth the fruits of cooperation based on integrity and harmony, by respecting the independence of the individual and striving to promote the Five Great Pillars.*
  • The Five Great Pillars: (1) Founder's spirit, (2) Enterprising spirit, (3) Spirit of simplicity and fortitude, (4) Spirit of collaboration, and (5) Spirit of respecting people

(Established: 1974)

Purpose: Our Reason for Existence Contribute to the achievement of the SDGs

Purpose

Realization of SDGs

Mission

Realization of cohesive society

Vision

Love Your Possibilities

NOLA & DOLA

 

Values

 

 

 

Management

 

 

 

with

OGISM

 

-Loop

Resonance

 

 

 

 

 

OODA

 

 

(A)

Three DNA = BOP-Ship

 

 

 

 

 

"Beliefs & Pledges" and

Corporate Code of Conduct

"Five Great Pillars" and Associate

Code of Conduct

Unicharm Ideals:

Realization of affluent life for mankind

A Philosophy to Share with Society

  • Unicharm's goals for corporate branding, areas of action, and philosophy on how to achieve these goals

Philosophy for Practicing Management with Resonance

  • A philosophy to ensure that frontline employees think and act on their own initiative from management's perspective based on a solid understanding of management policies
Love Your Possibilities

The Unicharm Way

 

Mission: What We Want to Achieve

 

Vision: How We Want to Achieve

 

  To Realize a Cohesive Society (Social Inclusion)

  Realizing "Love Your Possibilities" and "NOLA & DOLA"

  At Unicharm, we believe in a cohesive society (social inclusion) that ensures each

person is independent while supporting others in a way that allows just the right

sense of distance, enabling everyone to spend their lives in the way they so wish

regardless of their situation, including vulnerable members of society and those

who are at a disadvantage either temporarily or for an extended period due to

aging, illness, childbirth, menstruation, or other factors.

  • Our existing vision "NOLA & DOLA" (Necessity of Life with Activities & Dreams of Life with Activities) aims to supply all people, from newborns to the elderly, with products and services that provide mental and physical support through gentle care so that they may be free of their burdens and can fulfill their dreams. Our corporate brand essence "Love Your Possibilities" was declared to share this hope internally and externally and accelerate the realization of a cohesive society-a goal we will achieve by providing produts and services

that embody the values of our vision.

NOLA

&

DOLA

Beliefs & Pledges and Corporate Code of Conduct

Pledge to our customers

We pledge to earn the full support of customers by always doing everything we can.

Pledge to our shareholders

We pledge to distribute industry-leading returns to shareholders.

Pledge to business partners

We pledge to achieve mutual growth by maintaining fair and equitable

 

Necessity of Life with Activities

 

Helping free people from various burdens

 

to enable them to enjoy good health,

Purpose

both in mind and body

 

Realization of SDGs

"NOLA" embodies the dispelling of negativity,

 

such as discomfort, inconvenience, and unsanitary

 

conditions-in other words, the provision of value

Mission

that aims to elevate people from negative to

neutral living conditions.

Realization of cohesive society

 

Vision

 

Dreams of Life with Activities

Contributing to fulfilling the dreams of

each and every person

"DOLA" expresses the creation of value that aims

to raise people from neutral to positive living conditions, allowing them to experience pleasure and the joy of living and to fulfill their dreams.

relationships.

Pledge to employees

Love Your Possibilities

NOLA & DOLA

Three Aspects of Our DNA = Best Practiceship, Ownership, and

We pledge to enable the happiness of employees and their family members by filling each of them with confidence and pride.

Pledge to society

We pledge to contribute to the economic and emotional fulfillment of all people and all of society through our corporate activities.

(Established: 1999)

-Loop OODA

Values

Management

with

Resonance

Three DNA = BOP-Ship

OGISM (A)

Partnership

  • The Three Aspects of Our DNA, a corporate culture and spirit that has been seamlessly passed down since our founding, represents the mindset and behav- ioral traits of Unicharm Group employees. It was revised as Best Practiceship, Ownership, and Partnership (BOP-Ship) to encourage better understanding of our diverse employees around the world.

Five Great Pillars and Associate Code of Conduct

Creativity and innovation

We will respect the creation of new social value and maintain a spirit that always seeks out innovation.

Ownership

We will follow in the footsteps of our founder and strive to identify and solve issues from a Companywide perspective to achieve our management targets.

Challenge

We will continue to transform our abilities without fear of failure and maintain a positive attitude based on our belief in the capacity of challenge to tap into unlimited potential.

