2023.12.08 World's First* One-Sided Opening Baby Diaper Pants

Unicharm Vietnam Introduces "Bobby One side Open Pants"





Unicharm Corporation (CEO & President: Mr. Takahisa Takahara) is pleased to announce the release of "Bobby One side Open Pants" from the baby diaper pants brand "Bobby" by its Vietnam subsidiary, Diana Unicharm Joint Stock Company (hereinafter as Diana Unicharm). The product was launched in late October 2023. *It is the first of its kind in the global market among major baby diaper pants brands, with one side of the waistband being openable and longer than the other side. (Based on research by Unicharm as of October 2022)

"Bobby One side Open Pants"

Background of launching this product

Parents in Vietnam have a strong emphasis on choosing baby diapers that do not tightly constrict the waist and avoid lifting the baby's legs during diaper changes, as it may risk dislocating the hip joint. Therefore, they are very cautious when selecting diaper pants. To address these concerns, we have launched "Bobby One side Open Pants," which features a one-sided opening design in the waist area. This design provides a gentle and snug fit around the baby's tummy while allowing for diaper changes without lifting their legs, even when they are asleep. It is worth noting that this structure, where one leg is passed through and the other is secured with side tapes, is the world's first* among major global manufacturers in the baby diaper pants category.

Product Features

(1) Easy diaper changes with one-sided opening side tapes - Diaper changes are made easy by passing one leg through and using the one-sided opening side tapes. (2) Provides a secure fit that covers the baby's tummy - When the one-sided opening side tapes are closed, the diaper pants securely cover the baby's tummy. (3) Allows for smooth diaper changes without disturbing baby's sleep - Diaper changes can be done without disturbing the baby's sleep, reducing the burden of childcare.

◇The one-sided opening side tape type products are for NB-S size with 74 diapers and S-M size with 68 diapers.

- I am very satisfied with being able to change my daughter's diaper without pulling her legs and even when she is asleep. - Even with a newborn who has loose poop, I felt secure using the diaper pants as they cover the baby's tummy and prevent leaks. - I was able to change diapers in less than half the time compared to the tape-type diapers that I usually use.

Contributing to the 17 SDGs through launching "Bobby One side Open Pants"

Unicharm believes that launching this product will contribute to the following goal of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations in 2015. 3．Good Health and Well-Being We will continue to the achievement of the SDGs by solving environmental and social issues through our business activities, including the provision of products and services.

<> Unicharm Corporation, ESG Division, Public Relations Office Email: brand-pr@unicharm.com

Back to News Release List