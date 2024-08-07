Unicharm Group
Sustainability Report
2024
Unicharm Group
Introduction
Sustainability
ESG Goals
Environment
Society
Governance
External
Independent
001
Sustainability Report 2024
Management
Evaluations
Assurance Report
CONTENTS
002 Editorial Policy / Contents
003 Overview of the
Unicharm Group
Introduction
- The Unicharm Way
- Message from the
- President & CEO
Sustainability Management
- Message from the
- Head of the ESG Division
- Management Structure
ESG Goals
011 Kyo-sei Life Vision 2030
(Medium- to Long-Term
ESG Goals)
Key Themes
015 Safeguarding
- the Well-Being of Individuals
016 Safeguarding
- the Well-Being of Society
017 Safeguarding
- the Well-Being of Our Planet
018 Unicharm Principles
019 Environmental Targets 2030 (Medium- to Long-Term
ESG Goals)
Environment
022 Environmental Management
022 Basic Environmental Policy
025 RefF Project Targeting
- the Realization of a Recycling-Based Society
027 Recycling-Based Society 027 Plastic Waste Reduction
- Measures
034 Zero-Carbon Society 034 Climate Change
041 Disclosure Based on the TCFD Recommendations
045 Biodiversity
045 Biodiversity
Conservation
051 Reducing Emissions and Preventing Pollution
055 Water Recycling-Oriented Society
055 Water Resources
058 Environmental Data
Society
068 Innovation Management
- Product Development
- Digital Transformation
- (DX)
075 Intellectual Property
076 Customer Satisfaction 076 Responsibility to
Our Customers (Consumers)
079 Quality
079 Quality Assurance
082 Human Rights
082 Respect for
- Human Rights
086 Human Resources
086 Development and Utilization of Human Resources
092 Diversity and Inclusion
096 Employee Health
100 Occupational Health and Safety
103 Supply Chain Management 103 Sustainable Procurement
108 Communities
108 Social Contribution
- Activities
113 Social Data
Governance
118 Corporate Governance 118 Corporate Governance
127 Compliance
127 Fair Business Practices
131 Tax Compliance
132 Risk Management
132 Risk Management
137 Governance Data
- External Evaluations
- Independent Assurance Report
About the Cover
Embracing its corporate brand essence "Love Your Possibilities," Unicharm strives to help each individual fully pursue their possibilities by promoting activities that help ensure mental and physical well-being. One such activity is our support for Paralym Art in its continuous efforts to foster the social participation and financial independence of people with disabilities. Accordingly, we have featured works by artists with disabilities on the cover of Sustainability Report 2024 and Integrated Report 2024. Unicharm has supported the efforts of Paralym Art since 2016, and 2024 marks its ninth year in this engagement.
Title Clover of Joy
Artist hatsuka
Artist Statement
Clover of Joy was painted with thoughts and wishes of love and happiness. I would be delighted if the picture can bring even
the slightest bit of joy to those who see it.
Unicharm Group
Introduction
Sustainability
ESG Goals
Environment
Society
Governance
Sustainability Report 2024
Management
Editorial Policy / Contents
External
Independent
002
Evaluations
Assurance Report
2-2,2-3,2-28
Editorial Policy
Preparation of Sustainability Report 2024
Sustainability Report 2024 was prepared to provide readers with information on Unicharm's sustainability activities. This year, in addition to reporting in line with the four areas established in our medium- to long-term ESG goals, Kyo-sei Life Vision 2030, we worked to further improve the contents of the report from the viewpoint of strengthening disclosure of ESG-related information.
In preparing Sustainability Report 2024, we referred to the United Nations (UN) Global Compact, GRI Standards, and other sources, while incorporating information that reflects the global needs of society for sustainability reports.
Moving forward, we will take measures to continue improving the quality of our sustainability report to cater to the needs of our stakeholders. We hope that you take the time to read this report in conjunction with Integrated Report 2024 and share your honest opinions.
Information Disclosure System
Investor Relations
Investor Relations
https://www.unicharm.co.jp/en/ir.html
Annual Securities Report
https://www.unicharm.co.jp/en/ir/library/securities.html
Presentation Materials for Investors https://www.unicharm.co.jp/en/ir/library/investors.html
Contents
Coverage
The contents of Sustainability Report 2024 are based on the activities of the Unicharm Group (Unicharm Corporation and its domestic and overseas consolidated subsidiaries). However, the report also contains information on certain non-consolidated subsidiaries and affiliated companies.
