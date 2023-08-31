August 31, 2023

BSE Ltd.

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block,

Dalal Street

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai 400 051

Scrip Code: 506690

Symbol - UNICHEMLAB

Dear Sir,

Ref: BSE Scrip Code -506690: NSE Symbol - UNICHEMLAB

Sub.: Newspaper advertisement for Notice of 60th Annual General Meeting and Remote E-Voting.

Pursuant to Regulation 47 of the Listing Regulations, please find enclosed copies of the notice issued in the following newspapers:

  1. Mumbai edition of Business Standard
  2. Mumbai Lakshdeep

Kindly take the same on your records.

Thanking you,

FOR UNICHEM LABORATORIES LIMITED

PRADEEP

Digitally signed by

PRADEEP BHANDARI

BHANDARI Date: 2023.08.31 13:46:09 +05'30'

PRADEEP BHANDARI

Head- Legal & Company Secretary

Encl: a/a

Registered Office: Unichem Bhavan, Prabhat Estate, Off S. V. Road Jogeshwari (West), Mumbai - 400 102, Maharashtra, India.

18

>

MUMBAI | THURSDAY, 31 AUGUST 2023

1

CIN: L99999MH1962PLC012451

Registered Office: Unichem Bhavan, Prabhat Estate, Off S. V. Road, Jogeshwari

(West), Mumbai - 400 102 | Tel.: (022) 6688 8333

Website: www.unichemlabs.com; E-mailId.: shares@unichemlabs.com

NOTICE OF 60TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND REMOTE E-VOTING

1. Notice is hereby given that the 60th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Monday,25th September, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. (IST) through Video Conference (VC)/ Other Audio-Visual Means (OVAM) to transact the business as set out in the Notice of the 60th AGM without the physical presence of Members at a common venue in terms of the various Circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA and the SEBI Listing Regulations from time to time(Circulars).

2. In terms of the said Circulars, the requirement of sending physical copies of the Annual Report is dispensed with, accordingly, the Annual Report for the year ended 31st March 2023, along with the Notice of the AGM is sent and completed on

Wednesday, 30thAugust 2023 only through electronic mode to the Members whose e-mail ids are registered with Company/Depository Participant(s) (DPs)/Registrar & Share Transfer Agents (RTA) in compliance with the MCA Circulars and Regulation 44 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

3. The Notice of the AGM and Annual Report of the Company for the year 2022-23 is available on the Company's website at www.unichemlabs.comand the website of the Stock Exchanges namely BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited at www.bseindia.comand www.nseindia.comrespectively and also on website of the e-voting agency namely Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) at www. cdslindia.com.

4. In compliance with Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunderasamendedfromtimetotimeandRegulation44oftheListingRegulations, members will be provided with the facility to cast their votes on all Resolutions set forth in the Notice of the 60th AGM using the electronic voting system i.e. via remote e-voting platform provided by CDSLand the same is available on www.cdslindia.com.

5. The remote e-voting period shall commence on Thursday, 21stSeptember 2023 at 09.00 A.M. (IST) and shall end on Sunday, 24thSeptember 2023 at 5.00 P.M. (IST). During this period Members of the Company, holding shares either in physical or in dematerialized form, as on the cut-off date i.e. Monday, 18thSeptember, 2023 may cast their vote electronically. The e-voting module shall be disabled by CDSL for voting thereafter.

  1. The facility for voting through electronic means shall also be provided at the Meeting. Those Members who are present at the AGM through the VC/OAVM facility but have not cast their vote by remote e-voting and are otherwise not barred from doing so shall be eligible to vote through the E-voting system during the AGM. Members who have exercised their voting prior to the AGM may attend the Meeting through VC/ OAVM but shall not be entitled to vote again or change their vote at the AGM.
  2. The voting rights of Members shall be in proportion to the equity shares held by them in the paid-up capital of the Company as on Monday, 18thSeptember, 2023 being the cut-off date for this purpose.
  3. A person whose name is registered in the Register of Members or in the Register of

Beneficial Owners maintained by the depositories as of the cut-off date shall be entitled to avail of the facility of remote e-voting as well as voting at theAGM.Aperson who becomes a Shareholder of the Company after the electronic dispatch of the Notice of AGM and holding shares as of cut-off date can follow the process for generating the Login- ID and password as provided in the Notice of the AGM.

9. If you have any queries or issues regarding attending the AGM & e-voting from the e-Voting System, you may refer to the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) and e-voting manual available at www.evotingindia.com under the help section or write an e-mail to helpdesk.evoting@cdslindia.comor contact at toll-free number 1800 22 55 33.

