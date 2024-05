This is for your information and record.

Pursuant to Regulation 47 of the Listing Regulations, please find enclosed copies of the Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024, published in following newspapers on 23rd May 2024:

Sub.: Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024, published in the newspapers on 23rd May 2024

Registered Office: Solitaire Corporate Park, Building No. 4, Guru Hargovindji Road, Chakala, Andheri (East), Mumbai - 400093. Tel.: 022-66572700,Website: www.sicomindia.com

CORRIGENDUM

Corrigendum to the Advertisement published on 23rd April 2024 in "Business

Standard" Mumbai & Delhi Edition Inviting Expression of Interest (EOI) for Sale of

Financial Assets (Non-Performing Assets) of "SICOM Ltd."

"The last date of Submission of Offer along with Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) is extended from 22nd May 2024 to 06th June 2024 on or before 05:00 PM"

The loan accounts for which the offers received have been removed from the list of loan accounts. The interested parties may refer to our Bid document uploaded on our website for the loan accounts available for sale.

All other terms & conditions of the above referred advertisement shall remain unchanged.

Place: Mumbai Sd/- Date: May 23, 2024 Authorised Officer, SICOM Ltd.

PHOTOQUIP INDIA LIMITED

CIN No: L74940MH1992PLC067864

Regd Office: 10/116, Salt Pan Division, Lloyds Compound, Vidyalankar College Road, Antophill, Wadala, Mumbai - 400037. Tel:. 022-24110110 Website: www.photoquip.comEmail ID: info@photoquip.com

NOTICE

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) read with Regulation 47(1)(a) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 that the meeting of Board of Directors of Photoquip India Limited would be held on Thursday, May 30, 2024, at the Registered office of the Company at 4:00 p.m. to inter-alia consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024.

This notice is also available on the

website of the company www.photoquip.comand on the website of the stock exchange where shares of the company are listed at www.bseindia. com.

for PHOTOQUIP INDIA LIMITED Vishal Khopkar Company Secretary

Place: Mumbai

Date: 22/05/2024