Leadership

"Beliefs & Pledges" and

Corporate Code of Conduct

"Five Great Pillars" and Associate

Code of Conduct

Unicharm Ideals:

Realization of affluent life for mankind

Three Aspects of Our DNA

Create value through personal transformation

Changing yourself and achieving personal growth to create new value

Find reason within ourselves

Growing through learning from failures

Maintain our No. 1 position through continued and dedicated services

Always providing our customers with the highest satisfaction

BOP-Ship

Best Practiceship

Accumulating best practices, abandoning past resolutions, constantly making updates, and incorporating best practices with an emphasis on speed

Ownership

Recognizing everything as "our own matter" and thinking and acting on our own initiative to overcome difficulties

Partnership

Always respecting collaboration with peers with a spirit of altruism

We will become leaders who are capable of motivating people with our own determination by clearly showing the way for the organization to move forward.

Fair business practice

We will carry out fair corporate activities that combine the spirit of respecting humanity and dignity with high ethical standards.

(Established: 1999)

Value: What We Must Focus on in Order to Achieve

  • Promoting Management with Resonance
  • Management with resonance is a unified management model promoted by all of Unicharm's employees. It serves as a framework for senior management and frontline employees to work as one toward a shared goal. All Unicharm employees aim to realize the shared goal of creating a cohesive society by aligning their direction while constantly thinking and acting on their own initiative.

Message from the President & CEO

2-22

 

 

 

We aim to realize a cohesive society by delivering value unique to Unicharm.

Takahisa Takahara

President & CEO

Unicharm's New Corporate Brand Essence: "Love Your Possibilities"

In February 2024, Unicharm unveiled its new corporate brand essence: "Love Your Possibilities." It expresses our commitment to realizing a cohesive society in which all people are united and support one another, believing in their unlimited untapped potential and demonstrating this potential with a spirit of compassion and altruism.

As a manufacturer that specializes in nonwoven fabric and absorbent material processing and molding technologies, Unicharm delivers unique value through such products as sanitary pads and disposable diapers, as well as related services, dispelling negativity such as discomfort, inconvenience, and unsanitary conditions, and allowing people to experience pleasure and the joy of living and to fulfill their dreams. However, I believe in the age of the 100-year lifespan, we must provide products and services that enrich the lives of each customer, or in other words, maximize their lifetime value. The organic coordination of our brands, such as Sofy, Lifree, and MamyPoko, is essential to this end, inspiring the creation of our new corporate brand essence: "Love Your Possibilities."

Our Commitment to Medium- to Long-Term ESG Goals Will Lead to Realization of a Cohesive Society

That spirit of altruism and the "possibilities" in our essence naturally encompass society and the natural environment. This is because our business activities, such as ensuring the sustainability of value chains and meeting customer needs, are all about addressing social and environmental issues. Embodying this conviction is Kyo-sei Life Vision 2030-For a Diverse, Inclusive, and Sustainable World-and its medium- to long-term environ- mental, social, and governance (ESG) goals that we have worked to achieve since October 2020. Kyo-sei Life Vision 2030 consists of 20 key themes, indicators, and targets spanning the four themes of safeguarding the well-being of individuals, safeguarding the well-being of society, safeguarding the well-being of our planet, and the Unicharm Principles. Our employees' proactive- ness in achieving these targets through their daily business activities will spur the resolution of environmental and social issues and the realization of a cohesive society.

Here are some specific examples of the initiatives we are taking under Kyo-sei Life Vision 2030. On the theme of safeguarding the well-being of society, for several years we have been developing products and services in support of those trying to conceive*1 in response to the global issue of declining birth- rates. One such product is Sofy Active Pregnancy Monitorable Pantyliners, released in November 2023, for women who wish to become pregnant but are unsure of when best to conceive. The product enables users to find out when they are most likely to conceive by monitoring their secretions. Development took around seven years from concept to market, and we believe it will be of great social significance in the sense that it will fulfill the desires of many customers.

With respect to safeguarding the well-being of our planet, I would like to talk briefly about the Recycle for the Future (RefF) Project, in which we promote the horizontal recycling of disposable diapers. Disposable diapers, a core product of Unicharm, are typically incinerated after use due to hygiene issues. This however poses social issues such as increased waste, and environmental issues such as CO2 emissions generated from incinera- tion. We engage in the business of recycling used disposable diapers through collective efforts with Shibushi City (since fiscal

2016) and Osaki Town in Kagoshima Prefecture (since fiscal

2018). These efforts led to the development and release of Lifree RefF Side Leak Prevention Tape-on(Medium Size) disposable adult diapers-made partially from recycled pulp-in May 2022. In October 2023, we also introduced small and large sizes of these diapers, which are used at hospitals and nursing care facilities in the Kyushu region. In addition to collecting used diapers from municipalities and nursing care facilities, we plan to start collecting them from childcare facilities that subscribe to our Hands-Free Commute*2 disposable diaper service.

