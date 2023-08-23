CIN: L51909GJ1991PLC015522

Corporate Off.: B-1201, Lotus Corporate Park, Off Western Express Highway, Goregaon (E)

Mumbai- 400063.Tele: 022- 42878900, Fax: 022- 42878910, Website: www.haldynglass.com

Regd. Off.: Village Gavasad, Taluka Padra, Dist. Vadodara 391 430 Tele: 2622 243339 Fax: 2622 245081

NOTICE OF 32nd ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the 32nd Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Haldyn Glass Limited ("the Company") will be held on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 11.30 a.m. at Village Gavasad, Taluka Padra, Dist. Vadodara- 391 430, to transact the business as set out in the Notice convening 32nd AGM.

In compliance with the circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Securities and Exchange Board of India, Notice of 32nd AGM along with Annual Report for the ﬁnancial year 2022-23 has been sent to all members whose e-mail ids are registered with the Company / Depository Participant(s) as on August 18, 2023. Members may note that the same is available on the website of the Company at www.haldynglass.com, website of stock exchange i.e. BSE Limited at www.bseindia.com and website of Central Depository services (India) Limited at www.evotingindia.com.

Members who have not registered their e-mail addresses, so far, are requested to register their e-mail addresses. Members holding shares in dematerialized form are requested to register their e-mail addresses with their respective Depository Participants and Members holding shares in physical form are requested to update their e-mail addresses with our RTA, Universal Capital Securities Private Limited at info@unisec.in

Book Closure: Notice is also hereby given that pursuant to Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") read with Rule 10(1) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Thursday, September 7, 2023 to Wednesday, September 13, 2023 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the forthcoming AGM.

E-voting: Pursuant to section 108 of the Act and read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the members are provided with the facility to cast their votes on all resolutions set forth in the Notice of AGM using electronic voting system provided by Central Depository Services (India) limited ["CDSL"]. Detailed procedure for remote e-voting is provided in the Notice of the AGM.

The remote e-voting period commences on Saturday, September 09, 2023 at 09:00 a.m. and ends on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 05:00 p.m. The voting rights of Members shall be in proportion to their shares of the paid-up equity shares capital of the Company as on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 (cut-off date).

The facility for voting through polling papers shall be made available during AGM and those members who have not casted their vote on the resolutions through remote e-voting shall be eligible to vote through polling papers at the AGM. The members who have casted their vote by remote e-voting prior to the AGM may also attend the AGM but shall not be entitled to cast their votes again.

Any person, who acquires shares of the Company and becomes member of the Company after dispatch of the Notice of AGM and holding shares as on cut-off date i.e. September 6, 2023 may obtain their login details by sending a request at evoting@cdslindia.com

A person, whose name appears in the Register of Members / Beneﬁcial owners as on cutoff date only shall be entitled to avail the facility of remote e-votingaswellasvotingattheAGM. In case, you have any queries or issues regarding e-voting, you may refer the Frequently Asked Questions ("FAQs") and e-voting manual available at www.evotingindia.com under help section or write an email to helpdesk.evoting@cdslindia.com

