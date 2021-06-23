Log in
Unicharm : Notice Concerning the Result of the Acquisition of Treasury Shares

06/23/2021 | 02:33am EDT
TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE PURPOSES ONLY

This notice has been translated from the original Japanese text of the timely disclosure statement dated June 23, 2021 and is for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the original Japanese and this translation, the Japanese text shall prevail.

June 23, 2021

To whom it may concern

Listed Company Name:

Unicharm Corporation

Company Representative: Takahisa Takahara,

President and Chief Executive Officer

(Code Number: 8113; First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact Person:

Hirotatsu Shimada,

Senior Executive Officer,

General Manager of Accounting

Control and Finance Division

Telephone Number:

+81-3-3451-5111

Notice Concerning the Result of the Acquisition of Treasury Shares

(Acquisition of Treasury Shares Pursuant to Provisions of the Articles of Incorporation

Based Upon Paragraph (1) (i) of Article 459 of the Companies Act)

Unicharm Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces the following result of the acquisition of its treasury shares under the provision of the Company's Articles of Incorporation based upon Article 459 (1) (i) of the Companies Act.

The acquisition of the treasury shares, which has been resolved at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Fubrary 15, 2021, has been completed.

1. Type of shares acquired:

Common stock

2. Total number of shares acquired:

2,407,300 shares

3. Total acquisition price:

JPY 10,565,221,062

4. Acquisition period:

June 1, 2021 - June 23, 2021

5. Method of acquisition:

Purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

1. Resolution approved by the Board of Directors on February 15, 2021

(1) Type of shares to be acquired:

Common stock

(2) Total number of shares to be acquired:

4,000,000 shares (maximum)

(0.67% of the total issued shares, excluding treasury shares)

(3) Total acquisition price:

16,000,000,000 JPY (maximum)

(4) Acquisition period:

February 16, 2021 - December 23, 2021

(5) Acquisition method:

Purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(through discretionary investment by a securities company)

2. Cumulative total of acquired shares that are based on the above-mentioned resolution (As of June 23, 2021)

(1)Total number of shares acquired:

3,623,200 shares

(2)Total value of shares acquired:

JPY 15,999,851,887

END

Disclaimer

Unicharm Corporation published this content on 23 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2021 06:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
