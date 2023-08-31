August 31, 2023
Sub.: Newspaper advertisement for Notice of 60th Annual General Meeting and Remote E-Voting.
Pursuant to Regulation 47 of the Listing Regulations, please find enclosed copies of the notice issued in the following newspapers:
- Mumbai edition of Business Standard
- Mumbai Lakshdeep
Registered Office: Unichem Bhavan, Prabhat Estate, Off S. V. Road Jogeshwari (West), Mumbai - 400 102, Maharashtra, India.
CIN: L99999MH1962PLC012451
Registered Office: Unichem Bhavan, Prabhat Estate, Off S. V. Road, Jogeshwari
(West), Mumbai - 400 102
Website: www.unichemlabs.com; E-mailId.: shares@unichemlabs.com
NOTICE OF 60TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND REMOTE E-VOTING
1. Notice is hereby given that the 60th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Monday,25th September, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. (IST) through Video Conference (VC)/ Other Audio-Visual Means (OVAM) to transact the business as set out in the Notice of the 60th AGM without the physical presence of Members at a common venue in terms of the various Circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA and the SEBI Listing Regulations from time to time(Circulars).
2. In terms of the said Circulars, the requirement of sending physical copies of the Annual Report is dispensed with, accordingly, the Annual Report for the year ended 31st March 2023, along with the Notice of the AGM is sent and completed on
Wednesday, 30thAugust 2023 only through electronic mode to the Members whose e-mail ids are registered with Company/Depository Participant(s) (DPs)/Registrar & Share Transfer Agents (RTA) in compliance with the MCA Circulars and Regulation 44 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
3. The Notice of the AGM and Annual Report of the Company for the year 2022-23 is available on the Company's website at www.unichemlabs.comand the website of the Stock Exchanges namely BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited at www.bseindia.comand www.nseindia.comrespectively and also on website of the e-voting agency namely Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) at www. cdslindia.com.
4. In compliance with Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunderasamendedfromtimetotimeandRegulation44oftheListingRegulations, members will be provided with the facility to cast their votes on all Resolutions set forth in the Notice of the 60th AGM using the electronic voting system i.e. via remote e-voting platform provided by CDSLand the same is available on www.cdslindia.com.
5. The remote e-voting period shall commence on Thursday, 21stSeptember 2023 at 09.00 A.M. (IST) and shall end on Sunday, 24thSeptember 2023 at 5.00 P.M. (IST). During this period Members of the Company, holding shares either in physical or in dematerialized form, as on the cut-off date i.e. Monday, 18thSeptember, 2023 may cast their vote electronically. The e-voting module shall be disabled by CDSL for voting thereafter.
- The facility for voting through electronic means shall also be provided at the Meeting. Those Members who are present at the AGM through the VC/OAVM facility but have not cast their vote by remote e-voting and are otherwise not barred from doing so shall be eligible to vote through the E-voting system during the AGM. Members who have exercised their voting prior to the AGM may attend the Meeting through VC/ OAVM but shall not be entitled to vote again or change their vote at the AGM.
- The voting rights of Members shall be in proportion to the equity shares held by them in the paid-up capital of the Company as on Monday, 18thSeptember, 2023 being the cut-off date for this purpose.
- A person whose name is registered in the Register of Members or in the Register of
Beneficial Owners maintained by the depositories as of the cut-off date shall be entitled to avail of the facility of remote e-voting as well as voting at theAGM.Aperson who becomes a Shareholder of the Company after the electronic dispatch of the Notice of AGM and holding shares as of cut-off date can follow the process for generating the Login- ID and password as provided in the Notice of the AGM.
9. If you have any queries or issues regarding attending the AGM & e-voting from the e-Voting System, you may refer to the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) and e-voting manual available at www.evotingindia.com under the help section or write an e-mail to helpdesk.evoting@cdslindia.comor contact at toll-free number 1800 22 55 33.
