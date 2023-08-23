August 23, 2023
BSE Ltd.
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block,
Dalal Street
Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),
Mumbai - 400 001
Mumbai 400 051
Scrip Code: 506690
Symbol - UNICHEMLAB
Dear Sir,
Sub.: Newspaper advertisement for Notice to the Members of the 60th Annual General Meeting through Video Conference ('VC')/ Other Audio Visual Means ('OVAM')
Pursuant to Regulation 47 of the Listing Regulations, please find enclosed copies of the notice issued in the following newspapers:
- Mumbai edition of Business Standard
- Mumbai Lakshdeep
Kindly take the same on your records.
Thanking you,
FOR UNICHEM LABORATORIES LIMITED
PRADEEP
Digitally signed by
PRADEEP BHANDARI
BHANDARIDate: 2023.08.23 15:24:16 +05'30'
PRADEEP BHANDARI
Head- Legal & Company Secretary
Encl: a/a
Registered Office: Unichem Bhavan, Prabhat Estate, Off S. V. Road Jogeshwari (West), Mumbai - 400 102, Maharashtra, India.
MUMBAI | WEDNESDAY, 23 AUGUST 2023
7
<
PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given to public at large that our client is negotiating with M/s. Sheth Developers Private Limited a Company deemed to be registered under the Companies Act, 2013 having its registered office at Ground and 3rd Floor, Prius Infinity, Paranjape B Scheme, Subhash Road, Vile Parle(East) Mumbai 400057, to purchase a Flat No.501, admeasuring 2019 sq.ft (RERA Carpet) +222 sq ft. balcony alongwith three covered car parks in Tower C building being constructed in the project known as "Sheth Avalon- Phase II" on the Layout Property admeasuring 22,050.94 sq.mtrs. from and out of the freehold land or ground bearing Survey nos. 48/1 (part), 48/3, 48/4, 48/5(part), 49/2(part), 73/1, 74 (part) totally admeasuring approximately 13,050.68 sq. meters, lying, being and situated at village Panchpankdi, Taluka and District Thane and also all that pieces or parcels out of Sanad land or ground bearing Survey nos. 48/2 , 49/4, 73/2, 73/3, 73/4, 73/6 totally admeasuring approximately 9000.26 sq. meters, lying, being and situated at village Panchpankdi, Taluka and District Thane and in all admeasuring 31364.68 sq. meters off W. E. Highway Pokkharan RD No. 2, Thane 400601 more particularly described in Schedule hereunder written (hereinafter referred to the said Flat).
Any person or persons, having any claim against or in respect of the said Flat or any part thereof by way of inheritance, mortgage, possession, sale, gift, lease, lien, charge, trust, maintenance, inheritance, easement, transfer, license or otherwise or any or any other right or interest whatsoever, are hereby required to make the same known in writing, to the undersigned on behalf of our client, at our address at 1603, Building No.7, Vasant Lawns Majiawada Thane West 400601 within 7 days from the date of publication hereof, together with copies of all documents on the basis of which such claims are made.
If no claim is made as aforesaid, the transaction shall be entered into by our client without any reference or regard to any such purported claim or interest in the aforesaid Flat and the same shall be deemed to have been waived for all intents and purposes and not binding on our client.
SCHEDULE
Flat No.501, admeasuring 2019 sq.ft (RERA Carpet) +222 sq ft. balcony alongwith three covered car parks in Tower C building being constructed in the project known as "Sheth Avalon- Phase II" on the Layout Property admeasuring 22,050.94 sq.mtrs. from and out of the freehold land or ground bearing Survey nos. 48/1 (part), 48/3, 48/4, 48/5(part), 49/2(part), 73/1, 74 (part) totally admeasuring approximately 13,050.68 sq. meters, lying, being and situated at village Panchpankdi, Taluka and District Thane and also all that pieces or parcels out of Sanad land or ground bearing Survey nos. 48/2 , 49/4, 73/2, 73/3, 73/4, 73/6 totally admeasuring approximately 9000.26 sq. meters, lying, being and situated at village Panchpankdi, Taluka and District Thane and in all admeasuring 31364.68 sq. meters off W. E. Highway Pokkharan RD No. 2, Thane 400601 and bounded as follows:
On or towards the North by
: TMC Parking Plaza
On or towards the South by
: Sheth Avalon Phase 1.
On or towards the East by
: 15m wide service road.
On or towards the West by
: Sheth Avalon Phase 1.
Dated this 23 day of August 2023
SD/-
Amrita Kharkar.
Advocate & Solicitor
PUBLIC NOTICE
THE MAHARASHTRA CO-OPERATIVE SOCIETIES ACT,
1960
FORM - G
See u/s IV & Rule 16 (3)
"Mangaldham Niketan Co. Op. Housing Society Limited"
is Registered under THE MAHARASHTRA CO-OPERATIVE SOCIETIES ACT, 1960 (Mah. XXIV of 1961) bearing Registration No. BOM/HSG/4375 of year 1974. Having Registered office address at B - Wing, First Floor, of Building No. 15., Village: Magathane, Taluka: Borivali (East), Mumbai - 400066.