In these ways, we are steadily implementing a system to efficiently collect used disposable diapers, which is gradually showing results. Our ultimate goal, however, is to realize a society in which recycling diapers is simply a way of life, and we believe we are still only halfway there. Establishing a new life cycle for disposable diapers will entail collaborative efforts with municipalities and other companies and organizations. It will also involve gaining a proper understanding of recycled products from all consumers. We will continue to work together with our various stakeholders to implement the RefF Project in society.

*1 Refers to acquiring knowledge, discussing with family members, monitoring one's physical condition, and receiving fertility treatment, among other activities people often engage in when trying to conceive a child

*2 A subscription-based service that alleviates the burden on parents by eliminating the need to prepare disposable diapers and baby wipes at home or carry excess baggage to school, as well as on childcare workers by allowing them to monitor the supply of disposable diapers and baby wipes at childcare facilities

P.011 Kyo-sei Life Vision 2030 (Medium- to Long-Term ESG Goals)

P.070 Sofy Active Pregnancy Monitorable Pantyliners (Japan)

P.073 Providing Apps and Information That Help Women Address Concerns and Changes in Physical Condition and Menstruation

P.025 RefF Project Targeting the Realization of a Recycling-Based Society

Our Human Resources Are the Basis for Maximizing Corporate Value

Our human resources are the key to achieving Kyo-sei Life Vision 2030 and the basis for maximizing corporate value. Management with resonance, Unicharm's unique management model, is a system that encourages management and frontline employees to act on their own initiative by learning about and drawing on each other's perspectives in their respective duties. ESG targets were incorporated into the performance assessments of all employees in January 2023 with the aim of encouraging each individual to independently and proactively achieve the goals of Kyo-sei Life Vision 2030. I believe that having each employee think and act on their own initiative toward the goals will enable the delivery of unique value tailored to the characteristics of each country and region.

All of us at the Unicharm Group remain firmly committed to realizing a cohesive society by believing in our potential, demonstrating it to the fullest with a spirit of altruism, and addressing the issues of society and the environment.

May 2024

Takahisa Takahara

President & CEO

Unicharm Corporation

Sustainability Management

Message from the Head of the ESG Division

2-9,2-12,2-13,2-14,2-17,2-22

 

We aim to be a company trusted by all stakeholders in our unwavering commitment to resolve environmental and social issues through our business activities.

Kenji Ueda Senior Executive Officer, General Manager of ESG Division

Unicharm Corporation

At the Unicharm Group, our purpose (reason for existence) is contributing to the achievement of SDGs. Accordingly, realizing this purpose through our business activities is our vision of sustainability.

To further embody this vision, in October 2020 the Group announced its medium- to long-term ESG goals, Kyo-sei Life Vision 2030. It consists of 20 key themes, indicators, and targets spanning the four themes of safeguarding the well-being of individuals, safeguarding the well-being of society, safeguarding the well-being of our planet, and the Unicharm Principles. These 20 key themes were established to contribute to the achievement of the 17 goals and 169 targets of the SDGs, and cover environmental issues such as climate change and marine plastic pollution, and social issues such as declining birthrates and aging populations in East Asia and other mature economies and poverty in emerging countries.

Moreover, under Environmental Targets 2030 announced in May 2020, we set specific targets for the three issues of responding to the problem of plastic waste, responding to climate change, and helping prevent deforestation (response to procurement-related issues) based on our vision of where we want to be as a corporate group in 2050.

We are engaged in a Companywide effort to steadily move forward with Kyo-sei Life Vision 2030 and Environ-mental Targets 2030 progress and discussing issues through the ESG

Committee which operates under the direction of the president & CEO.

Now, allow me to touch on a few initiatives undertaken in fiscal 2023.

To accelerate our response to climate change issues, under the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions Visualization Project introduced in fiscal 2022, we established a system to swiftly calculate the carbon footprint of products (CFP)* for all products in the Personal Care Business produced in-house at our factories in Japan. We also cooperated with various external organizations, such as those engaged in decarbonization, to ensure consistency with international standards and formulate reliable GHG emission calculation rules, and were certified under the Internal-PCR approval program of the Sustainable Management Promotion Organization (SuMPO). In fiscal 2024, we plan to expand these activities to our Pet Care Business and overseas subsidiaries and disclose specific numerical data for the CFP of certain products.

Regarding progress in achieving 100% use of renewable electricity for all electricity used in our business operations by 2030, as set forth in Kyo-sei Life Vision 2030, we have increased our use of renewable electricity to 22.8% as of the end of fiscal 2023. To accelerate progress in this area, we became a member of the Renewable Energy 100% (RE100) global initiative in November 2023. We will continue to consider and steadily implement the most appropriate procurement methods

according to the circumstances of each company with a view to achieving 100% renewable electricity use.

