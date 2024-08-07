Unicharm Group

2-1,2-2,2-7

Primary Consolidated Subsidiaries and Affiliates

As of December 31, 2023

Corporate Name

Unicharm Corporation

Date of Establishment

February 10, 1961

Capital

¥15,993 million

No. of Shares Issued

620,834,319

Head Office

Sumitomo Fudosan Tokyo Mita Garden Tower, 3-5-19, Mita, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Registered Company Office

182 Shimobun, Kinsei-cho, Shikokuchuo City, Ehime, Japan

Japan

Unicharm Products Co., Ltd.

Unicharm Kokko Nonwoven Co., Ltd.

Cosmotec Corporation

Unicare Corporation

Unicharm Mölnlycke K.K.

Peparlet Co., Ltd.

United Charm Co., Ltd.

Uni.Charm (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

LG-Unicharm Co., Ltd.

No. of Employees

16,223

No. of Production Bases

39 factories (Japan: 16, Asia (excluding Japan): 19, Others: 4)

Asia (Excluding Japan)

Unicharm Consumer Products (China) Co., Ltd. PT. UNI-CHARM INDONESIA Tbk

Listed Exchange

Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Baby and child care products

Feminine care products

Major Business Operations

Wellness care products

Pet care products

Commercial-use food packaging materials

Others

Unicharm India Private Limited

Diana Unicharm Joint Stock Company

DSG International (Thailand) Public Co., Ltd.

Uni.Charm Mölnlycke B.V.

Unicharm Gulf Hygienic Industries Co., Ltd.

Unicharm Australasia Holding Pty Ltd.

The Hartz Mountain Corporation

URL

https://www.unicharm.co.jp/en/

Total

50 subsidiaries and affiliates

Primary Management Indicators

Consolidated Net Sales

(Billion yen)

1,000

898.0

941.8

782.7

181.8

162.1

714.2

727.5

750

124.2

110.5

111.9

428.3

438.2

500

363.7

323.1

329.9

250

321.8

273.8

292.4

294.9

307.6

0

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

(FY)

Consolidated Core Operating Income

(Billion yen)

150

122.5

119.6

128.0

114.7

100

89.8

50

0

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

(FY)

Number of Group Employees

(People)

18,000

16,304

16,665

16,308

16,206

16,223

4,028

4,198

4,206

4,179

4,270

12,000

9,032

9,160

8,804

8,770

8,732

6,000

3,244

3,307

3,298

3,257

3,221

0

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

(FY)

Japan 

Asia (excluding Japan) 

Others

Japan 

Asia (excluding Japan) 

Others

