2024.03.12

Held the Fourth Information Exchange Session on Visualizing GHG Emissions
- Inviting relevant Ministries, Industry peers, and Environmental-related companies, etc. -

Unicharm Corporation (CEO & President, Mr. Takahisa Takahara) held the fourth information exchange session on visualizing GHG emissions on March 8, 2024.

Given that "de-carbonization is a theme that is difficult to achieve significant results on its own," we believe that it is necessary to expand the initiative to include the entire industry, not just the daily necessities industry. With this in mind, we have held three meetings since May 2023 for the purpose of exchanging opinions on visualizing GHG emissions.

In this fourth meeting, we discussed the distribution of primary data*, such as raw materials and supplies, and the approach to environmental-related public relations activities.

*Primary data: Refers to data collected by the responsible entity, such as the company itself, through self-measurement (e.g., energy consumption in the production of own products) or through interviews with external stakeholders (e.g., directly grasping the emission levels of business partners related to our company).

Outline of the Fourh Information Exchange Session on Visualizing GHG Emissions

Date: Friday, March 8th, 2024

Place: Unicharm Corporation Mita Headquarters Office

Contents of this Session:

1. Sharing relevant measures from the Ministry of the Environment and the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

2. Exchanging opinions and engaging in discussions on various related topics.

3. Exchanging opinions and engaging in discussions regarding future information exchange meetings.

Participating Companies　　　

 Kao Corporation　
Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Daio Paper Corporation
Nichirei Foods Inc.
Lion Corporation
Unicharm Corporation
Participating Ministries Ministry of the Environment
Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry
Observer NTT Communications Corporation
Meeting Operation Support Deloitte Tohmatsu Consulting LLC.
Plan for Future Initiatives

We plan to continue holding these information exchange meetings on a regular basis in the future.

<>

