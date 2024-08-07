Sumitomo Fudosan Tokyo Mita Garden Tower, 3-5-19, Mita, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan
Registered Company Office
182 Shimobun, Kinsei-cho, Shikokuchuo City, Ehime, Japan
Japan
Unicharm Products Co., Ltd.
Unicharm Kokko Nonwoven Co., Ltd.
Cosmotec Corporation
Unicare Corporation
Unicharm Mölnlycke K.K.
Peparlet Co., Ltd.
United Charm Co., Ltd.
Uni.Charm (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
LG-Unicharm Co., Ltd.
No. of Employees
16,223
No. of Production Bases
39 factories (Japan: 16, Asia (excluding Japan): 19, Others: 4)
Asia (Excluding Japan)
Unicharm Consumer Products (China) Co., Ltd. PT. UNI-CHARM INDONESIA Tbk
Listed Exchange
Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange
Baby and child care products
Feminine care products
Major Business Operations
Wellness care products
Pet care products
Commercial-use food packaging materials
Others
Unicharm India Private Limited
Diana Unicharm Joint Stock Company
DSG International (Thailand) Public Co., Ltd.
Uni.Charm Mölnlycke B.V.
Unicharm Gulf Hygienic Industries Co., Ltd.
Unicharm Australasia Holding Pty Ltd.
The Hartz Mountain Corporation
URL
https://www.unicharm.co.jp/en/
Total
50 subsidiaries and affiliates
Primary Management Indicators
Consolidated Net Sales
(Billion yen)
1,000
898.0
941.8
782.7
181.8
162.1
714.2
727.5
750
124.2
110.5
111.9
428.3
438.2
500
363.7
323.1
329.9
250
321.8
273.8
292.4
294.9
307.6
0
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
(FY)
Consolidated Core Operating Income
(Billion yen)
150
122.5
119.6
128.0
114.7
100
89.8
50
0
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
(FY)
Number of Group Employees
(People)
18,000
16,304
16,665
16,308
16,206
16,223
4,028
4,198
4,206
4,179
4,270
12,000
9,032
9,160
8,804
8,770
8,732
6,000
3,244
3,307
3,298
3,257
3,221
0
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
(FY)
Japan
Asia (excluding Japan)
Others
Japan
Asia (excluding Japan)
Others
Unicharm Corp is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of baby care-related products, feminine care-related products, healthcare-related products, clean & fresh-related products, pet care-related products. The Company operates in three business segments. The Personal Care segment is engaged in the provision of baby care-related products including paper diapers, feminine care-related products including sanitary items, as well as healthcare-related products, including incontinence articles for adults and powder puffs. The Pet Care segment is engaged in the provision of pet food products and pet toiletry products. The Others segment offers industrial materials-related products and others. Its brands include moony, Silcot, Wave, Sofy and Lifree.