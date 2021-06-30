Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Unicharm Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8113   JP3951600000

UNICHARM CORPORATION

(8113)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Unicharm : 【Delayed】Annual Securities Report for the 61st Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2020

06/30/2021 | 02:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TRANSLATION

Following is an English translation of the Report pursuant to Article 24, Paragraph 1 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. This Report is presented merely as supplemental information.

Annual Securities Report

(For the 61st fiscal year,

from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)

Unicharm Corporation

(E00678)

The 61st Fiscal Year (from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)

Annual Securities Report

This report is the Annual Securities Report submitted pursuant to Article 24, Paragraph 1 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act via the Electronic Disclosure for Investors' Network ("EDINET") as set forth in Article 27-30-2 of the same Act, generated and printed with a Table of Contents and page numbers added.

Unicharm Corporation

Table of Contents

The 61st Annual Securities Report

Page

Cover

...............................................................................................................................................

1

Part 1. Information on the Company...........................................................................................

2

I. Overview of the Company .....................................................................................................

2

1.

Key financial data and trends..........................................................................................................................................

2

2.

History ............................................................................................................................................................................

5

3.

Description of business ...................................................................................................................................................

6

4.

Information on subsidiaries and affiliates .......................................................................................................................

8

5.

Employees.....................................................................................................................................................................

10

II.

Business Overview .................................................................................................................

11

1.

Management policies, management environment, and issues facing the Group ...........................................................

11

2.

Business and other risks................................................................................................................................................

12

3.

Management's analysis of financial position, operating results and cash flows............................................................

17

4.

Important business contracts.........................................................................................................................................

23

5.

Research and development activities ............................................................................................................................

23

III. Equipment and Facilities ......................................................................................................

26

1.

Overview of capital investments...................................................................................................................................

26

2.

Major facilities..............................................................................................................................................................

26

3.

Plans for new additions or disposals .............................................................................................................................

28

IV. Corporate Information..........................................................................................................

29

1.

Information on the Company's shares ..........................................................................................................................

29

2.

Acquisition of treasury shares.......................................................................................................................................

36

3.

Dividend policy.............................................................................................................................................................

38

4.

Corporate governance ...................................................................................................................................................

39

V.

Financial Information ...........................................................................................................

62

1.

Consolidated financial statements.................................................................................................................................

63

2.

Non-consolidated financial statements........................................................................................................................

130

VI. Information on Transfer and Repurchase of the Company's Shares .............................

143

VII.Reference Information on the Company ...........................................................................

144

1.

Information on the parent company or equivalent of the Company ............................................................................

144

2.

Other reference information........................................................................................................................................

144

Part 2. Information on Guarantors for the Company.............................................................

145

Cover

Document Submitted

Article of the Applicable Law Requiring Submission of This Document

Filed to

Date of Filing

Business Year

Company Name

Company Name (in English)

Position and Name of Representative

Location of Head Office

Phone No.

Contact for Communications

Nearest Contact

Phone No.

Contact for Communications

Place Where Available for Public Inspection

Annual Securities Report ("Yukashoken-Houkokusho")

Article 24, Paragraph 1 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act

Director-General of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau

March 29, 2021

The 61st Fiscal Year (from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)

Unicharm Kabushiki-Kaisha

Unicharm Corporation

Takahisa Takahara, Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer

182, Shimobun, Kinsei-cho,Shikokuchuo-shi, Ehime, Japan (The above address is the official registered location of the head office. Actual operations are based as follows.)

Sumitomo Fudosan Mita Twin Bldg., West Wing, 3-5-27, Mita, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan +81-3-3451-5111 (switchboard)

Hirotatsu Shimada, Senior Executive Officer, General Manager of Accounting Control and Finance Division

Sumitomo Fudosan Mita Twin Bldg., West Wing, 3-5-27, Mita, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan

+81-3-3451-5111 (switchboard)

Hirotatsu Shimada, Senior Executive Officer, General Manager of Accounting Control and Finance Division

Head Office, Unicharm Corporation

(Sumitomo Fudosan Mita Twin Bldg., West Wing,

3-5-27, Mita, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan)

Unicharm Kyoshinkan (Resonance Hall), Unicharm Corporation (131, Shimobun, Kinsei-cho,Shikokuchuo-shi, Ehime, Japan)

Osaka Office, Unicharm Corporation

(Sumitomo Nakanoshima Bldg., 3-2-18, Nakanoshima, Kita-ku,

Osaka-shi, Osaka, Japan)

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.