For Unichem Laboratories Limited

Sd/-

Pradeep Bhandari

Date:31st August 2023

Head - Legal & Company Secretary

Place: Mumbai

A14177

{X. 31

2023

_ BJXRN 5

LOST OF SHARE CERTIFICATE

Titan Industries Ltd

Registered Oﬃce: 3, SIPCOT Industrial Complex, Hosur 635126 NOTICE is hereby given that the certiﬁcate[s] for the undermentioned securities of the Company has/have been lost/misplaced and the holder[s] of the said securities / applicant[s] has/have applied to the Company to issue duplicate certiﬁcate[s]. Any person who has a claim in respect of the said securities should lodge such claim with the Company at its Registered Oﬃce within 15 days from this date, else the Company will proceed to issue duplicate certiﬁcate[s] without further intimation.

Detailed List Equity shares of face value Rs.1/- of Titan Industries Limited.

Folio

First Holder

Second Holder

Third Holder

Certiﬁcate No.

No .of Securities

Distinctive Nos

TWD0002680

Deepna Nishar

Nishar Chandan Mulji

Nishar Heena Mulji

7064

3320

16749241 to 16752560

Sd/-

Deepna Nishar aka Deepna Mulji Nishar, Heena Muji Nishar aka Nishar Heena Mulji aka Heena Bharat Chheda

Place: Mumbai

Chandan Mulji Nishar aka Nishar Chandan Mulji

Date: 31/08/2023

NOTICE

I the undersigned being concern for my client Mr. Harish Muljibhai Parmar & Mrs. Priya Harish Parmar who are buying the property viz.

Industrial Gala Unit no. 20, Situated at Ground floor, Jyoti Industrial Estate, Chhatrapati Shivaji Road, Dahisar (East), Mumbai - 400068; from Mr. Mukesh Shah (present owner).

Mr. Mukesh Shah on 21-05-2014,bought the said property from one Mr. Samir Nanalal Shah. Mr. Samir Nanalal Shah on 18-06-2009had bought the said property from one Smt. Nalini Narayan Karpe vide registered agreement. But the original permanent alternate accommodation agreement dated 06-12-1990through which original tenant M/s. United Mechanical Engineering Company got the property through redevelopment from Landlords M/s. Joshi Budhakaka, and further agreement dated 31-12-2003through which Smt. Nalini Narayan Karpe bought the said property from M/s. United Mechanical Engineering Company were lost in transit by Shri. Mukesh Shah.

If anybody has any claim against the above property shall inform and approach the undersigned within 15 days from the date of this publication, alongwith all the papers in favour of the claiming party thereof. No claims thereafter will be entertained.

Advocate Bhalchandra M. Ganu

Ganesh Prasad, Plot no.4,

Jayprakash Nagar, Road no.1,

Goregaon (East), Mumbai 400063.

Cell No. 9323544494, 9967774150

({XËBR)

GRAM¶EZ: L65993MH1977PLC258134

: 604,

Q>RE'GR

GËH$MA

ODI

400 604

: 022- 2539 0009, -

AM¶S>R : investor.relations@eikolifesciences.com

46 DR

G^M AM{U

-'VXMZ

H$I{DÊ¶MV

H$S

46 DR

G^M (EORE')E{ZDMA

23

2023

12. 30 DMOVM ( ^MAVR¶ À'MU

)

(""ÌHRGR'')/AÝ¶ 'MÝ¶VMÀMÁ ÑH$LMÌ¶

46 Ì¶M

H$M¶XM 2013 ("H$M¶XM') À¶M

Ë¶M

~Z{DÊ¶MV

{D{DY {Z¶'

AM{U

{Z¶' 2015

Ë¶MGH DMMM

Ì¶DHMA

OMAR

N[ANÌH$

-2/NR/GRAM¶AMA/2023/4

05

2023

OMAR

Ë¶MGH DMMM

N[ANÌH$

12

2020 AM{U

15

2021 OR

OMAR

EH${ÌV

AGM H$AÊ¶MV

.

N[ANÌH$MÀ¶M

AM{U {DÎMR¶

2022-23GMR>RMM

AHDMB

30

2023

AEM

H$AÊ¶MV AMBM

Á¶M

-

VNERB

AM{U

. HR

www.eikolifesciences.com

www.bseindia.com

{~J

https://ivote.bigshareonline.com

CNBÃY H$Ê$Z

AMBR

.

-'VXMZ

H$M¶XM 2013

H$B' 108 À¶M

Ë¶MGH DMMM

{Z¶'

2014 MM {Z¶' 20 À¶M

AM{U

MM {Z¶' 44 À¶M

{~J

CNBÃY H$Ê$Z

-'VXMZ

'VXMZ

H$AÊ¶MMR

CNBÃY H$Ê$Z

.

H$I{DÊ¶MV

H$S,

1.

