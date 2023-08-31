MUMBAI | THURSDAY, 31 AUGUST 2023 1

CIN: L99999MH1962PLC012451

Registered Office: Unichem Bhavan, Prabhat Estate, Off S. V. Road, Jogeshwari

(West), Mumbai - 400 102 | Tel.: (022) 6688 8333

Website: www.unichemlabs.com; E-mailId.: shares@unichemlabs.com

NOTICE OF 60TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND REMOTE E-VOTING

1. Notice is hereby given that the 60th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Monday,25th September, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. (IST) through Video Conference (VC)/ Other Audio-Visual Means (OVAM) to transact the business as set out in the Notice of the 60th AGM without the physical presence of Members at a common venue in terms of the various Circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA and the SEBI Listing Regulations from time to time(Circulars).

2. In terms of the said Circulars, the requirement of sending physical copies of the Annual Report is dispensed with, accordingly, the Annual Report for the year ended 31st March 2023, along with the Notice of the AGM is sent and completed on

Wednesday, 30thAugust 2023 only through electronic mode to the Members whose e-mail ids are registered with Company/Depository Participant(s) (DPs)/Registrar & Share Transfer Agents (RTA) in compliance with the MCA Circulars and Regulation 44 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

3. The Notice of the AGM and Annual Report of the Company for the year 2022-23 is available on the Company's website at www.unichemlabs.comand the website of the Stock Exchanges namely BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited at www.bseindia.comand www.nseindia.comrespectively and also on website of the e-voting agency namely Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) at www. cdslindia.com.

4. In compliance with Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunderasamendedfromtimetotimeandRegulation44oftheListingRegulations, members will be provided with the facility to cast their votes on all Resolutions set forth in the Notice of the 60th AGM using the electronic voting system i.e. via remote e-voting platform provided by CDSLand the same is available on www.cdslindia.com.

5. The remote e-voting period shall commence on Thursday, 21stSeptember 2023 at 09.00 A.M. (IST) and shall end on Sunday, 24thSeptember 2023 at 5.00 P.M. (IST). During this period Members of the Company, holding shares either in physical or in dematerialized form, as on the cut-off date i.e. Monday, 18thSeptember, 2023 may cast their vote electronically. The e-voting module shall be disabled by CDSL for voting thereafter.

The facility for voting through electronic means shall also be provided at the Meeting. Those Members who are present at the AGM through the VC/OAVM facility but have not cast their vote by remote e-voting and are otherwise not barred from doing so shall be eligible to vote through the E-voting system during the AGM. Members who have exercised their voting prior to the AGM may attend the Meeting through VC/ OAVM but shall not be entitled to vote again or change their vote at the AGM. The voting rights of Members shall be in proportion to the equity shares held by them in the paid-up capital of the Company as on Monday, 18 th September, 2023 being the cut-off date for this purpose. A person whose name is registered in the Register of Members or in the Register of

Beneficial Owners maintained by the depositories as of the cut-off date shall be entitled to avail of the facility of remote e-voting as well as voting at theAGM.Aperson who becomes a Shareholder of the Company after the electronic dispatch of the Notice of AGM and holding shares as of cut-off date can follow the process for generating the Login- ID and password as provided in the Notice of the AGM.

9. If you have any queries or issues regarding attending the AGM & e-voting from the e-Voting System, you may refer to the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) and e-voting manual available at www.evotingindia.com under the help section or write an e-mail to helpdesk.evoting@cdslindia.comor contact at toll-free number 1800 22 55 33.