The "Mangaldham Niketan" has a ground Plus Four (4) story constructed building without lift allotted by MHADA under the scheme of E.W.S Group of housing members. Whereas the "Mangaldham Niketan" bearing building no. 15 of the said scheme located at S.No. 51 and C.T.S no 191 Pt. at Taluka Magathane layout.
This is to notify that, as per the "RESOLUTION PASSED" with the majority in the Special General Body Meeting held on 13th August 2023 at 1st Floor, Fulpakharu Hall, Fulpakharu Garden, Opp. Magathane Bus Depot, Borivali (East), Mumbai - 400066 the said society i.e., "Mangaldham Niketan Co. Op. Housing Society" Limited. is getting "MERGED" with the "Arundhati Niwas Co. Operative Housing Society Ltd.," duly registered under The Maharashtra CO- Operative Societies Act. 1960 (Mah. XXIV of 1961) and bearing Registration No. BOM/HSG/7841 of year 1982. Having Registered office address at B - Wing, Ground Floor, of Building No.12., Village: Magathane, Taluka: Borivali (East), Mumbai - 400066.
The identity of "Mangaldham Niketan Co. Op. Housing Society" Limited will be dissolved after this merger as per THE MAHARASHTRA CO-OPERATIVE SOCIETIES ACT, 1960.
PUBLIC AT LARGE ARE HEREBY As per provision of "THE MAHARASHTRA COOPERATIVE SOCIETIES ACT", 1960 any persons having any claim or right in respect of the said property or Building standing thereon by way of inheritance, maintenance, bequest, gift, sale, mortgage, charge, trust, lease, lien and / or possession, encumbrances, license,lis-pendans,easement, agreement, Development Agreement, M.O.U., howsoever or otherwise, is hereby required to intimate the undersigned at office with in 15 (Fifteen) days from the date of publication of this notice of his such claims, if any, with all supporting documents, failing which the claim and the claims, if any, of such person or persons shall be treated as waived and not binding on our society.
For and On Behalf of
Place : Mumbai
"Mangaldham Niketan Co-Op
Housing Society Ltd."
Date : 22th August 2023
(Hon. Secretary)
IN THE HIGH COURT OF
JUDICATURE AT BOMBAY
TESTAMENTARY AND INTESTATE
JURISDICTION
TESTAMENTARY PETITION NO.
1890 OF 2021
Petition for Letters of Administration to the property and credits of
MR. PANDURANG GANGARAM
MAHAJAN,
Married, Hindu. Indian
Inhabitant
of Mumbai, Occupation:
Retired, Residing at 188B, Mahajan
Niwas,
Dharavi
Koliwada,
Dharavi,
Mumbai - 400017
......DECEASED
VATSALA SHRIKANT KAPADI
Age: 56 Years, Occ: Housewife Hindu,
Inhabitant of Mumbai residing At 188B,
Mahajan
Niwas,
Dharavi
Koliwada,
Dharavi, Mumbai - 400017
Daughter of the Deceased .....PETITIONER
To,
CITATION
Mrs. Bharati MAdhukar Mahajan
(Whereabouts not known)
If you claim to have any interest in the
estate of the abovenamed deceased you
are hereby cited to come and see the
proceedings before the grant of Letters
of Administration.
In case you intend to oppose the grant
of Letters of Administration, you should
file in the Office
of the Prothonotary
and Senior Master a caveat within 14
days from the service of this Citation/
Notice upon you.
"You are hereby informed that the
free legal service from the State Legal
Service Authorities, High Court Legal
Services
Committees, District Legal
Service Authorities And Taluka Legal
Service Committees as per edibility
criteria are available to you and in case,
you are eligible and desire to avail the
free legal service, you may contact any
of the above legal service Authorities/
Committees"
WITTNESS
DEVENDRA
KUMAR
UPADHYAYA
Chief Justice of Bombay aforesaid, this
11th day of August 2023
for Prothonotary and Senior Master.
SEAL
Sealer
This 11th day of August 2023
Sunil J. Kanoujia,
Darshana Indulkar/Kanoujia
S & D Legal
Advocates for Petitioner
R.N.14, 1st Floor, Harakh Niwas, Above Modern Hotel, Sion, Mumbai 400 022.
CIN: L51909GJ1991PLC015522
Corporate Off.: B-1201, Lotus Corporate Park, Off Western Express Highway, Goregaon (E)
Mumbai- 400063.Tele: 022- 42878900, Fax: 022- 42878910, Website: www.haldynglass.com
Regd. Off.: Village Gavasad, Taluka Padra, Dist. Vadodara 391 430 Tele: 2622 243339 Fax: 2622 245081
NOTICE OF 32nd ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the 32nd Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Haldyn Glass Limited ("the Company") will be held on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 11.30 a.m. at Village Gavasad, Taluka Padra, Dist. Vadodara- 391 430, to transact the business as set out in the Notice convening 32nd AGM.