-'VXMZ H$MBMDYRBM

20

2023

GH$MIR 09.00 DMOVM (^MAVR¶ À'MU

H$AÊ¶MV

AM{U HR

22

2023

05.00 DMOVM (^MAVR¶

À'MU

.

-'VXMZÀMÊ$N 'VXMZMGMR>R

H$AÊ¶MV

. EIMÚM {DF¶MDA

EIMÚM

EH$XM 'VXMZ

VA Ë¶MBM Ë¶MV

~XB H$AVM

ZMHR.

'VXMZ H$AÊ¶MGMR>R

NMÌVM

H$AÊ¶MMR H$Q>

VMARI 15

2023

H$AÊ¶MV AMBR

.

2.

G^MGX

G'^MJ ( ÀË¶J AWDM

ÑDÊ$NMV) H$Q>

VMARI

CNBÃY

AGVRB

G^MGX

-'VXMZ

XAÅ¶MZ

-'VXMZ

BM^

NMÌ AGVRB. Á¶M

-'VXMZ

'VXMZMMM H¸$

G^MGX

CNPÑWV

EH$VMV 'MÌ

XAÅ¶MZ

'VXMZ H$AVM

ZMHR.

3.

AER

Ì¶º$S OR

H$AÊ¶MMR

G'^MJ

G^MGX

AM{U H$Q>

VMARI

15

2023

G'^MJ

VA AER Ì¶º$S

AM{U {~J

46 Ì¶M

AM{U

AHDMB

.

-'VXMZ

'VXMZ AM{U

GH^MJR

VNERB 46 Ì¶M

AMBM

.

4.

-'VXMZ

'VXMZMMR N>MZZR H$AÊ¶MGMR>R N>MZZR A{YH$MAR

LMDU

AM{U

: 9990),

.

5.

G^MGX LR.

{DÎM A{YH$MAR

EH$VMV QH$DM

-

investor.relationseikolifesciences.com

022 2539 0009

H$M'H$MOMÀ¶M

{XDER

EH$VMV.

6.

DMNAMÀ¶M

AGË¶MG AMNUhttps://ivote.bigshareonline.com

AMÑŠS>

QH$DM B 'VXMZ

EH$VM QH$DM

-

https://ivote.bigshareonline.com

QH$DM 1800 22 54 22

EH$VM.

7.

Á¶M

AMNË¶M -

VN{EBMMR

ZMHR AM{U

G'^MJ

ÑDÊ$NMV

CNBÃY

H$AÊ¶MV

H$S

AMNË¶M -

VN{EBMMR

S>RNR

H$AMDR

AM{U Á¶M

G'^MJ ÀË¶J ÑDÊ$NMV CNBÃY

AMAQ>RE

investor@bigshareonline.com

AMNBM

- VNERB

VNERB AÚ¶MDV H$AÊ¶MGMR>R

GMYMDM.

H$[AVM

GHR/-

: 30

2023

H$M~AM

ÑWI :

AÜ¶J AM{U

PUBLIC NOTICE

A public notice is hereby given, that my client MR KIRIT ISHWARLAL JARIWALA, adult Indian inhabitant residing at & owner of Flat No. 309, Third Floor, admeasuring 340 Square Feet area (super built up), Society known as "SHEETAL

NAGAR ( BLDG NO II ) CO. OP. HSG. LTD", bearing Registration No. TNA/VSI/HSG/(TC)/1191/85-86, Dated 03/10/1985 and constructed on land bearing Survey No 281/282, lying being and situated at Virar West, Taluka Vasai, Dist Palghar, Pin No. 401303, within the area limitsSub-RegistrarVasai 2 (The said Flat), And as such member the TRANSFERORS is entitled to Five (5) shares having Certificate No. 060 distinctive Numbers starting from Sr. No. 296 to 300 of the said society and of the face value of Rs. 50/- each, (hereinafter for brevity's sake collectively referred to as "the said shares") and while travelling towards from virar station to agashi, have lost his 2 Original Agreements with receipt, i.e.

First Agreement for Sale Between,1] M/S UNIQUE CONSTRUCTION and SHRI

PRABHATKUMAR MOHANLAL JAIN Dated 26/12/1983.

And Second Original Sale Agreement with receipt, i.e. Between 2] SHRI PRABHATKUMAR MOHANLAL JAIN and 1] SHRI MAHIPALKUMAR

AMRITLAL 2] SMT PYARIBAI JIVAJI, Dated 09/05/1996.

and after tremendous search both agreements and declaration search it is untraceable and then lodge NC/FIR complaint No. is 129/2023, at Arnala Sagri Police station, Virar (West), Pin No. 401301. Dated 30/08/2023.

Whoever has find the same, shall come forward within 15 days from the date of publication of this Notice, and contact to me at following address. Otherwise my client shall ask for issuance of DUPLICATE said SALE AGREEMENT and DECLARATION, from the concerned society/builder/sub-registrar office & etc.

Sd/-

Date : 31.08.2023M. M. SHAH (Advocate) Shop No.04,"D Wing", Garden K AvenueShridutt Garden CHSL, Global City, Chikhal Dongare Road, Virar (West), Dist Palghar-401303. Mobile No.8805007866

Om{ha gMZm

bjmV ø`m H$s 23

2004 ¿`m H$amam¿`m H$b_

_. {dO`

(dmYdm) Am{U lr.

Am{U lr_Vr O_

.904,

77.73

_rQ>a {~ÎQ> An

AZ_

-

hmCqgJ

{b{_

9Ï`m _OÎ`mda,

_

4,

nhmS>r,

(n{¸_), _

- 40062

gXa

kmV)

arVga

_ ~rS>rAma2-08770-2004

05.10.2004, À`mV Z_X

AQ>r d eVvda,

50% A{d^m{OV

Am{U gXa

‡m_m{UH$ gXÒ` 50/

-

{d{eÔ>

_

0976 0980

g_

^mJ ‡_mUnÃ .0192

{X.23.02.2011

Omar

Am{U

_mbH$ ˚mr.

14.12.2010

_

_

{ZYZ

Am{U 24.05.2021

[abrO

gh

-

4, E_.Eg.S>r. ¿`m

arVga

~rAmaEb4-6512-2021

24.05.2021

_V

BVa

dmag/‡{V{ZYr

˚mr.

À`m

dmagm h∏$, h∏$,

Am{U Ï`mO (100%

50%) ˚mr _

À`m_

Z_X

AQ>r d eVvda Omar

Am{U

24.05.2021

¿`m

_mbH$ ˚mr_Vr. O_

50% A{d^m{OV

h∏$, Q>m`Q>b Am{U Ï`mO À`m

_bJm lr. _

AQ>r d eVu, gh

- 4 E_.Eg.S>r.

arVga

.~rAmaEb4-6513-2021

24.05.2021 Am{U lr. _

EH$_d

.0192 da gXÒ`Àd Am{U g_

Am{U

ÒdrH$mabm

Am{U 24.10.2021

Zmdmda {e∏$m_

_

A{eb lr. _

`m

100%

_mbH$

{dH$ `mMm {dMma H$aVmV.

dmQ>n nÃ, nmdÀ`m, Ï`dhma Am{U

Xmdm qH$dm

Ï`∫$s qH$dm Ï`∫$s darb

hmD$g, Am{U BVa

Am{U/qH$dm

n[aga qH$dm

A{YH$ma,

qH$dm ÒdmaÒ`, JhmU `m _

À`mMm

^mJ ,

YmaUm{YH$ma,

qH$dm A›` BVa

Xmdm AgÎ`mg

ÒdÈnmV

AS>. lr. AZ

{dZm

_ma dH$sb, _~B CÉ ›`m`mb`, H$m`mb` nŒmm:

E_AmAma Agm{gEQ>g 85/S>r-4, JmamB(1) {dlm_ H$mhmgm {b., AmaEggr-1, JmamB(1),

~m[adbr (n.), _~B-400091

gXa

‡H$meZ

14 {Xdgm

A›`Wm

g_

H$s,

AQ>r{edm` À`mJ d ÒW{JV

.

AZ

{dZm _ma

dH$sb, _ CÉ ›`m`mb`

DMMM ."_ BJXRN'

'$M¶ZMÝG

: 3 AM 'OBM, E QDJ, S>R

HMD$G,

ZMJAXMG

400 069

GRAM¶EZ: L24231MH1994PLC334457

:www.trucapfinance.com

: 022 - 6845 7200

'$M¶ZMÝG

'MÝ¶VMÀMÁ

ÑH$LMÌ¶

29 Ì¶M

¿¶MDR

H$S,

'$M¶ZMÝG

G^M (""EORE''')

(""ÌHRGR'')/AÝ¶ 'MÝ¶VMÀMÁ ÑH$LMÌ¶

26

2023

3.00 DMOVM (^MAVR¶ À'MU

GM'M{¶H$ {R>H$MUR

ÀË¶J CNPÑWVR{EDM¶

H$M¶XM 2013 À¶M {D{DY

Ë¶M

~Z{DÊ¶MV

{D{DY {Z¶'

AM{U

{Z¶', 2015, AM{U Ë¶MV

H$AÊ¶MV

Ë¶MGH DMMM N[ANÌH$

14/2020

08

E{ÀB, 2020, 17/ 2020

13 E{ÀB, 2020 AM{U GM'MÝ¶ N[ANÌH$

10/2022

28

2022 AM{U

AÝ¶

OR

Ì¶DHMA

OMAR

EH${ÌV

""E'GRE

AGM H$AÊ¶MV

OR

G^M

H$AÊ¶MGMR>R {DV[AV H$AÊ¶MV

.

E'GRE N[ANÌH$MÀ¶M

Ë¶MGH {DÎMR¶

2022-23 H$[AVMMM

AHDMB

-

AEM

H$AÊ¶MV

Á¶M

-

VNERB

.

www.trucapfinance.

Ë¶MGH {DÎMR¶

2022-23 H$[AVMMM

AHDMB

com

CNBÃY H$Ê$Z

www.bseindia.com

www.

nseindia.com

AM{U

(""GRS>REGEB'')

www.evotingindia.com

NMHVM

.

'VXMZ

-

'VXMZ

XAÅ¶Z

-'VXMZ

'VXMZ H$AÊ¶MMR

CNBÃY H$Ê$Z

. Á¶M

G'^MJ ÀË¶J ÑDÊ$NMV CNBÃY

Á¶M

G'^MJ

ÑDÊ$NMV CNBÃY

AM{U Á¶M

AMNË¶M -

VN{EBMMR

ZMHR, AEM

-'VXMZ

XAÅ¶MZ

-

'VXMZ

VNERB

.

G^MGX

CNPÑWV

EH$VMV

GH^MJ

EH$VMV. Á¶MMM G{DÑVA VNERB

.

CNPÑWV AGUMÈ¶M

H$M¶ÚMÀ¶M H$B'

103 À¶M

H$AÊ¶MGMR>R

YAÊ¶MV

.

AM{U

AHDMB ÀMÁ H$AÊ¶MGMR>R

AMDMHZ H$AÊ¶MV

H$S

-

VNERB

H$Ê$Z

ÀMÁ H$MAÊ¶MGMR>R

VNERB AÚ¶MDV H$Ê$Z ¿¶MDM.

Ë¶MGH

AHDMB ÀMÁ H$AÊ¶MGMR>R

-

VNERB

AÚ¶MDV H$AÊ¶MMR

:

E'GRE

AM{U

N[ANÌH$MÀ¶M

AM{U

AHDMB

ÀË¶J À{V

H$AÊ¶MV

ZMHRV. Á¶M

-

VNERB

ZMHR

AMDMHZ H$AÊ¶MV

H$S

AM{U

AHDMB ÀMÁ H$AÊ¶MGMR>R

29 Ì¶M

GH^MJ

-'VXMZMGMR>R

BZ VNERB ÀMÁ H$AÊ¶MGMR>R AMNBM

-

VNERB

H$AÊ¶MH$[AVM IMBRB

H$AMDM.

ÀË¶J YMAH$

AMNBM

G'^MJYMAH$

ZMD,

G'^MJ À'MUNÌMMR

ÀV,

AM{U

AM{U

ÀV),

AMYMA

AM{U

ÀV)

AMXR VNERB

-

corpsec@trucapfinance.com

GMXA H$AMDM.

YMAH$

AMNBM

-

VNERB AM{U

(S>RNR)

AÚ¶MDV H$AMDM.

'$M¶ZMÝG

H$[AVM

30, 2023

GHR/-

AM{U H$ÅßBM¶ÝG A{YH$MAR

GRAM`EZ: L99999MH1962PLC012451

:

_ ^DZ,

EG. ÌHR.

(N{ÍM_), _

- 400 102. &

. (022) 6688 8333

: www.unichemlabs.com; -_AM`S>R : shares@unichemlabs.com

60ÌMR

G^M,

-_VXMZD

1.

H$R

60 DR

G^M (EORE_)

_DMA, {X.25.09.2023

G. 11.00 DM. (^M. .

.) 60 Ì`M EORE_À`M

{D{HV

{DMMA{D{Z_` H$AÊ`MGMR>R

H$M_H$MO _

(E_GRE) OMAR {D{DY

{D{Z`_

CN{ÑWVR{DZM

(ÌHRGR)/AXA

_RÝG

_)À`M _MÜ`_

H$AÊ`MV

.

2.

GXA

AHDMBMÀ`M

NMR>DÊ`MMR AMDÍ`H$VM HQ>DÊ`MV AMBR

AM

E_GRE

D

D {D_

AMDÍ`H$VM) {D{Z`_Z, 2015 À`M

{D{Z`_Z

44

À`M

Á`M

-_

D

(AMAQ>RE)

{X. 31.03.2023

AHDMB, EORE_À`M

NMR>DÊ`MV

GXA NMR>DUR

{X. 30.08.2023

.

3.

EORE_MR

D {DÎMR`

2022-23 H${AVMMM

AHDMB

www.

unichemlabs.comDA

{B{_

D

{B{_

_www.bseindia.comDwww.nseindia.comDA

-_VXMZ

EOÝGR ZMD

{B{_

(GRS>REGEB) MR

www.cdslindia.com

DAHR CNBÃY

.