For Unichem Laboratories Limited
Sd/-
Pradeep Bhandari
Date:31st August 2023
Head - Legal & Company Secretary
Place: Mumbai
GRAM¶EZ: L65993MH1977PLC258134
: 604,
Q>RE'GR
GËH$MA
ODI
400 604
: 022- 2539 0009, -
AM¶S>R : investor.relations@eikolifesciences.com
46 DR
G^M AM{U
-'VXMZ
H$I{DÊ¶MV
H$S
46 DR
G^M (EORE')E{ZDMA
23
2023
12. 30 DMOVM ( ^MAVR¶ À'MU
)
(""ÌHRGR'')/AÝ¶ 'MÝ¶VMÀMÁ ÑH$LMÌ¶
46 Ì¶M
H$M¶XM 2013 ("H$M¶XM') À¶M
Ë¶M
~Z{DÊ¶MV
{D{DY {Z¶'
AM{U
{Z¶' 2015
Ë¶MGH DMMM
Ì¶DHMA
OMAR
N[ANÌH$
-2/NR/GRAM¶AMA/2023/4
05
2023
OMAR
Ë¶MGH DMMM
N[ANÌH$
12
2020 AM{U
15
2021 OR
OMAR
EH${ÌV
AGM H$AÊ¶MV
.
N[ANÌH$MÀ¶M
AM{U {DÎMR¶
2022-23GMR>RMM
AHDMB
30
2023
AEM
H$AÊ¶MV AMBM
Á¶M
-
VNERB
AM{U
. HR
www.eikolifesciences.com
www.bseindia.com
{~J
https://ivote.bigshareonline.com
CNBÃY H$Ê$Z
AMBR
.
-'VXMZ
H$M¶XM 2013
H$B' 108 À¶M
Ë¶MGH DMMM
{Z¶'
2014 MM {Z¶' 20 À¶M
AM{U
MM {Z¶' 44 À¶M
{~J
CNBÃY H$Ê$Z
-'VXMZ
'VXMZ
H$AÊ¶MMR
CNBÃY H$Ê$Z
.
H$I{DÊ¶MV
H$S,
1.
-'VXMZ H$MBMDYRBM
20
2023
GH$MIR 09.00 DMOVM (^MAVR¶ À'MU
H$AÊ¶MV
AM{U HR
22
2023
05.00 DMOVM (^MAVR¶
À'MU
.
-'VXMZÀMÊ$N 'VXMZMGMR>R
H$AÊ¶MV
. EIMÚM {DF¶MDA
EIMÚM
EH$XM 'VXMZ
VA Ë¶MBM Ë¶MV
~XB H$AVM
ZMHR.
'VXMZ H$AÊ¶MGMR>R
NMÌVM
H$AÊ¶MMR H$Q>
VMARI 15
2023
H$AÊ¶MV AMBR
.
2.
G^MGX
G'^MJ ( ÀË¶J AWDM
ÑDÊ$NMV) H$Q>
VMARI
CNBÃY
AGVRB
G^MGX
-'VXMZ
XAÅ¶MZ
-'VXMZ
BM^
NMÌ AGVRB. Á¶M
-'VXMZ
'VXMZMMM H¸$
G^MGX
CNPÑWV
EH$VMV 'MÌ
XAÅ¶MZ
'VXMZ H$AVM
ZMHR.
3.
AER
Ì¶º$S OR
H$AÊ¶MMR
G'^MJ
G^MGX
AM{U H$Q>
VMARI
15
2023
G'^MJ
VA AER Ì¶º$S
AM{U {~J
46 Ì¶M
AM{U
AHDMB
.
-'VXMZ
'VXMZ AM{U
GH^MJR
VNERB 46 Ì¶M
AMBM
.
4.
-'VXMZ
'VXMZMMR N>MZZR H$AÊ¶MGMR>R N>MZZR A{YH$MAR
LMDU
AM{U
: 9990),
.
5.
G^MGX LR.
{DÎM A{YH$MAR
EH$VMV QH$DM
-
investor.relationseikolifesciences.com
022 2539 0009
H$M'H$MOMÀ¶M
{XDER
EH$VMV.
6.
DMNAMÀ¶M
AGË¶MG AMNUhttps://ivote.bigshareonline.com
AMÑŠS>
QH$DM B 'VXMZ
EH$VM QH$DM
-
https://ivote.bigshareonline.com
QH$DM 1800 22 54 22
EH$VM.
7.
Á¶M
AMNË¶M -
VN{EBMMR
ZMHR AM{U
G'^MJ
ÑDÊ$NMV
CNBÃY
H$AÊ¶MV
H$S
AMNË¶M -
VN{EBMMR
S>RNR
H$AMDR
AM{U Á¶M
G'^MJ ÀË¶J ÑDÊ$NMV CNBÃY
AMAQ>RE
investor@bigshareonline.com
AMNBM
- VNERB
VNERB AÚ¶MDV H$AÊ¶MGMR>R
GMYMDM.
H$[AVM
GHR/-
: 30
2023
H$M~AM
ÑWI :
AÜ¶J AM{U
'$M¶ZMÝG
: 3 AM 'OBM, E QDJ, S>R
HMD$G,
ZMJAXMG
400 069
GRAM¶EZ: L24231MH1994PLC334457
:www.trucapfinance.com
: 022 - 6845 7200
'$M¶ZMÝG
'MÝ¶VMÀMÁ
ÑH$LMÌ¶
29 Ì¶M
¿¶MDR
H$S,
'$M¶ZMÝG
G^M (""EORE''')
(""ÌHRGR'')/AÝ¶ 'MÝ¶VMÀMÁ ÑH$LMÌ¶
26
2023
3.00 DMOVM (^MAVR¶ À'MU
GM'M{¶H$ {R>H$MUR
ÀË¶J CNPÑWVR{EDM¶
H$M¶XM 2013 À¶M {D{DY
Ë¶M
~Z{DÊ¶MV
{D{DY {Z¶'
AM{U
{Z¶', 2015, AM{U Ë¶MV
H$AÊ¶MV
Ë¶MGH DMMM N[ANÌH$
14/2020
08
E{ÀB, 2020, 17/ 2020
13 E{ÀB, 2020 AM{U GM'MÝ¶ N[ANÌH$
10/2022
28
2022 AM{U
AÝ¶
OR
Ì¶DHMA
OMAR
EH${ÌV
""E'GRE
AGM H$AÊ¶MV
OR
G^M
H$AÊ¶MGMR>R {DV[AV H$AÊ¶MV
.
E'GRE N[ANÌH$MÀ¶M
Ë¶MGH {DÎMR¶
2022-23 H$[AVMMM
AHDMB
-
AEM
H$AÊ¶MV
Á¶M
-
VNERB
.
www.trucapfinance.
Ë¶MGH {DÎMR¶
2022-23 H$[AVMMM
AHDMB
com
CNBÃY H$Ê$Z
www.bseindia.com
www.
nseindia.com
AM{U
(""GRS>REGEB'')
www.evotingindia.com
NMHVM
.
'VXMZ
-
'VXMZ
XAÅ¶Z
-'VXMZ
'VXMZ H$AÊ¶MMR
CNBÃY H$Ê$Z
. Á¶M
G'^MJ ÀË¶J ÑDÊ$NMV CNBÃY
Á¶M
G'^MJ
ÑDÊ$NMV CNBÃY
AM{U Á¶M
AMNË¶M -
VN{EBMMR
ZMHR, AEM
-'VXMZ
XAÅ¶MZ
-
'VXMZ
VNERB
.
G^MGX
CNPÑWV
EH$VMV
GH^MJ
EH$VMV. Á¶MMM G{DÑVA VNERB
.
CNPÑWV AGUMÈ¶M
H$M¶ÚMÀ¶M H$B'
103 À¶M
H$AÊ¶MGMR>R
YAÊ¶MV
.
AM{U
AHDMB ÀMÁ H$AÊ¶MGMR>R
AMDMHZ H$AÊ¶MV
H$S
-
VNERB
H$Ê$Z
ÀMÁ H$MAÊ¶MGMR>R
VNERB AÚ¶MDV H$Ê$Z ¿¶MDM.
Ë¶MGH
AHDMB ÀMÁ H$AÊ¶MGMR>R
-
VNERB
AÚ¶MDV H$AÊ¶MMR
:
E'GRE
AM{U
N[ANÌH$MÀ¶M
AM{U
AHDMB
ÀË¶J À{V
H$AÊ¶MV
ZMHRV. Á¶M
-
VNERB
ZMHR
AMDMHZ H$AÊ¶MV
H$S
AM{U
AHDMB ÀMÁ H$AÊ¶MGMR>R
29 Ì¶M
GH^MJ
-'VXMZMGMR>R
BZ VNERB ÀMÁ H$AÊ¶MGMR>R AMNBM
-
VNERB
H$AÊ¶MH$[AVM IMBRB
H$AMDM.
ÀË¶J YMAH$
AMNBM
G'^MJYMAH$
ZMD,
G'^MJ À'MUNÌMMR
ÀV,
AM{U
AM{U
ÀV),
AMYMA
AM{U
ÀV)
AMXR VNERB
-
corpsec@trucapfinance.com
GMXA H$AMDM.
YMAH$
AMNBM
-
VNERB AM{U
(S>RNR)
AÚ¶MDV H$AMDM.
'$M¶ZMÝG
H$[AVM
30, 2023
GHR/-
AM{U H$ÅßBM¶ÝG A{YH$MAR
GRAM`EZ: L99999MH1962PLC012451
:
_ ^DZ,
EG. ÌHR.
(N{ÍM_), _
- 400 102. &
. (022) 6688 8333
: www.unichemlabs.com; -_AM`S>R : shares@unichemlabs.com
60ÌMR
G^M,
-_VXMZD
1.
H$R
60 DR
G^M (EORE_)
_DMA, {X.25.09.2023
G. 11.00 DM. (^M. .
.) 60 Ì`M EORE_À`M
{D{HV
{DMMA{D{Z_` H$AÊ`MGMR>R
H$M_H$MO _
(E_GRE) OMAR {D{DY
{D{Z`_
CN{ÑWVR{DZM
(ÌHRGR)/AXA
_RÝG
_)À`M _MÜ`_
H$AÊ`MV
.
2.
GXA
AHDMBMÀ`M
NMR>DÊ`MMR AMDÍ`H$VM HQ>DÊ`MV AMBR
AM
E_GRE
D
D {D_
AMDÍ`H$VM) {D{Z`_Z, 2015 À`M
{D{Z`_Z
44
À`M
Á`M
-_
D
(AMAQ>RE)
{X. 31.03.2023
AHDMB, EORE_À`M
NMR>DÊ`MV
GXA NMR>DUR
{X. 30.08.2023
.
3.
EORE_MR
D {DÎMR`
2022-23 H${AVMMM
AHDMB
www.
unichemlabs.comDA
{B{_
D
{B{_
_www.bseindia.comDwww.nseindia.comDA
-_VXMZ
EOÝGR ZMD
{B{_
(GRS>REGEB) MR
www.cdslindia.com
DAHR CNBÃY
.
4.
H$M`XM, 2013
108 D
{Z`_,
{D{Z`_
{D{Z`_Z 44
À`M
_VXMZ
DMNA H$Ê$Z
-_VXMZ
_
_MÜ`_
60 Ì`M EORE_À`M
{D{HV
AMNBR _
D GXA
www.cdslindia.com
CNBÃY
.
5.
-_VXMZMMM H$MBMDYR
{X. 21.09.2023
G. 9.00 DM. (^M. .
.)
D
A{DDMA, {X. 24.09.2023
. 5.00 DM. (^M.
. .)
. GXA H$MBMDYRXAÅ`MZ
_
VMARI
_DMA, {X.18.09.2023
ÑDÊ$NMV
S>R_
ÑDÊ$NMV
^MJYMAH$
G^MGX
_V
ÍMH$VRB. VËNÍMMV
-_
_
H$AÊ`MV
.
6.
_
_MÜ`_
_VXMZMMR
.
G^MGX EORE__
ÌHRGR/
_
_MÜ`_
CN{ÑWV AGVRB
-_
_V
G^MGX
_V
ZGË`MG EORE_XAÅ`MZ
-_VXMZ
_V
NMÌ AGVRB.
EORE_À`M AMYR Á`M
_VXMZ
G^MGX
_
_
CN{ÑWV
ÍMH$VRB,
EORE__
_V
ZMHR
_V ~XBVM
ZMHR.