In the report, "Unicharm" or "the Company" refers to "the Unicharm Group." Company names are stated individually as needed to specify scope. Please refer below for the scope of environmental data aggregation.
P.058 Environmental Data > Environmental Management > Sites for which data has been compiled
Intended Audience
All Unicharm stakeholders inclusive of customers, shareholders, investors, business partners, and employees
Reporting Period
January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023 (the report focuses on results from 2023 and includes some of the latest information from 2024)
ESG/Sustainability
Sustainability
https://www.unicharm.co.jp/en/csr-eco.html
Kyo-sei Life Vision 2030
https://www.unicharm.co.jp/en/csr-eco/kyoseilifevision.html
GRI Standards Comparison Table
https://www.unicharm.co.jp/en/csr-eco/gri.html
SASB Standards
https://www.unicharm.co.jp/en/csr-eco/sasb.html
Sustainability Report
https://www.unicharm.co.jp/en/csr-eco/report.html
Corporate Governance Report
https://www.unicharm.co.jp/en/company/corporate-governance.html
Date of Issue
May 2024
Next issue scheduled for May 2025 (previous issue: May 2023)
Reference
"Sustainability" section of Unicharm's corporate website
Independent Assurance
Unicharm has received independent assurance from KPMG AZSA Sustainability Co., Ltd. for the environmental information contained in this report. Environmental performance indicators that have received independent assurance are indicated with a .
P.142 Independent Assurance Report
Reference Guidelines
-
GRI Standards
(GRI disclosure numbers have been noted for each corresponding disclosure item)
- Environmental Reporting Guidelines 2018 of the Ministry of the Environment
- TCFD Recommendations
- SASB Standards
United Nations (UN) Global Compact
Unicharm supports the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact and has participated in this initiative since May 2006.
Principle 1: Businesses should support and respect the
Human
protection of internationally proclaimed
human rights; and
Rights
Principle 2: make sure that they are not complicit in
human rights abuses.
Principle 3: Businesses should uphold the freedom of
association and the effective recognition of the
right to collective bargaining;
Labour
Principle 4: the elimination of all forms of forced and
compulsory labour;
Principle 5: the effective abolition of child labour; and
Principle 6: the elimination of discrimination in respect of
employment and occupation.
Principle 7: Businesses should support a precautionary
approach to environmental challenges;
Environment
Principle 8: undertake initiatives to promote greater
environmental responsibility; and
Principle 9: encourage the development and diffusion of
environmentally friendly technologies.
Anti-
Principle 10: Businesses should work against corruption in
Integrated Reporthttps://www.unicharm.co.jp/en/ir/report.html
Corruption
all its forms, including extortion and bribery.
The Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact
Unicharm Group
Introduction
Sustainability
ESG Goals
Environment
Sustainability Report 2024
Management
Overview of the Unicharm Group
Company Profile
As of December 31, 2023
Society
Governance
External
Independent
003
Evaluations
Assurance Report
2-1,2-2,2-7
Primary Consolidated Subsidiaries and Affiliates
As of December 31, 2023
Corporate Name
Unicharm Corporation
Date of Establishment
February 10, 1961
Capital
¥15,993 million
No. of Shares Issued
620,834,319
Head Office
Sumitomo Fudosan Tokyo Mita Garden Tower, 3-5-19, Mita, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan
Registered Company Office
182 Shimobun, Kinsei-cho, Shikokuchuo City, Ehime, Japan
Japan
Unicharm Products Co., Ltd.
Unicharm Kokko Nonwoven Co., Ltd.
Cosmotec Corporation
Unicare Corporation
Unicharm Mölnlycke K.K.
Peparlet Co., Ltd.
United Charm Co., Ltd.
Uni.Charm (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
LG-Unicharm Co., Ltd.
No. of Employees
16,223
No. of Production Bases
39 factories (Japan: 16, Asia (excluding Japan): 19, Others: 4)
Asia (Excluding Japan)
Unicharm Consumer Products (China) Co., Ltd. PT. UNI-CHARM INDONESIA Tbk
Listed Exchange
Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange
Baby and child care products
Feminine care products
Major Business Operations
Wellness care products
Pet care products
Commercial-use food packaging materials
Others
Unicharm India Private Limited
Diana Unicharm Joint Stock Company
DSG International (Thailand) Public Co., Ltd.
Uni.Charm Mölnlycke B.V.
