Unicharm : Notice of Change to Specified Subsidiary (UNI-CHARM CORPORATION SDN. BHD.)

TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE PURPOSES ONLY

This notice has been translated from the original Japanese text of the timely disclosure statement dated December 22, 2021 and is for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the original Japanese and this translation, the Japanese text shall prevail.

December 22, 2021

Listed Company Name: Unicharm Corporation

Company Representative: Takahisa Takahara,

Representative Director

President and Chief Executive Officer

(Code Number: 8113; First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact Person: Hirotatsu Shimada, Senior Executive Officer, General Manager of Accounting Control and Finance Division Telephone Number: +81-3-3451-5111

Notice of Change to Specified Subsidiary (UNI-CHARM CORPORATION SDN. BHD.)

Unicharm Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces that UNI-CHARM CORPORATION SDN. BHD., its consolidated subsidiary, is scheduled to become a specified subsidiary.

1. Reason for the Change

The Company has resolved to make a capital increase to UNI-CHARM CORPORATION SDN. BHD., its consolidated subsidiary, at the board meeting held on December 22, 2021, in order to achieve synergies such as functional integration in Malaysia through organizational restructuring. As a result, the capital amount of the subsidiary will become 10 percent or more of the total capital amount of the Company. Therefore, the subsidiary is scheduled to become a specified subsidiary.

2. Company Profile