4.

H$M`XM, 2013

108 D

{Z`_,

{D{Z`_

{D{Z`_Z 44

À`M

_VXMZ

DMNA H$Ê$Z

-_VXMZ

_

_MÜ`_

60 Ì`M EORE_À`M

{D{HV

AMNBR _

D GXA

www.cdslindia.com

CNBÃY

.

5.

-_VXMZMMM H$MBMDYR

{X. 21.09.2023

G. 9.00 DM. (^M. .

.)

D

A{DDMA, {X. 24.09.2023

. 5.00 DM. (^M.

. .)

. GXA H$MBMDYRXAÅ`MZ

_

VMARI

_DMA, {X.18.09.2023

ÑDÊ$NMV

S>R_

ÑDÊ$NMV

^MJYMAH$

G^MGX

_V

ÍMH$VRB. VËNÍMMV

-_

_

H$AÊ`MV

.

6.

_

_MÜ`_

_VXMZMMR

.

G^MGX EORE__

ÌHRGR/

_

_MÜ`_

CN{ÑWV AGVRB

-_

_V

G^MGX

_V

ZGË`MG EORE_XAÅ`MZ

-_VXMZ

_V

NMÌ AGVRB.

EORE_À`M AMYR Á`M

_VXMZ

G^MGX

_

_

CN{ÑWV

ÍMH$VRB,

EORE__

_V

ZMHR

_V ~XBVM

ZMHR.

7.

_VXMZ HŠH$ HM

_ VMARI

_DMA, {X. 18.09.2023

_

YMAU

G_

_MUMV

.

8.

_

A{OÑQ>A DM

V`MA H$AÊ`MV

_

A{OÑQ>A_

ZMD

Ì`ŠVR

-_VXMZ

EORE__

_VXMZMMR

H$AÊ`MG

. EORE_À`M

ÑDÊ$NMVRB NMR>DURNÍMMV

^MJYMAH$

D

_

^MJYMAH$

Ì`ŠVR

BZ

AM`S>R

D

V`MA

H$AÊ`MH${AVM

EORE_À`M

NMBZ H$Ê$

.

9.

EORE__

CN{ÑWVR DM -_VXMZGRÑQ>R_

-_

H$MHR

DM

AGË`MG

www.

evotingindia.comÀ`M help section DACNBÃY

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) D

e-voting manual

ÍMH$VM

helpdesk.evoting@cdslindia.comDA

-_

ÍMH$VM

_

1800 22 55 33 DA

GMYMDM.

_

{B{_

H${AVM

GHR/-

{R>H$MU : _

_

- {D{Y D

G{MD

: 31.08.2023

E14177

DMMM

."_ BJXRN'

[abm`›g AgQ [aH$›ÒQäeZ H .{b.

11dm _Obm,

Ama-

npÌM_ -

_hm_

_

-400055.

Vm~m gMZm (nhm {Z`_-8(1)) (ÒWmda _mb_

¡`mAWu, [abm`›g

{b. (AmaEAmagr 059

EMEb)

)

29.03.2019

AgmBZ_

a{bJAa hmD$qgJ S Ïhbn_Q $m`Zm›g H$mnmaeZ {b{_Q

_mb_Œmm {dH$V

.¡`mAWu, Imbrb

H$mnmaeZ {b.

{$Zmp›e`b

_

2002

a{bJAa hmqgJ S Ïhbn_Q $m`Zm›g

A{YH$mar

Am{U

_ Í$Îg, 2002 ¿`m {Z`_ 3 ghdm{MVm H$b_ 13(12)

Imbrb

d

{dVarV

_mJUr

d (gh-

gXa

‡mﬂV

60

AmV

a∏$_ O_m H$a `mg

`mV

.

Am{U

_

da Z_

aäH$_ ^a `mg Ag_

_

d

_m›`

H$a `mV

H$s, Imbrb

gXa H$m`XÁm¿`m H$b_ 13

CnH$b_ (4) ghdm{MVm

_ ÈÎg 2002 ¿`m {Z`_

8

‡mﬂV

Imbr Z_

_mb_

Vm~m

.

_

Am{U

_m›`

gmdY H$a `mV

H$s, gXa _mb_

Ï`dhma H$Í$

Am{U gXa

_mb_

Ï`dhma

AgÎ`mg

[abm`›g

{b.

Z_

a∏$_ Am{U Ï`mO, BVa

O_m

.

H$m`⁄m¿`m H$c_ 13

CnH$c_ (8)

c˙m

`mV

H$s, Oa

qH$dm

a∏$_

À`mdarb

d

`mgh EH${ÃV a∏$_ AmaEAmagr

O_m

_mc_

AmaEAmagr

qH$dm

OmUma Zmhr

Am{U

_mb_

qH$dm

AmaEAmagr

OmUma Zmhr.

A.

H$OXma/ Om_rZXma / VmaUH$VmM Zmd d nÀVm

_mJUr g MZm

Vm~m {XZmH$

_mb_ÀVMr AZgMr

H .

{XZmH$ d aäH$_

1

^maV Xrnmam_ {ÃdXr Am{U Jm`Ãr ^aV {ÃdXr

19.01.2019

25.08.2023

.003,

_

380

XmKmMmnÀVm-gr-702, B_maV

.2, OmZH$s

d

.

'{ed

_

a{damO

_

AmPmX ZJa _ram

Í$.9,22,286.31

kmV B_maVrV Vi_OÎ`mda, Jmd _

_

-401105,Vg M: eV_

-

{O.nmbKa,

_

.

.35, lrOr ﬂbmPm,

O_rZ

{_iH$V .

_Obm,

_

.2,

hmD$g, _

781/1

_mb_

^mJ d

_

040004 Vg

:

.003, Vi_Obm '{ed

.

_

Jmd _

-

{O.

nmbKa.

H$O ImV H .EägE_EMS rE_Q rEM00073126

2

^maV Xrnmam_ {ÃdXr Am{U Jm`Ãr ^aV {ÃdXr

19.01.2019

25.08.2023

.002,

_

580

XmKmMmnÀVm-gr-702, B_maV

.2, OmZH$s

d

.

'{ed

_

a{damO

_

AmPmX ZJa _ram

Í$.11,74,191.79

kmV B_maVrV Vi_OÎ`mda, Jmd _

_

-401105,Vg M: eV_

-

{O.nmbKa,

_

.

.35, lrOr ﬂbmPm,

O_rZ

{_iH$V .

_Obm,

_

.2,

hmD$g, _

781/1

_mb_

^mJ d

_

040004 Vg

:

.002, Vi_Obm '{ed

.

_

Jmd _

-

{O.

nmbKa.

H$O ImV H .EägE_EMS rE_Q rEM00073045

{XZmH$ Ö 25.08.2023

‡m{YH $V A{YH$mar

{R H$mU : nmbKa (_hmamÔ

[abm`›g AgQ [aH$›ÒQ äeZ H$nZr {b.

PRE-OFFER ADVERTISEMENT UNDER REGULATION 18(7) IN TERMS OF SEBI (SAST) REGULATIONS, 2011, AS AMENDED AND CORRIGENDUM TO THE DETAILED PUBLIC STATEMENT FOR THE ATTENTION OF THE PUBLIC SHAREHOLDERS OF

SERVOTEACH INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(CIN: L28933MH1994PLC081857) ("SIL" / TARGET COMPANY"/"TC")

Registered Office: 502 Triveni Krupa, Carter Road No. 3, Opp. Ambaji Mata Temple, Borivali (East), Mumbai- 400066,

Maharashtra, India

Phone No. +91 22-41014400Email: info@servotech-india.com;Website: www.servotechengineering.in

This Advertisement is being issued PNB Investment Services Limited, on behalf of Mrs. Nikita D. Kothari pursuant to regulation 18(7) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011, as amended ("SEBI (SAST) Regulations") in respect of Open Offer ("Offer") for the acquisition up to 10,21,540 (Ten Lacs Twenty One Thousand Five Hundred Forty Only) of Rs. 10/- each representing 26.00 % of the total equity and voting share capital of the Target Company. The Detailed Public Statement ("DPS") pursuant to the Public Announcement ("PA") made by the Acquirer has appeared in Business Standards (English Daily) all editions, Business Standards (Hindi Daily) all editions, Loksatta Jansatta (Gujarati) (Baroda/Vadodara edition) and Mumbai Lakshadeep (Marathi Daily) Mumbai Edition on June 12, 2023.