Unicharm Gulf Hygienic Industries Co., Ltd.
Unicharm Australasia Holding Pty Ltd.
The Hartz Mountain Corporation
URL
https://www.unicharm.co.jp/en/
Total
50 subsidiaries and affiliates
Primary Management Indicators
Consolidated Net Sales
(Billion yen)
1,000
898.0
941.8
782.7
181.8
162.1
714.2
727.5
750
124.2
110.5
111.9
428.3
438.2
500
363.7
323.1
329.9
250
321.8
273.8
292.4
294.9
307.6
0
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
(FY)
Consolidated Core Operating Income
(Billion yen)
150
122.5
119.6
128.0
114.7
100
89.8
50
0
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
(FY)
Number of Group Employees
(People)
18,000
16,304
16,665
16,308
16,206
16,223
4,028
4,198
4,206
4,179
4,270
12,000
9,032
9,160
8,804
8,770
8,732
6,000
3,244
3,307
3,298
3,257
3,221
0
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
(FY)
Japan
Asia (excluding Japan)
Others
Japan
Asia (excluding Japan)
Others
Unicharm Group
IntroductionInt ion
Sustainability
ESG Goals
Environment
Sustainability Report 2024
Management
The Unicharm Way
Corporate Brand EssenceLove Your Possibilities
We will realize a cohesive society that enables everyone to embrace their potential at all times and support one other with a spirit of altruism.
- We want to accept and appreciate people for who they are, at all times. And we want to be appreciated.
- For everyone-women, men, newborns, and the elderly-to be true to themselves.
- Because there is no limit to the "Possibilities" we can achieve.
- We want to believe in them, embrace them, and follow them closely.
Society
Governance
External
Independent
004
Evaluations
Assurance Report
2-6
Unicharm's IdentityThe Unicharm Way
Unicharm has defined its purpose (reason for existence) as contributing to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). To realize this purpose by means of each employee thinking and acting on their own, we have identified the three key components of mission (what we want to achieve), vision (how we want to achieve), and value (what we must focus on in order to achieve), and are working to bring these to fruition.
And we want you to follow them closely.
- This is the asking in "Love."
- We will surely realize a cohesive society when "Love" is conveyed to you with a spirit
of altruism and spread throughout the world.
This is the ambition in "Your."
Unicharm Ideals
- • We contribute to creating a better quality of life for everyone by offering only the finest products and services to markets and customers, both in Japan and abroad.
- • We strive to pursue proper corporate management principles that combine corporate growth, employee
well-being, and the fulfillment of our social responsibilities.
- • We bring forth the fruits of cooperation based on integrity and harmony, by respecting the independence of the individual and striving to promote the Five Great Pillars.*
- The Five Great Pillars: (1) Founder's spirit, (2) Enterprising spirit, (3) Spirit of simplicity and fortitude, (4) Spirit of collaboration, and (5) Spirit of respecting people
(Established: 1974)
Purpose: Our Reason for Existence Contribute to the achievement of the SDGs
Purpose
Realization of SDGs
Mission
Realization of cohesive society
Vision
Love Your Possibilities
NOLA & DOLA
Values
Management
with
OGISM
-Loop
Resonance
OODA
(A)
Three DNA = BOP-Ship
"Beliefs & Pledges" and
Corporate Code of Conduct
"Five Great Pillars" and Associate
Code of Conduct
Unicharm Ideals:
Realization of affluent life for mankind
A Philosophy to Share with Society
- Unicharm's goals for corporate branding, areas of action, and philosophy on how to achieve these goals
Philosophy for Practicing Management with Resonance
- A philosophy to ensure that frontline employees think and act on their own initiative from management's perspective based on a solid understanding of management policies
Unicharm Group
IntroductionInt ion
Sustainability
ESG Goals
Environment
Society
Governance
External
Independent
005
Sustainability Report 2024
Management
Evaluations
Assurance Report
The Unicharm Way
Mission: What We Want to Achieve
Vision: How We Want to Achieve
To Realize a Cohesive Society (Social Inclusion)
Realizing "Love Your Possibilities" and "NOLA & DOLA"
At Unicharm, we believe in a cohesive society (social inclusion) that ensures each
person is independent while supporting others in a way that allows just the right
sense of distance, enabling everyone to spend their lives in the way they so wish
regardless of their situation, including vulnerable members of society and those
who are at a disadvantage either temporarily or for an extended period due to
aging, illness, childbirth, menstruation, or other factors.
