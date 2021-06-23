Unicharm : Notice Concerning the Result of the Acquisition of Treasury Shares

TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE PURPOSES ONLY

This notice has been translated from the original Japanese text of the timely disclosure statement dated June 23, 2021 and is for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the original Japanese and this translation, the Japanese text shall prevail.

June 23, 2021 To whom it may concern Listed Company Name: Unicharm Corporation Company Representative: Takahisa Takahara, President and Chief Executive Officer (Code Number: 8113; First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange) Contact Person: Hirotatsu Shimada, Senior Executive Officer, General Manager of Accounting Control and Finance Division Telephone Number: +81-3-3451-5111

Notice Concerning the Result of the Acquisition of Treasury Shares

(Acquisition of Treasury Shares Pursuant to Provisions of the Articles of Incorporation

Based Upon Paragraph (1) (i) of Article 459 of the Companies Act)

Unicharm Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces the following result of the acquisition of its treasury shares under the provision of the Company's Articles of Incorporation based upon Article 459 (1) (i) of the Companies Act.

The acquisition of the treasury shares, which has been resolved at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Fubrary 15, 2021, has been completed.

1. Type of shares acquired: Common stock 2. Total number of shares acquired: 2,407,300 shares 3. Total acquisition price: JPY 10,565,221,062 4. Acquisition period: June 1, 2021 - June 23, 2021 5. Method of acquisition: Purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

1. Resolution approved by the Board of Directors on February 15, 2021