7.
_VXMZ HŠH$ HM
_ VMARI
_DMA, {X. 18.09.2023
_
YMAU
G_
_MUMV
.
8.
_
A{OÑQ>A DM
V`MA H$AÊ`MV
_
A{OÑQ>A_
ZMD
Ì`ŠVR
-_VXMZ
EORE__
_VXMZMMR
H$AÊ`MG
. EORE_À`M
ÑDÊ$NMVRB NMR>DURNÍMMV
^MJYMAH$
D
_
^MJYMAH$
Ì`ŠVR
BZ
AM`S>R
D
V`MA
H$AÊ`MH${AVM
EORE_À`M
NMBZ H$Ê$
.
9.
EORE__
CN{ÑWVR DM -_VXMZGRÑQ>R_
-_
H$MHR
DM
AGË`MG
www.
evotingindia.comÀ`M help section DACNBÃY
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) D
e-voting manual
ÍMH$VM
helpdesk.evoting@cdslindia.comDA
-_
ÍMH$VM
_
1800 22 55 33 DA
GMYMDM.
_
{B{_
H${AVM
GHR/-
{R>H$MU : _
_
- {D{Y D
G{MD
: 31.08.2023
PRE-OFFER ADVERTISEMENT UNDER REGULATION 18(7) IN TERMS OF SEBI (SAST) REGULATIONS, 2011, AS AMENDED AND CORRIGENDUM TO THE DETAILED PUBLIC STATEMENT FOR THE ATTENTION OF THE PUBLIC SHAREHOLDERS OF
SERVOTEACH INDUSTRIES LIMITED
(CIN: L28933MH1994PLC081857) ("SIL" / TARGET COMPANY"/"TC")
Registered Office: 502 Triveni Krupa, Carter Road No. 3, Opp. Ambaji Mata Temple, Borivali (East), Mumbai- 400066,
Maharashtra, India
Phone No. +91 22-41014400Email: info@servotech-india.com;Website: www.servotechengineering.in
This Advertisement is being issued PNB Investment Services Limited, on behalf of Mrs. Nikita D. Kothari pursuant to regulation 18(7) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011, as amended ("SEBI (SAST) Regulations") in respect of Open Offer ("Offer") for the acquisition up to 10,21,540 (Ten Lacs Twenty One Thousand Five Hundred Forty Only) of Rs. 10/- each representing 26.00 % of the total equity and voting share capital of the Target Company. The Detailed Public Statement ("DPS") pursuant to the Public Announcement ("PA") made by the Acquirer has appeared in Business Standards (English Daily) all editions, Business Standards (Hindi Daily) all editions, Loksatta Jansatta (Gujarati) (Baroda/Vadodara edition) and Mumbai Lakshadeep (Marathi Daily) Mumbai Edition on June 12, 2023.
- The Offer Price is Rs. 3/- (Rupees Three Only) per equity share payable in cash ("Offer Price").
- Committee of Independent Directors ("IDC") of the Target Company is of the opinion that the Offer Price of Rs. 3/- (Rupees Three Only) offered by the Acquirer is in accordance with the relevant regulations prescribed in the Takeover Code and prima facie appear to be justified. The recommendation of IDC was published in the aforementioned newspapers on August 30, 2023.
- The offer is not a competing offer in terms of Regulation 20 of the SEBI (SAST) Regulations. There was no competing offer to this Open Offer and the last date for making such competing offer has expired.
- The completion of dispatch of the Letter of Offer ("LOF") through electronic means to all the Public Shareholders of Target Company (holding Equity Shares dematerialised from) whose name appeared on the register of members on the Identified Date and who have registered their email ids with the Depositories and/or the Target Company, and the dispatch through physical means to all the public shareholders of the Target Company (holding Equity Shares in Physical form) whose name appeared on the register of members on the identified date was completed on August 25, 2023.
- Please note that a copy of the LOF is also available on the website of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), www.sebi.gov.in and also on the website of Manager to the Offer, www.pnbisl.com and BSE Limited at www.bseindia.com. Further, in case of non-receipt of LOF, the public shareholders holding equity shares may participate in the offer by providing their application in plain paper to their Selling Broker and tender Shares in the Open Offer as per the procedure along with other details.