- Our existing vision "NOLA & DOLA" (Necessity of Life with Activities & Dreams of Life with Activities) aims to supply all people, from newborns to the elderly, with products and services that provide mental and physical support through gentle care so that they may be free of their burdens and can fulfill their dreams. Our corporate brand essence "Love Your Possibilities" was declared to share this hope internally and externally and accelerate the realization of a cohesive society-a goal we will achieve by providing produts and services
that embody the values of our vision.
NOLA
&
DOLA
Beliefs & Pledges and Corporate Code of Conduct
Pledge to our customers
We pledge to earn the full support of customers by always doing everything we can.
Pledge to our shareholders
We pledge to distribute industry-leading returns to shareholders.
Pledge to business partners
We pledge to achieve mutual growth by maintaining fair and equitable
Necessity of Life with Activities
Helping free people from various burdens
to enable them to enjoy good health,
Purpose
both in mind and body
Realization of SDGs
"NOLA" embodies the dispelling of negativity,
such as discomfort, inconvenience, and unsanitary
conditions-in other words, the provision of value
Mission
that aims to elevate people from negative to
neutral living conditions.
Realization of cohesive society
Vision
Dreams of Life with Activities
Contributing to fulfilling the dreams of
each and every person
"DOLA" expresses the creation of value that aims
to raise people from neutral to positive living conditions, allowing them to experience pleasure and the joy of living and to fulfill their dreams.
relationships.
Pledge to employees
Love Your Possibilities
NOLA & DOLA
Three Aspects of Our DNA = Best Practiceship, Ownership, and
We pledge to enable the happiness of employees and their family members by filling each of them with confidence and pride.
Pledge to society
We pledge to contribute to the economic and emotional fulfillment of all people and all of society through our corporate activities.
(Established: 1999)
-Loop OODA
Values
Management
with
Resonance
Three DNA = BOP-Ship
OGISM (A)
Partnership
- The Three Aspects of Our DNA, a corporate culture and spirit that has been seamlessly passed down since our founding, represents the mindset and behav- ioral traits of Unicharm Group employees. It was revised as Best Practiceship, Ownership, and Partnership (BOP-Ship) to encourage better understanding of our diverse employees around the world.
Five Great Pillars and Associate Code of Conduct
Creativity and innovation
We will respect the creation of new social value and maintain a spirit that always seeks out innovation.
Ownership
We will follow in the footsteps of our founder and strive to identify and solve issues from a Companywide perspective to achieve our management targets.
Challenge
We will continue to transform our abilities without fear of failure and maintain a positive attitude based on our belief in the capacity of challenge to tap into unlimited potential.
Leadership
"Beliefs & Pledges" and
Corporate Code of Conduct
"Five Great Pillars" and Associate
Code of Conduct
Unicharm Ideals:
Realization of affluent life for mankind
Three Aspects of Our DNA
Create value through personal transformation
Changing yourself and achieving personal growth to create new value
Find reason within ourselves
Growing through learning from failures
Maintain our No. 1 position through continued and dedicated services
Always providing our customers with the highest satisfaction
BOP-Ship
Best Practiceship
Accumulating best practices, abandoning past resolutions, constantly making updates, and incorporating best practices with an emphasis on speed
Ownership
Recognizing everything as "our own matter" and thinking and acting on our own initiative to overcome difficulties
Partnership
Always respecting collaboration with peers with a spirit of altruism
We will become leaders who are capable of motivating people with our own determination by clearly showing the way for the organization to move forward.
Fair business practice
We will carry out fair corporate activities that combine the spirit of respecting humanity and dignity with high ethical standards.
(Established: 1999)
Value: What We Must Focus on in Order to Achieve
- Promoting Management with Resonance
- Management with resonance is a unified management model promoted by all of Unicharm's employees. It serves as a framework for senior management and frontline employees to work as one toward a shared goal. All Unicharm employees aim to realize the shared goal of creating a cohesive society by aligning their direction while constantly thinking and acting on their own initiative.
Unicharm Group
IntroductionInt ion
Sustainability
ESG Goals
Environment
Society
Governance
External
Independent
006
Sustainability Report 2024
Management
Evaluations
Assurance Report
Message from the President & CEO
2-22
We aim to realize a cohesive society by delivering value unique to Unicharm.
Takahisa Takahara
President & CEO
Unicharm's New Corporate Brand Essence: "Love Your Possibilities"
In February 2024, Unicharm unveiled its new corporate brand essence: "Love Your Possibilities." It expresses our commitment to realizing a cohesive society in which all people are united and support one another, believing in their unlimited untapped potential and demonstrating this potential with a spirit of compassion and altruism.
As a manufacturer that specializes in nonwoven fabric and absorbent material processing and molding technologies, Unicharm delivers unique value through such products as sanitary pads and disposable diapers, as well as related services, dispelling negativity such as discomfort, inconvenience, and unsanitary conditions, and allowing people to experience pleasure and the joy of living and to fulfill their dreams. However, I believe in the age of the 100-year lifespan, we must provide products and services that enrich the lives of each customer, or in other words, maximize their lifetime value. The organic coordination of our brands, such as Sofy, Lifree, and MamyPoko, is essential to this end, inspiring the creation of our new corporate brand essence: "Love Your Possibilities."
Unicharm Group
IntroductionInt ion
Sustainability
ESG Goals
Environment
Society
Governance
External
Independent
007
Sustainability Report 2024
Management
Evaluations
Assurance Report
Our Commitment to Medium- to Long-Term ESG Goals Will Lead to Realization of a Cohesive Society
That spirit of altruism and the "possibilities" in our essence naturally encompass society and the natural environment. This is because our business activities, such as ensuring the sustainability of value chains and meeting customer needs, are all about addressing social and environmental issues. Embodying this conviction is Kyo-sei Life Vision 2030-For a Diverse, Inclusive, and Sustainable World-and its medium- to long-term environ- mental, social, and governance (ESG) goals that we have worked to achieve since October 2020. Kyo-sei Life Vision 2030 consists of 20 key themes, indicators, and targets spanning the four themes of safeguarding the well-being of individuals, safeguarding the well-being of society, safeguarding the well-being of our planet, and the Unicharm Principles. Our employees' proactive- ness in achieving these targets through their daily business activities will spur the resolution of environmental and social issues and the realization of a cohesive society.
Here are some specific examples of the initiatives we are taking under Kyo-sei Life Vision 2030. On the theme of safeguarding the well-being of society, for several years we have been developing products and services in support of those trying to conceive*1 in response to the global issue of declining birth- rates. One such product is Sofy Active Pregnancy Monitorable Pantyliners, released in November 2023, for women who wish to become pregnant but are unsure of when best to conceive. The product enables users to find out when they are most likely to conceive by monitoring their secretions. Development took around seven years from concept to market, and we believe it will be of great social significance in the sense that it will fulfill the desires of many customers.
With respect to safeguarding the well-being of our planet, I would like to talk briefly about the Recycle for the Future (RefF) Project, in which we promote the horizontal recycling of disposable diapers. Disposable diapers, a core product of Unicharm, are typically incinerated after use due to hygiene issues. This however poses social issues such as increased waste, and environmental issues such as CO2 emissions generated from incinera- tion. We engage in the business of recycling used disposable diapers through collective efforts with Shibushi City (since fiscal
2016) and Osaki Town in Kagoshima Prefecture (since fiscal
2018). These efforts led to the development and release of Lifree RefF Side Leak Prevention Tape-on(Medium Size) disposable adult diapers-made partially from recycled pulp-in May 2022. In October 2023, we also introduced small and large sizes of these diapers, which are used at hospitals and nursing care facilities in the Kyushu region. In addition to collecting used diapers from municipalities and nursing care facilities, we plan to start collecting them from childcare facilities that subscribe to our Hands-Free Commute*2 disposable diaper service.
In these ways, we are steadily implementing a system to efficiently collect used disposable diapers, which is gradually showing results. Our ultimate goal, however, is to realize a society in which recycling diapers is simply a way of life, and we believe we are still only halfway there. Establishing a new life cycle for disposable diapers will entail collaborative efforts with municipalities and other companies and organizations. It will also involve gaining a proper understanding of recycled products from all consumers. We will continue to work together with our various stakeholders to implement the RefF Project in society.