  1. The Offer Price is Rs. 3/- (Rupees Three Only) per equity share payable in cash ("Offer Price").
  2. Committee of Independent Directors ("IDC") of the Target Company is of the opinion that the Offer Price of Rs. 3/- (Rupees Three Only) offered by the Acquirer is in accordance with the relevant regulations prescribed in the Takeover Code and prima facie appear to be justified. The recommendation of IDC was published in the aforementioned newspapers on August 30, 2023.
  3. The offer is not a competing offer in terms of Regulation 20 of the SEBI (SAST) Regulations. There was no competing offer to this Open Offer and the last date for making such competing offer has expired.
  4. The completion of dispatch of the Letter of Offer ("LOF") through electronic means to all the Public Shareholders of Target Company (holding Equity Shares dematerialised from) whose name appeared on the register of members on the Identified Date and who have registered their email ids with the Depositories and/or the Target Company, and the dispatch through physical means to all the public shareholders of the Target Company (holding Equity Shares in Physical form) whose name appeared on the register of members on the identified date was completed on August 25, 2023.
  5. Please note that a copy of the LOF is also available on the website of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), www.sebi.gov.in and also on the website of Manager to the Offer, www.pnbisl.com and BSE Limited at www.bseindia.com. Further, in case of non-receipt of LOF, the public shareholders holding equity shares may participate in the offer by providing their application in plain paper to their Selling Broker and tender Shares in the Open Offer as per the procedure along with other details.
  6. Public Shareholders are required to refer to the Section titled "Procedure for acceptance and Settlement of the Offer" on Point no. 8 at Page no. 20 of the Letter of Offer in relation to the procedure for tendering their Equity Shares in the Open Offer
    a. In case the Equity Shares are held in physical form:

Public Shareholders holding Equity Shares in physical form may participate in the Offer by approaching their respective Broker/Selling Broker and tender Shares in the Open Offer as per the procedure along with other details as mentioned in Point 8.9 of the Letter of Offer.

b. In case the Equity Shares are held in dematerialised form:

Eligible Person(s) may participate in the Offer by approaching their respective Broker/Selling Broker and tender Shares in the Open Offer as per the procedure along with other details as mentioned in Point 8.10 of the Letter of Offer.

  1. In terms of Regulation 16(1) of the SEBI (SAST) Regulations, the Draft Letter of Offer had been submitted to SEBI on June 19, 2023. We have received the final observations in terms of Regulation 16(4) of the SEBI (SAST) Regulations from SEBI vide its Letter No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-RAC-DCR1/OW/2023/32899/1 dated August 14, 2023 which have been incorporated in the LOF.
  2. Any other material change from the date of PA:Nil
  3. Schedule of Activities:

Major Activities

Original Date

Original Day

Revised Date

Revised Day

Public Announcement

June 05, 2023

Monday

June 05, 2023

Monday

Publication of Detailed Public Statement in

June 12, 2023

Monday

June 12, 2023

Monday

newspapers

Last date of filing draft letter of offer with SEBI

June 19, 2023

Monday

June 19, 2023

Monday

Last date for a Competing offer

July 04, 2023

Tuesday

July 04, 2023

Tuesday

Receipt of comments from SEBI on draft letter of

July 11, 2023

Tuesday

August 14, 2023

Monday

offer

Identified date*

July 13, 2023

Thursday

August 18, 2023

Friday

Date by which letter of offer be dispatched to the

July 20, 2023

Thursday

August 25, 2023

Friday

shareholders

Last Date by which the committee of the

July 25, 2023

Tuesday

August 30, 2023

Wednesday

independent directors of the Target Company

shall give its recommendation

Last date for revising the Offer Price

July 26, 2023

Wednesday

August 31, 2023

Thursday

Last date of publication of opening of Offer public

July 26, 2023

Wednesday

August 31, 2023

Thursday

announcement in the Newspapers

Date of Opening of the Offer

July 27, 2023

Thursday

September 01, 2023

Friday

Date of Closure of the Offer

August 10, 2023

Thursday

September 14, 2023

Thursday

Payment of consideration for the acquired shares

August 28, 2023

Monday

October 03, 2023

Tuesday

  • Identified Date is only for the purpose of determining the names of the shareholders as on such date to whom the Letter of Offer would be sent. All owners (registered or unregistered) of equity shares of the Target Company (except the parties to the SPA including persons deemed to be acting in concert with such parties) are eligible to participate in the Offer any time before the Closure of the Offer.
    Capitalized terms used in this announcement, but not defined, shall have the same meaning assigned to them in the PA, DPS and LOF.
    ISSUED BY THE MANAGER TO THE OFFER ON BEHALF OF THE ACQUIRER: Manager to the Offer:

PNB Investment Services Limited

CIN: U65191DL2009GOI187146

SEBI Reg. No.: INM000012306

Contact Person: Mrs. Menka Jha/Mr. Sukant Goel

Registered Office Address: 10, Rakesh Deep Building, Yusuf Sarai Commercial Complex, Gulmohar Enclave

New Delhi-110049, Delhi, India.

Merchant Banking Division: PNB Pragati Towers, 2nd Floor, C-9, G- Block, Bandra Kurla Complex Bandra (E),

Mumbai- 400 051, Maharashtra, India

Tel. No.: +91-22 26532687; Email: mbd@pnbisl.com; Investor Grievance Email: complaints@pnbisl.com

Place: Mumbai

Date: August 30, 2023

Communicate India

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Unichem Laboratories Ltd. published this content on 31 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2023 09:49:04 UTC.