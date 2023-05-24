Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Unicharm Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8113   JP3951600000

UNICHARM CORPORATION

(8113)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-24 am EDT
5327.00 JPY   -1.66%
02:36aUnicharm : The 63rd Fiscal Year(From Jan 1, 2022 to Dec 31, 2022)Annual Securities Report
PU
05/22Unicharm : Q＆A Summary
PU
05/15Unicharm : Invests in a U.S. Forestry Business Operated by Sumitomo Forestry Group Utilize to promote the med-to-long term ESG Goals “Kyo-sei Life Vision 2030”
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Unicharm : The 63rd Fiscal Year(From Jan 1, 2022 to Dec 31, 2022)Annual Securities Report

05/24/2023 | 02:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TRANSLATION

Following is an English translation of the Report pursuant to Article 24, Paragraph 1 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. This Report is presented merely as supplemental information.

Annual Securities Report

(For the 63rd fiscal year,

from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)

Unicharm Corporation

(E00678)

The 63rd Fiscal Year (from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)

Annual Securities Report

This report is the Annual Securities Report submitted pursuant to Article 24, Paragraph 1 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act via the Electronic Disclosure for Investors' Network ("EDINET") as set forth in Article 27-30-2 of the same Act, generated and printed with a Table of Contents and page numbers added.

Unicharm Corporation

Table of Contents

The 63rd Annual Securities Report

Page

Cover

...............................................................................................................................................

1

Part 1. Information on the Company

2

I.

Overview of the Company

2

1.

Key financial data and trends

2

2.

History

4

3.

Description of business

5

4.

Information on subsidiaries and affiliates

7

5.

Employees

9

II.

Business Overview

10

1.

Management policies, management environment, and issues facing the Group

10

2.

Business and other risks

11

3.

Management's analysis of financial position, operating results and cash flows

17

4.

Important business contracts

24

5.

Research and development activities

24

III. Equipment and Facilities

28

1.

Overview of capital investments

28

2.

Major facilities

28

3.

Plans for new additions or disposals

30

IV. Corporate Information

31

1.

Information on the Company's shares

31

2.

Acquisition of treasury shares

35

3.

Dividend policy

37

4.

Corporate governance

38

V.

Financial Information

64

1.

Consolidated financial statements

65

2.

Non-consolidated financial statements

133

VI. Information on Transfer and Repurchase of the Company's Shares

149

VII.Reference Information on the Company

150

1.

Information on the parent company or equivalent of the Company

150

2.

Other reference information

150

Part 2. Information on Guarantors for the Company

151

Cover

Document Submitted

Article of the Applicable Law Requiring Submission of This Document

Filed to

Date of Filing

Business Year

Company Name

Company Name (in English)

Position and Name of Representative

Location of Head Office

Phone No.

Contact for Communications

Nearest Contact

Phone No.

Contact for Communications

Place Where Available for Public Inspection

Annual Securities Report ("Yukashoken-Houkokusho")

Article 24, Paragraph 1 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act

Director-General of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau

March 27, 2023

The 63rd Fiscal Year (from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)

Unicharm Kabushiki-Kaisha

Unicharm Corporation

Takahisa Takahara, Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer

182, Shimobun, Kinsei-cho,Shikokuchuo-shi, Ehime, Japan (The above address is the official registered location of the head office. Actual operations are based as follows.)

Sumitomo Fudosan Mita Twin Bldg., West Wing, 3-5-27, Mita, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan +81-3-3451-5111 (switchboard)

Hirotatsu Shimada, Managing Executive Officer, General Manager of Accounting Control and Finance Division Sumitomo Fudosan Mita Twin Bldg., West Wing, 3-5-27, Mita, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan +81-3-3451-5111 (switchboard)

Hirotatsu Shimada, Managing Executive Officer, General Manager of Accounting Control and Finance Division Head Office, Unicharm Corporation

(Sumitomo Fudosan Mita Twin Bldg., West Wing, 3-5-27, Mita, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan)

Unicharm Kyoshinkan (Resonance Hall), Unicharm Corporation (131, Shimobun, Kinsei-cho,Shikokuchuo-shi, Ehime, Japan)

Osaka Office, Unicharm Corporation

(Sumitomo Nakanoshima Bldg., 3-2-18, Nakanoshima, Kita-ku,

Osaka-shi, Osaka, Japan)

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.