*1 Refers to acquiring knowledge, discussing with family members, monitoring one's physical condition, and receiving fertility treatment, among other activities people often engage in when trying to conceive a child
*2 A subscription-based service that alleviates the burden on parents by eliminating the need to prepare disposable diapers and baby wipes at home or carry excess baggage to school, as well as on childcare workers by allowing them to monitor the supply of disposable diapers and baby wipes at childcare facilities
P.011 Kyo-sei Life Vision 2030 (Medium- to Long-Term ESG Goals)
P.070 Sofy Active Pregnancy Monitorable Pantyliners (Japan)
P.073 Providing Apps and Information That Help Women Address Concerns and Changes in Physical Condition and Menstruation
P.025 RefF Project Targeting the Realization of a Recycling-Based Society
Our Human Resources Are the Basis for Maximizing Corporate Value
Our human resources are the key to achieving Kyo-sei Life Vision 2030 and the basis for maximizing corporate value. Management with resonance, Unicharm's unique management model, is a system that encourages management and frontline employees to act on their own initiative by learning about and drawing on each other's perspectives in their respective duties. ESG targets were incorporated into the performance assessments of all employees in January 2023 with the aim of encouraging each individual to independently and proactively achieve the goals of Kyo-sei Life Vision 2030. I believe that having each employee think and act on their own initiative toward the goals will enable the delivery of unique value tailored to the characteristics of each country and region.
All of us at the Unicharm Group remain firmly committed to realizing a cohesive society by believing in our potential, demonstrating it to the fullest with a spirit of altruism, and addressing the issues of society and the environment.
May 2024
Takahisa Takahara
President & CEO
Unicharm Corporation
Unicharm Group
Introduction
SustainabilitySust i ility
ESG Goals
Environment
Society
Governance
External
Independent
008
Sustainability Report 2024
Managementa t
Evaluations
Assurance Report
Sustainability Management
Message from the Head of the ESG Division
2-9,2-12,2-13,2-14,2-17,2-22
We aim to be a company trusted by all stakeholders in our unwavering commitment to resolve environmental and social issues through our business activities.
Kenji Ueda Senior Executive Officer, General Manager of ESG Division
Unicharm Corporation
At the Unicharm Group, our purpose (reason for existence) is contributing to the achievement of SDGs. Accordingly, realizing this purpose through our business activities is our vision of sustainability.
To further embody this vision, in October 2020 the Group announced its medium- to long-term ESG goals, Kyo-sei Life Vision 2030. It consists of 20 key themes, indicators, and targets spanning the four themes of safeguarding the well-being of individuals, safeguarding the well-being of society, safeguarding the well-being of our planet, and the Unicharm Principles. These 20 key themes were established to contribute to the achievement of the 17 goals and 169 targets of the SDGs, and cover environmental issues such as climate change and marine plastic pollution, and social issues such as declining birthrates and aging populations in East Asia and other mature economies and poverty in emerging countries.
Moreover, under Environmental Targets 2030 announced in May 2020, we set specific targets for the three issues of responding to the problem of plastic waste, responding to climate change, and helping prevent deforestation (response to procurement-related issues) based on our vision of where we want to be as a corporate group in 2050.
We are engaged in a Companywide effort to steadily move forward with Kyo-sei Life Vision 2030 and Environ-mental Targets 2030 progress and discussing issues through the ESG
Committee which operates under the direction of the president & CEO.
Now, allow me to touch on a few initiatives undertaken in fiscal 2023.
To accelerate our response to climate change issues, under the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions Visualization Project introduced in fiscal 2022, we established a system to swiftly calculate the carbon footprint of products (CFP)* for all products in the Personal Care Business produced in-house at our factories in Japan. We also cooperated with various external organizations, such as those engaged in decarbonization, to ensure consistency with international standards and formulate reliable GHG emission calculation rules, and were certified under the Internal-PCR approval program of the Sustainable Management Promotion Organization (SuMPO). In fiscal 2024, we plan to expand these activities to our Pet Care Business and overseas subsidiaries and disclose specific numerical data for the CFP of certain products.
Regarding progress in achieving 100% use of renewable electricity for all electricity used in our business operations by 2030, as set forth in Kyo-sei Life Vision 2030, we have increased our use of renewable electricity to 22.8% as of the end of fiscal 2023. To accelerate progress in this area, we became a member of the Renewable Energy 100% (RE100) global initiative in November 2023. We will continue to consider and steadily implement the most appropriate procurement methods
according to the circumstances of each company with a view to achieving 100% renewable electricity use.
In these ways, Unicharm remains committed to reducing CO2 emissions across its wide range of business activities. We will continue to actively call on those involved in the supply chain to do their part in reducing CO2 emissions throughout the product life cycle.
