Unicharm : 【Delayed】Annual Securities Report for the 61st Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2020
TRANSLATION
Following is an English translation of the Report pursuant to Article 24, Paragraph 1 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. This Report is presented merely as supplemental information.
Annual Securities Report
(For the 61st fiscal year,
from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)
Unicharm Corporation
The 61st Fiscal Year (from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)
Annual Securities Report
This report is the Annual Securities Report submitted pursuant to Article 24, Paragraph 1 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act via the Electronic Disclosure for Investors' Network ("EDINET") as set forth in Article 27-30-2 of the same Act, generated and printed with a Table of Contents and page numbers added.
Unicharm Corporation
Table of Contents
The 61st Annual Securities Report
Page
Cover
...............................................................................................................................................
1
Part 1. Information on the Company...........................................................................................
2
I. Overview of the Company .....................................................................................................
2
1.
Key financial data and trends..........................................................................................................................................
2
2.
History ............................................................................................................................................................................
5
3.
Description of business ...................................................................................................................................................
6
4.
Information on subsidiaries and affiliates .......................................................................................................................
8
5.
Employees.....................................................................................................................................................................
10
II.
Business Overview .................................................................................................................
11
1.
Management policies, management environment, and issues facing the Group ...........................................................
11
2.
Business and other risks................................................................................................................................................
12
3.
Management's analysis of financial position, operating results and cash flows............................................................
17
4.
Important business contracts.........................................................................................................................................
23
5.
Research and development activities ............................................................................................................................
23
III. Equipment and Facilities ......................................................................................................
26
1.
Overview of capital investments...................................................................................................................................
26
2.
Major facilities..............................................................................................................................................................
26
3.
Plans for new additions or disposals .............................................................................................................................
28
IV. Corporate Information..........................................................................................................
29
1.
Information on the Company's shares ..........................................................................................................................
29
2.
Acquisition of treasury shares.......................................................................................................................................
36
3.
Dividend policy.............................................................................................................................................................
38
4.
Corporate governance ...................................................................................................................................................
39
V.
Financial Information ...........................................................................................................
62
1.
Consolidated financial statements.................................................................................................................................
63
2.
Non-consolidated financial statements........................................................................................................................
130
VI. Information on Transfer and Repurchase of the Company's Shares .............................
143
VII.Reference Information on the Company ...........................................................................
144
1.
Information on the parent company or equivalent of the Company ............................................................................
144
2.
Other reference information........................................................................................................................................
144
Part 2. Information on Guarantors for the Company.............................................................
145
【Cover 】
【Document Submitted 】
【Article of the Applicable Law Requiring Submission of This Document 】
【Filed to 】
【Date of Filing 】
【Business Year 】
【Company Name 】
【Company Name (in English) 】
【Position and Name of Representative 】
【Location of Head Office 】
【Phone No. 】
【Contact for Communications 】
【Nearest Contact 】
【Phone No. 】
【Contact for Communications 】
【Place Where Available for Public Inspection 】
Annual Securities Report (
"Yukashoken-Houkokusho")
Article 24, Paragraph 1 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act
Director-General of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau
March 29, 2021
The 61st Fiscal Year (from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)
Unicharm Kabushiki-Kaisha
Unicharm Corporation
Takahisa Takahara, Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer
182, Shimobun, Kinsei-cho,Shikokuchuo-shi, Ehime, Japan (The above address is the official registered location of the head office. Actual operations are based as follows.)
Sumitomo Fudosan Mita Twin Bldg., West Wing, 3-5-27, Mita, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan +81-3-3451-5111 (switchboard)
Hirotatsu Shimada, Senior Executive Officer, General Manager of Accounting Control and Finance Division
Sumitomo Fudosan Mita Twin Bldg., West Wing, 3-5-27, Mita, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan
+81-3-3451-5111 (switchboard)
Hirotatsu Shimada, Senior Executive Officer, General Manager of Accounting Control and Finance Division
Head Office, Unicharm Corporation
(Sumitomo Fudosan Mita Twin Bldg., West Wing,
3-5-27, Mita, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan)
Unicharm Kyoshinkan (Resonance Hall), Unicharm Corporation (131, Shimobun, Kinsei-cho,Shikokuchuo-shi, Ehime, Japan)
Osaka Office, Unicharm Corporation
(Sumitomo Nakanoshima Bldg., 3-2-18, Nakanoshima, Kita-ku,
Osaka-shi, Osaka, Japan)
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.
(2-1, Nihonbashi Kabutocho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan)
- 1 -
Part 1. Information on the Company
I. Overview of the Company
1. Key financial data and trends
(1) Consolidated financial data
Fiscal year
IFRS
57th
58th
59th
60th
61st
Year ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Net sales
Millions
604,653
641,647
688,290
714,233
727,475
of Yen
Profit before tax
Millions
75,835
92,926
91,561
69,538
95,849
of Yen
Profit attributable to owners
Millions
46,971
52,772
61,353
46,116
52,344
of parent
of Yen
Comprehensive income
Millions
attributable to owners of
25,604
58,849
43,016
52,458
36,248
of Yen
parent
Equity attributable to owners
Millions
352,098
387,567
441,456
473,073
493,002
of parent
of Yen
Total assets
Millions
668,592
736,644
795,483
864,003
893,413
of Yen
Equity attributable to owners
Yen
587.61
652.91
736.39
791.25
822.19
of parent per share
Basic earnings per share
Yen
79.06
89.85
103.73
77.53
87.60
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
76.63
87.06
101.44
77.05
87.46
Ratio of equity attributable to
%
52.7
52.6
55.5
54.8
55.2
owners of parent
Return on equity attributable
%
13.4
14.3
14.8
10.1
10.8
to owners of parent
Price earnings ratio
Times
32.3
32.6
34.3
47.7
55.8
Cash flows from operating
Millions
103,604
98,086
110,867
84,936
150,254
activities
of Yen
Cash flows from investing
Millions
(42,612)
(38,778)
(113,400)
(69,235)
(41,698)
activities
of Yen
Cash flows from financing
Millions
(21,540)
(30,582)
(27,723)
(23,062)
(35,239)
activities
of Yen
Cash and cash equivalents at
Millions
138,043
169,903
135,065
128,787
199,522
end of fiscal period
of Yen
Employees
( ) represents the average
15,843
15,757
16,207
16,304
16,665
number of part-time
Persons
(1,796)
(1,802)
(1,794)
(1,781)
(1,776)
employees not included in
the above numbers
Notes: 1. Net sales are presented exclusive of consumption taxes.
The number of employees represents the number of full-time employees.
The Group's consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (hereafter "IFRS") starting from the 58th fiscal year.
- 2 -