(2-1, Nihonbashi Kabutocho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan)

- 1 -

Part 1. Information on the Company

  1. Overview of the Company

1. Key financial data and trends

(1) Consolidated financial data

Fiscal year

Year ended

Net sales

Profit before tax

Profit attributable to owners of parent Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

Equity attributable to owners of parent

Total assets

Equity attributable to owners of parent per share

Basic earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Ratio of equity attributable to owners of parent

Return on equity attributable to owners of parent

Price earnings ratio

Cash flows from operating activities

Cash flows from investing activities

Cash flows from financing activities

Cash and cash equivalents at end of fiscal period Employees

( ) represents the average number of part-time employees not included in the above numbers

Millions

of Yen

Millions

of Yen

Millions

of Yen

Millions of Yen

Millions

of Yen

Millions

of Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

%

%

Times

Millions

of Yen

Millions

of Yen

Millions

of Yen

Millions

of Yen

Persons

59th

60th

61st

62nd

63rd

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

688,290

714,233

727,475

782,723

898,022

91,561

69,538

95,849

121,977

115,708

61,353

46,116

52,344

72,745

67,608

43,016

52,458

36,248

97,670

98,094

441,456

473,073

493,002

557,639

618,883

795,483

864,003

893,413

987,655

1,049,218

736.39

791.25

822.19

935.03

1,043.17

103.73

77.53

87.60

121.78

113.61

101.44

77.05

87.46

121.69

113.59

55.5

54.8

55.2

56.5

59.0

14.8

10.1

10.8

13.8

11.5

34.3

47.7

55.8

41.0

44.6

110,867

84,936

150,254

105,253

92,216

(113,400)

(69,235)

(41,698)

(79,837)

(7,145)

(27,723)

(23,062)

(35,239)

(45,180)

(61,652)

135,065

128,787

199,522

187,547

217,153

16,207

16,304

16,665

16,308

16,206

(1,794)

(1,781)

(1,776)

(1,786)

(1,775)

Notes: 1. The number of employees represents the number of full-time employees.

2. The Group's consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (hereinafter "IFRS").

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Unicharm Corporation published this content on 24 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2023 06:35:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about UNICHARM CORPORATION
02:36aUnicharm : The 63rd Fiscal Year(From Jan 1, 2022 to Dec 31, 2022)Annual Securities Report
PU
05/22Unicharm : Q＆A Summary
PU
05/15Unicharm : Invests in a U.S. Forestry Business Operated by Sumitomo Forestry Group Utilize..
PU
05/09Japan Shares See Sector-wide Buying; Unicharm Drops 5% as Q1 Profit Falls
MT
05/09Unicharm's Q1 Profit Falls 2%, Shares Drop 5%
MT
05/08Unicharm : The First Quarter (From Jan 1, 2023 to Mar 31, 2023)Presentation Materials
PU
05/08Unicharm Corporation Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending..
CI
05/08Unicharm Corporation Provides Dividend Guidance for the Second Quarter and Fiscal Year ..
CI
05/02Unicharm : The First Quarter(From Jan 1, 2023 to Mar 31, 2023)Consolidated Financial Resul..
PU
04/24Japanese Shares See Marginal Gains as Travel Stocks Rise; ANA Close Up 4% on Raised For..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNICHARM CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 948 B 6 840 M 6 840 M
Net income 2023 83 595 M 603 M 603 M
Net cash 2023 245 B 1 768 M 1 768 M
P/E ratio 2023 38,4x
Yield 2023 0,76%
Capitalization 3 214 B 23 181 M 23 181 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,13x
EV / Sales 2024 2,87x
Nbr of Employees 16 206
Free-Float 65,3%
Chart UNICHARM CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Unicharm Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNICHARM CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 5 417,00 JPY
Average target price 5 665,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 4,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takahisa Takahara Executive President & Representative Director
Hirotatsu Shimada General Manager-Finance & Accounting
Hiroko Wada Independent Outside Director
Hiroaki Sugita Independent Outside Director
Shinji Mori Manager-Osaka Branch Sales Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNICHARM CORPORATION6.89%23 181
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION3.65%47 470
ESSITY AB13.43%20 610
HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-13.39%5 329
VINDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-10.43%3 166
C&S PAPER CO.,LTD-8.37%2 364
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer