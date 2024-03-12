Unicharm Corporation (CEO & President, Mr. Takahisa Takahara) held the fourth information exchange session on visualizing GHG emissions on March 8, 2024.

Given that "de-carbonization is a theme that is difficult to achieve significant results on its own," we believe that it is necessary to expand the initiative to include the entire industry, not just the daily necessities industry. With this in mind, we have held three meetings since May 2023 for the purpose of exchanging opinions on visualizing GHG emissions.

In this fourth meeting, we discussed the distribution of primary data*, such as raw materials and supplies, and the approach to environmental-related public relations activities.