We have positioned Kyo-sei Life Vision 2030 and Environmental Targets 2030 as our key ESG related objectives, which are reflected in the goals of each department and also linked to individual targets and weekly action plans. As a part of these detailed efforts, ESG targets were incorporated into employee assessments in fiscal 2023.
We will continue to steadily promote these key ESG objectives in Groupwide efforts to resolve environmental and social issues through our business activities and contribute to the betterment of local communities. Furthermore, through the appropriate disclosure of ESG information, we aim to be a company trusted by all stakeholders, including customers, shareholders and investors, business partners, employees and their families, and local communities.
- A system displaying GHG emissions for the entire life cycle of products and services, from the procurement of raw materials to disposal and recycling, by converting them into CO2 emissions
Unicharm Group
Introduction
SustainabilitySust i ility
ESG Goals
Environment
Sustainability Report 2024
Managementa t
Management Structure
Sustainability Promotion System
Society
Governance
External
Independent
009
Evaluations
Assurance Report
2-9,2-12,2-13,2-14,2-17
Roles and Results of the ESG Committee
Unicharm has established a system to seamlessly promote sustainability management that meets the expectations of its stakeholders. Specifically, the ESG Committee, a cross-organizational structure chaired by the president & CEO, meets four times a year to deliberate and decide on all sustainability matters and governance-related policies and activities, and monitors their progress. The ESG Committee is attended not only by directors, executive officers, and other members of management, but also by those in charge of the Sales Division, R&D Division, Marketing Division, Corporate Division, and consolidated subsidiaries in Japan and overseas, and has a system in place to quickly carry out the various sustainability-related activities that are decided by its members. Matters deliberated and decided on by the ESG Committee are reported to the Board of Directors at least once a year.
Sustainability Promotion System
Board of Directors
• Approval of activity plans
• Approval of activity results
Roles
No. of
Meetings
Held
Fiscal 2023
Results Main
Themes of
Discussion
- Deliberate and decide on the progress of Kyo-sei Life Vision 2030 medium- to long-term ESG goals and the medium-term management plan
- Identify and address risks, opportunities, and key issues related to sustainability across the Group and deliberate and decide on information disclosure
- Report matters deliberated and decided on by the ESG Committee to the Board of Directors at least once a year
Four (February, May, August, and November)
Progress of Kyo-sei Life Vision 2030 medium- to long-term ESG goals, Environmental Targets 2030, and the medium-term management plan
- GHG Emissions Visualization Project
- Operation of SDGs Theme Guideline-internal guideline for contributing to sustainability
- Policy and progress on production of integrated and sustainability reports
- Sharing of information on external ESG assessments
- Control Self-Assessment (CSA) and internal audit plan
Report
ESG Committee
Chair: President & CEO
Secretariat: ESG Division
Core Themes and Categories of ESG Committee Initiatives
ISO 26000
Organizational governance, human rights, labor practices, the environment, fair business practices,
Core Subjects
consumer issues, and community involvement and development
E: Core Themes
• Climate change: Greenhouse gases, energy use management,
• Supply chain: Supplier policy, environmental issues, and
and climate change-related risks
sustainable procurement of forest resources and palm oil
• Water resources: Water usage and its reduction
• Biodiversity
• Pollution and resources: Waste disposal, resource usage, and
• Development of environmentally friendly products
recycling
Sales Division
R&D Division
Marketing Division
Corporate Division
…
…
…
…
Consolidated subsidiaries in Japan
Consolidated subsidiaries in Japan
Consolidated
subsidiaries overseas
Consolidated
subsidiaries overseas
- Core Themes
- Labor standards: Forbiddance of child and forced labor, prohibi- tion of discrimination, freedom of association, collective bargain- ing rights, minimum wage, and prevention of harassment
- Health and safety
- Human rights: Due diligence, children's rights, forbiddance of child labor, community employment, and complaint handling
- Society: Community investment and social contribution activities
- Core Themes
- Corruption prevention: Bribery prevention, insider trading, whistleblowing system, education, and risk assessment
- Corporate governance
- Responsibilities to customers: Responsible advertising and marketing and customer satisfaction
- Supply chain: Forbiddance of child and forced labor, prohibition of discrimination, freedom of association, collective bargaining rights, minimum wage, health and safety, due diligence, and capacity building
- Product quality and safety
- Companywide risk management: Environment, society, corporate governance
- Compliance
- Tax transparency
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Unicharm Corporation published this content on 07 August 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2024 00:03:03 UTC.