- Public Shareholders are required to refer to the Section titled "Procedure for acceptance and Settlement of the Offer" on Point no. 8 at Page no. 20 of the Letter of Offer in relation to the procedure for tendering their Equity Shares in the Open Offer
a. In case the Equity Shares are held in physical form:
Public Shareholders holding Equity Shares in physical form may participate in the Offer by approaching their respective Broker/Selling Broker and tender Shares in the Open Offer as per the procedure along with other details as mentioned in Point 8.9 of the Letter of Offer.
b. In case the Equity Shares are held in dematerialised form:
Eligible Person(s) may participate in the Offer by approaching their respective Broker/Selling Broker and tender Shares in the Open Offer as per the procedure along with other details as mentioned in Point 8.10 of the Letter of Offer.
- In terms of Regulation 16(1) of the SEBI (SAST) Regulations, the Draft Letter of Offer had been submitted to SEBI on June 19, 2023. We have received the final observations in terms of Regulation 16(4) of the SEBI (SAST) Regulations from SEBI vide its Letter No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-RAC-DCR1/OW/2023/32899/1 dated August 14, 2023 which have been incorporated in the LOF.
- Any other material change from the date of PA:Nil
- Schedule of Activities:
Major Activities
Original Date
Original Day
Revised Date
Revised Day
Public Announcement
June 05, 2023
Monday
June 05, 2023
Monday
Publication of Detailed Public Statement in
June 12, 2023
Monday
June 12, 2023
Monday
newspapers
Last date of filing draft letter of offer with SEBI
June 19, 2023
Monday
June 19, 2023
Monday
Last date for a Competing offer
July 04, 2023
Tuesday
July 04, 2023
Tuesday
Receipt of comments from SEBI on draft letter of
July 11, 2023
Tuesday
August 14, 2023
Monday
offer
Identified date*
July 13, 2023
Thursday
August 18, 2023
Friday
Date by which letter of offer be dispatched to the
July 20, 2023
Thursday
August 25, 2023
Friday
shareholders
Last Date by which the committee of the
July 25, 2023
Tuesday
August 30, 2023
Wednesday
independent directors of the Target Company
shall give its recommendation
Last date for revising the Offer Price
July 26, 2023
Wednesday
August 31, 2023
Thursday
Last date of publication of opening of Offer public
July 26, 2023
Wednesday
August 31, 2023
Thursday
announcement in the Newspapers
Date of Opening of the Offer
July 27, 2023
Thursday
September 01, 2023
Friday
Date of Closure of the Offer
August 10, 2023
Thursday
September 14, 2023
Thursday
Payment of consideration for the acquired shares
August 28, 2023
Monday
October 03, 2023
Tuesday
- Identified Date is only for the purpose of determining the names of the shareholders as on such date to whom the Letter of Offer would be sent. All owners (registered or unregistered) of equity shares of the Target Company (except the parties to the SPA including persons deemed to be acting in concert with such parties) are eligible to participate in the Offer any time before the Closure of the Offer.
Capitalized terms used in this announcement, but not defined, shall have the same meaning assigned to them in the PA, DPS and LOF.
ISSUED BY THE MANAGER TO THE OFFER ON BEHALF OF THE ACQUIRER: Manager to the Offer:
PNB Investment Services Limited
CIN: U65191DL2009GOI187146
SEBI Reg. No.: INM000012306
Contact Person: Mrs. Menka Jha/Mr. Sukant Goel
Registered Office Address: 10, Rakesh Deep Building, Yusuf Sarai Commercial Complex, Gulmohar Enclave
New Delhi-110049, Delhi, India.
Merchant Banking Division: PNB Pragati Towers, 2nd Floor, C-9, G- Block, Bandra Kurla Complex Bandra (E),
Mumbai- 400 051, Maharashtra, India
Tel. No.: +91-22 26532687; Email: mbd@pnbisl.com; Investor Grievance Email: complaints@pnbisl.com
Place: Mumbai
Date: August 30, 2023
