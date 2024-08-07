Unicharm Corp is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of baby care-related products, feminine care-related products, healthcare-related products, clean & fresh-related products, pet care-related products. The Company operates in three business segments. The Personal Care segment is engaged in the provision of baby care-related products including paper diapers, feminine care-related products including sanitary items, as well as healthcare-related products, including incontinence articles for adults and powder puffs. The Pet Care segment is engaged in the provision of pet food products and pet toiletry products. The Others segment offers industrial materials-related products and others. Its brands include moony, Silcot, Wave, Sofy and Lifree.