In these ways, Unicharm remains committed to reducing CO2 emissions across its wide range of business activities. We will continue to actively call on those involved in the supply chain to do their part in reducing CO2 emissions throughout the product life cycle.

We have positioned Kyo-sei Life Vision 2030 and Environmental Targets 2030 as our key ESG related objectives, which are reflected in the goals of each department and also linked to individual targets and weekly action plans. As a part of these detailed efforts, ESG targets were incorporated into employee assessments in fiscal 2023.

We will continue to steadily promote these key ESG objectives in Groupwide efforts to resolve environmental and social issues through our business activities and contribute to the betterment of local communities. Furthermore, through the appropriate disclosure of ESG information, we aim to be a company trusted by all stakeholders, including customers, shareholders and investors, business partners, employees and their families, and local communities.

  • A system displaying GHG emissions for the entire life cycle of products and services, from the procurement of raw materials to disposal and recycling, by converting them into CO2 emissions

Management Structure

Sustainability Promotion System

Society

Governance

External

Independent

009

Evaluations

Assurance Report

 

 

 

2-9,2-12,2-13,2-14,2-17

Roles and Results of the ESG Committee

Unicharm has established a system to seamlessly promote sustainability management that meets the expectations of its stakeholders. Specifically, the ESG Committee, a cross-organizational structure chaired by the president & CEO, meets four times a year to deliberate and decide on all sustainability matters and governance-related policies and activities, and monitors their progress. The ESG Committee is attended not only by directors, executive officers, and other members of management, but also by those in charge of the Sales Division, R&D Division, Marketing Division, Corporate Division, and consolidated subsidiaries in Japan and overseas, and has a system in place to quickly carry out the various sustainability-related activities that are decided by its members. Matters deliberated and decided on by the ESG Committee are reported to the Board of Directors at least once a year.

Sustainability Promotion System

Board of Directors

• Approval of activity plans

• Approval of activity results

 

Roles

No. of

Meetings

Held

Fiscal 2023

Results Main

Themes of

Discussion

  • Deliberate and decide on the progress of Kyo-sei Life Vision 2030 medium- to long-term ESG goals and the medium-term management plan
  • Identify and address risks, opportunities, and key issues related to sustainability across the Group and deliberate and decide on information disclosure
  • Report matters deliberated and decided on by the ESG Committee to the Board of Directors at least once a year

Four (February, May, August, and November)

Progress of Kyo-sei Life Vision 2030 medium- to long-term ESG goals, Environmental Targets 2030, and the medium-term management plan

  • GHG Emissions Visualization Project
  • Operation of SDGs Theme Guideline-internal guideline for contributing to sustainability
  • Policy and progress on production of integrated and sustainability reports
  • Sharing of information on external ESG assessments
  • Control Self-Assessment (CSA) and internal audit plan

Report

ESG Committee

Chair: President & CEO

Secretariat: ESG Division

Core Themes and Categories of ESG Committee Initiatives

ISO 26000

Organizational governance, human rights, labor practices, the environment, fair business practices,

Core Subjects

consumer issues, and community involvement and development

 

 

 

 

 

 

E: Core Themes

 

 

• Climate change: Greenhouse gases, energy use management,

• Supply chain: Supplier policy, environmental issues, and

and climate change-related risks

sustainable procurement of forest resources and palm oil

• Water resources: Water usage and its reduction

• Biodiversity

• Pollution and resources: Waste disposal, resource usage, and

• Development of environmentally friendly products

recycling

 

 

 

 

 

Sales Division

R&D Division

Marketing Division

Corporate Division

Consolidated subsidiaries in Japan

Consolidated subsidiaries in Japan

Consolidated

subsidiaries overseas

Consolidated

subsidiaries overseas

  1. Core Themes
  • Labor standards: Forbiddance of child and forced labor, prohibi- tion of discrimination, freedom of association, collective bargain- ing rights, minimum wage, and prevention of harassment
  • Health and safety
  • Human rights: Due diligence, children's rights, forbiddance of child labor, community employment, and complaint handling
  • Society: Community investment and social contribution activities
  1. Core Themes
  • Corruption prevention: Bribery prevention, insider trading, whistleblowing system, education, and risk assessment
  • Corporate governance
  • Responsibilities to customers: Responsible advertising and marketing and customer satisfaction
  • Supply chain: Forbiddance of child and forced labor, prohibition of discrimination, freedom of association, collective bargaining rights, minimum wage, health and safety, due diligence, and capacity building
  • Product quality and safety
  • Companywide risk management: Environment, society, corporate governance
  • Compliance
  • Tax transparency

