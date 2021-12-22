Unicharm : Notice of Change to Specified Subsidiary (UNI-CHARM CORPORATION SDN. BHD.)
12/22/2021 | 01:23am EST
TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE PURPOSES ONLY
This notice has been translated from the original Japanese text of the timely disclosure statement dated December 22, 2021 and is for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the original Japanese and this translation, the Japanese text shall prevail.
December 22, 2021
Listed Company Name: Unicharm Corporation
Company Representative: Takahisa Takahara,
Representative Director
President and Chief Executive Officer
(Code Number: 8113; First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Contact Person:
Hirotatsu Shimada,
Senior Executive Officer,
General Manager of Accounting
Control and Finance Division
Telephone Number:
+81-3-3451-5111
Notice of Change to Specified Subsidiary (UNI-CHARM CORPORATION SDN. BHD.)
Unicharm Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces that UNI-CHARM CORPORATION SDN. BHD., its consolidated subsidiary, is scheduled to become a specified subsidiary.
1. Reason for the Change
The Company has resolved to make a capital increase to UNI-CHARM CORPORATION SDN. BHD., its consolidated subsidiary, at the board meeting held on December 22, 2021, in order to achieve synergies such as functional integration in Malaysia through organizational restructuring. As a result, the capital amount of the subsidiary will become 10 percent or more of the total capital amount of the Company. Therefore, the subsidiary is scheduled to become a specified subsidiary.
2. Company Profile
(1)
Company name
UNI-CHARM CORPORATION SDN. BHD.
(2)
Address
Lot G.02A, Ground Floor, 1 First Avenue, Bandar Utama, 47800 Petaling
Jaya, Selangor Darul Ehsan (Malaysia)
(3)
Name and title of
Managing Director Hirotaka Taki
representative
(4)
Business description
Sales of feminine care products, baby and child care products, health care
products, household products, and pet care products, etc.
(5)
Capital
MYR 8 million (JPY 258 million)
(before capital
increase)
(6)
Date of foundation
6/3/1997
(7)
Majority shareholder
Unicharm Corporation 100%
and shareholding ratio
(before capital
increase)
(8)
Relationship between
Capital
The Company holds a 100% share in UNI-CHARM
the Company and
relationship
CORPORATION SDN. BHD. .
UNI-CHARM
Personnel
The Company has seconded
executives to UNI-
CORPORATION SDN.
relationship
CHARM CORPORATION SDN. BHD. .
BHD.
Business
There are business relationship between the Company
relationship
and UNI-CHARM CORPORATION SDN. BHD. .
(9)
Business results and financial position of UNI-CHARM CORPORATION SDN. BHD. for the most
recent three-year period
Fiscal year end
Fiscal Year Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
December 2018
December 2019
December 2020
Net assets
MYR 81 million
MYR 71 million
MYR 86 million
Total assets
MYR 162 million
MYR 159 million
MYR 175 million
Revenue
MYR 234 million
MYR 256 million
MYR 257 million
Net income
MYR 22 million
MYR 15 million
MYR 15 million
3. Details of the Capital Increase
(1)
Amount
MYR 181 million (JPY 4,900 million) (planned)
(2)
Capital (after capital increase)
MYR 189 million (JPY 5,158 million) (planned)
(3)
Shareholding ratio
Unicharm Corporation 100%
(after capital increase)
4. Date of Change
Scheduled from February to March 2022
5. Future Outlook
The impact of the capital increase on our consolidated financial results is expected be negligible.
