Unicharm : Notice Concerning the Result of the Acquisition of Treasury Shares

June 23, 2021
To whom it may concern
Listed Company Name:
Unicharm Corporation
Company Representative: Takahisa Takahara,
President and Chief Executive Officer
(Code Number: 8113; First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Contact Person:
Hirotatsu Shimada,
Senior Executive Officer,
General Manager of Accounting
Control and Finance Division
Telephone Number:
+81-3-3451-5111
Notice Concerning the Result of the Acquisition of Treasury Shares
(Acquisition of Treasury Shares Pursuant to Provisions of the Articles of Incorporation
Based Upon Paragraph (1) (i) of Article 459 of the Companies Act)
Unicharm Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces the following result of the acquisition of its treasury shares under the provision of the Company's Articles of Incorporation based upon Article 459 (1) (i) of the Companies Act.
The acquisition of the treasury shares, which has been resolved at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Fubrary 15, 2021, has been completed.
1. Type of shares acquired:
Common stock
2. Total number of shares acquired:
2,407,300 shares
3. Total acquisition price:
JPY 10,565,221,062
4. Acquisition period:
June 1, 2021 - June 23, 2021
5. Method of acquisition:
Purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange
(Reference)
1. Resolution approved by the Board of Directors on February 15, 2021
(1) Type of shares to be acquired:
Common stock
(2) Total number of shares to be acquired:
4,000,000 shares (maximum)
(0.67% of the total issued shares, excluding treasury shares)
(3) Total acquisition price:
16,000,000,000 JPY (maximum)
(4) Acquisition period:
February 16, 2021 - December 23, 2021
(5) Acquisition method:
Purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange
(through discretionary investment by a securities company)
2. Cumulative total of acquired shares that are based on the above-mentioned resolution (As of June 23, 2021)
(1)Total number of shares acquired:
3,623,200 shares
(2)Total value of shares acquired:
JPY 15,999,851,887
