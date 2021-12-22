Log in
MT
PU
PU
Unicharm : Notice of Change to Specified Subsidiary (UNI-CHARM CORPORATION SDN. BHD.)

12/22/2021 | 01:23am EST
TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE PURPOSES ONLY

This notice has been translated from the original Japanese text of the timely disclosure statement dated December 22, 2021 and is for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the original Japanese and this translation, the Japanese text shall prevail.

December 22, 2021

Listed Company Name: Unicharm Corporation

Company Representative: Takahisa Takahara,

Representative Director

President and Chief Executive Officer

(Code Number: 8113; First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact Person:

Hirotatsu Shimada,

Senior Executive Officer,

General Manager of Accounting

Control and Finance Division

Telephone Number:

+81-3-3451-5111

Notice of Change to Specified Subsidiary (UNI-CHARM CORPORATION SDN. BHD.)

Unicharm Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces that UNI-CHARM CORPORATION SDN. BHD., its consolidated subsidiary, is scheduled to become a specified subsidiary.

1. Reason for the Change

The Company has resolved to make a capital increase to UNI-CHARM CORPORATION SDN. BHD., its consolidated subsidiary, at the board meeting held on December 22, 2021, in order to achieve synergies such as functional integration in Malaysia through organizational restructuring. As a result, the capital amount of the subsidiary will become 10 percent or more of the total capital amount of the Company. Therefore, the subsidiary is scheduled to become a specified subsidiary.

2. Company Profile

(1)

Company name

UNI-CHARM CORPORATION SDN. BHD.

(2)

Address

Lot G.02A, Ground Floor, 1 First Avenue, Bandar Utama, 47800 Petaling

Jaya, Selangor Darul Ehsan (Malaysia)

(3)

Name and title of

Managing Director Hirotaka Taki

representative

(4)

Business description

Sales of feminine care products, baby and child care products, health care

products, household products, and pet care products, etc.

(5)

Capital

MYR 8 million (JPY 258 million)

(before capital

increase)

(6)

Date of foundation

6/3/1997

(7)

Majority shareholder

Unicharm Corporation 100%

and shareholding ratio

(before capital

increase)

(8)

Relationship between

Capital

The Company holds a 100% share in UNI-CHARM

the Company and

relationship

CORPORATION SDN. BHD. .

UNI-CHARM

Personnel

The Company has seconded

executives to UNI-

CORPORATION SDN.

relationship

CHARM CORPORATION SDN. BHD. .

BHD.

Business

There are business relationship between the Company

relationship

and UNI-CHARM CORPORATION SDN. BHD. .

(9)

Business results and financial position of UNI-CHARM CORPORATION SDN. BHD. for the most

recent three-year period

Fiscal year end

Fiscal Year Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

December 2018

December 2019

December 2020

Net assets

MYR 81 million

MYR 71 million

MYR 86 million

Total assets

MYR 162 million

MYR 159 million

MYR 175 million

Revenue

MYR 234 million

MYR 256 million

MYR 257 million

Net income

MYR 22 million

MYR 15 million

MYR 15 million

3. Details of the Capital Increase

(1)

Amount

MYR 181 million (JPY 4,900 million) (planned)

(2)

Capital (after capital increase)

MYR 189 million (JPY 5,158 million) (planned)

(3)

Shareholding ratio

Unicharm Corporation 100%

(after capital increase)

4. Date of Change

Scheduled from February to March 2022

5. Future Outlook

The impact of the capital increase on our consolidated financial results is expected be negligible.

END

Disclaimer

Unicharm Corporation published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 06:22:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