(2-1, Nihonbashi Kabutocho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan)

- 1 -

Part 1. Information on the Company

I. Overview of the Company

1. Key financial data and trends

(1) Consolidated financial data

Fiscal year

IFRS

57th

58th

59th

60th

61st

Year ended

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Net sales

Millions

604,653

641,647

688,290

714,233

727,475

of Yen

Profit before tax

Millions

75,835

92,926

91,561

69,538

95,849

of Yen

Profit attributable to owners

Millions

46,971

52,772

61,353

46,116

52,344

of parent

of Yen

Comprehensive income

Millions

attributable to owners of

25,604

58,849

43,016

52,458

36,248

of Yen

parent

Equity attributable to owners

Millions

352,098

387,567

441,456

473,073

493,002

of parent

of Yen

Total assets

Millions

668,592

736,644

795,483

864,003

893,413

of Yen

Equity attributable to owners

Yen

587.61

652.91

736.39

791.25

822.19

of parent per share

Basic earnings per share

Yen

79.06

89.85

103.73

77.53

87.60

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

76.63

87.06

101.44

77.05

87.46

Ratio of equity attributable to

%

52.7

52.6

55.5

54.8

55.2

owners of parent

Return on equity attributable

%

13.4

14.3

14.8

10.1

10.8

to owners of parent

Price earnings ratio

Times

32.3

32.6

34.3

47.7

55.8

Cash flows from operating

Millions

103,604

98,086

110,867

84,936

150,254

activities

of Yen

Cash flows from investing

Millions

(42,612)

(38,778)

(113,400)

(69,235)

(41,698)

activities

of Yen

Cash flows from financing

Millions

(21,540)

(30,582)

(27,723)

(23,062)

(35,239)

activities

of Yen

Cash and cash equivalents at

Millions

138,043

169,903

135,065

128,787

199,522

end of fiscal period

of Yen

Employees

( ) represents the average

15,843

15,757

16,207

16,304

16,665

number of part-time

Persons

(1,796)

(1,802)

(1,794)

(1,781)

(1,776)

employees not included in

the above numbers

Notes: 1. Net sales are presented exclusive of consumption taxes.

  1. The number of employees represents the number of full-time employees.
  2. The Group's consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (hereafter "IFRS") starting from the 58th fiscal year.

- 2 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Unicharm Corporation published this content on 30 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 06:31:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UNICHARM CORPORATION
02:32aUNICHARM  : 【Delayed】Annual Securities Report for the 61st Fiscal ..
PU
06/29UNICHARM CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
06/23Unicharm Repurchases Own Shares Worth Over $95 Million
MT
06/23UNICHARM  : Notice Concerning the Result of the Acquisition of Treasury Shares
PU
06/18Unicharm Posts 5% Rise in Q1 Attributable Profit, Presents FY21 Outlook
MT
06/01UNICHARM  : Notice Concerning the Progress of the Acquisition of Treasury Shares
PU
05/14UNICHARM  : First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2021 Presentati..
PU
05/06UNICHARM  : Notice Concerning the Progress of the Acquisition of Treasury Shares
PU
04/27UNICHARM  : unveils see-through face masks to aid the deaf amid pandemic
AQ
04/26Unicharm Issues Shares as Stock Compensation to Employees
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 768 B 6 955 M 6 955 M
Net income 2021 77 793 M 704 M 704 M
Net cash 2021 208 B 1 884 M 1 884 M
P/E ratio 2021 34,4x
Yield 2021 0,82%
Capitalization 2 668 B 24 151 M 24 150 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,20x
EV / Sales 2022 2,97x
Nbr of Employees 16 665
Free-Float 65,8%
Chart UNICHARM CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Unicharm Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNICHARM CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 4 480,00 JPY
Average target price 4 744,29 JPY
Spread / Average Target 5,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takahisa Takahara President & Representative Director
Hirotatsu Shimada Executive Officer, GM-Accounting & Finance
Hiroko Wada Independent Outside Director
Eiji Ishikawa Director, VP, Head-Production & Development
Shinji Mori Director, Vice President & Head-Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNICHARM CORPORATION-8.42%24 130
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION-2.12%44 902
ESSITY AKTIEBOLAG6.24%23 078
HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-0.91%7 965
VINDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED11.35%3 627
HANGZHOU HAOYUE PERSONAL CARE CO., LTD-42.75%1 890