In compliance with the circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Securities and Exchange Board of India, Notice of 32nd AGM along with Annual Report for the ﬁnancial year 2022-23 has been sent to all members whose e-mail ids are registered with the Company / Depository Participant(s) as on August 18, 2023. Members may note that the same is available on the website of the Company at www.haldynglass.com, website of stock exchange i.e. BSE Limited at www.bseindia.com and website of Central Depository services (India) Limited at www.evotingindia.com.
Members who have not registered their e-mail addresses, so far, are requested to register their e-mail addresses. Members holding shares in dematerialized form are requested to register their e-mail addresses with their respective Depository Participants and Members holding shares in physical form are requested to update their e-mail addresses with our RTA, Universal Capital Securities Private Limited at info@unisec.in
Book Closure: Notice is also hereby given that pursuant to Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") read with Rule 10(1) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Thursday, September 7, 2023 to Wednesday, September 13, 2023 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the forthcoming AGM.
E-voting: Pursuant to section 108 of the Act and read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the members are provided with the facility to cast their votes on all resolutions set forth in the Notice of AGM using electronic voting system provided by Central Depository Services (India) limited ["CDSL"]. Detailed procedure for remote e-voting is provided in the Notice of the AGM.
The remote e-voting period commences on Saturday, September 09, 2023 at 09:00 a.m. and ends on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 05:00 p.m. The voting rights of Members shall be in proportion to their shares of the paid-up equity shares capital of the Company as on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 (cut-off date).
The facility for voting through polling papers shall be made available during AGM and those members who have not casted their vote on the resolutions through remote e-voting shall be eligible to vote through polling papers at the AGM. The members who have casted their vote by remote e-voting prior to the AGM may also attend the AGM but shall not be entitled to cast their votes again.
Any person, who acquires shares of the Company and becomes member of the Company after dispatch of the Notice of AGM and holding shares as on cut-off date i.e. September 6, 2023 may obtain their login details by sending a request at evoting@cdslindia.com
A person, whose name appears in the Register of Members / Beneﬁcial owners as on cutoff date only shall be entitled to avail the facility of remote e-votingaswellasvotingattheAGM. In case, you have any queries or issues regarding e-voting, you may refer the Frequently Asked Questions ("FAQs") and e-voting manual available at www.evotingindia.com under help section or write an email to helpdesk.evoting@cdslindia.com
For Haldyn Glass Limited
Sd/-
Dhruv Mehta
Company Secretary
BEFORE THE NATIONAL COMPANY LAW TRIBUNAL
MUMBAI BENCH
COMPANY SCHEME PETITION NO. C.P.(CAA)/162/MB/2023
IN
COMPANY SCHEME APPLICATION NO. C.A.(CAA)/36/MB/2023
In the matter of the Companies Act, 2013;
AND
In the matter of Sections 230 to 232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Compromises, Arrangement and Amalgamations) Rules, 2016;
AND
In the matter of Scheme of Amalgamation between Infomoko Technology Private Limited ('Infomoko' or 'Transferor Company 1') and St Botanica Beauty Private Limited ('St Botanica' or 'Transferor Company 2') with Sanghvi Beauty
- Technologies Private Limited ('SBTPL' or 'Transferee Company') and their respective shareholders
Infomoko Technology Private Limited
a Company incorporated under the provisions of Companies Act, 1956 having
its registered office at Office No. GB 61-68 & 86-92, Lower Ground Floor
Phoenix Paragon Plaza, LBS Marg Kurla West Mumbai 400072
CIN: U72200MH2014PTC253154
….First Petitioner Company
St Botanica Beauty Private Limited
a Company incorporated under the provisions of Companies Act, 1956 having
its registered office at 105/2, Shivaji Nagar, Sanghvi House Pune - 411016
CIN: U24299PN2021PTC202340
…Second Petitioner Company
Sanghvi Beauty & Technologies Private Limited
a Company incorporated under the provisions of Companies Act, 1956 having
its registered office at Sanghvi House, 105/2, Shivaji Nagar, Pune - 411005
CIN: U72900PN2015PTC156163
…Third Petitioner Company
….Collectively known as the Petitioner Companies
NOTICE OF PETITION
TAKE NOTICE THAT a Petition under Sections 230 and 232 and other applicable provisions of Companies Act, 2013 for an order sanctioning the Scheme of Amalgamation between Infomoko Technology Private Limited and St Botanica Beauty Private Limited with Sanghvi Beauty & Technologies Private Limited and their respective shareholders ("the Scheme") presented by the Petitioner Companies was admitted by the Mumbai Bench of Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal on 2nd of August 2023 and fixed for hearing on18th September 2023.
Anyone desirous of opposing the said Petition may send to the Petitioner's Advocates duly signed copy of notice of such intention along with the grounds of opposition or a copy of affidavit, not later than two days before the date fixed for the hearing of the Petition.
A copy of the Petition will be furnished by undersigned as the Petitioner's Advocates to any person upon request and payment of the prescribed charges for the same
Dated this 23rd August,2023For Hemant Sethi & Co. Advocates for the Petitioner 1602, Nav Parmanu, Behind Amar Cinema, Chembur,
Mumbai - 400071, Maharashtra, India
PUBLIC NOTICE
THE MAHARASHTRA CO-OPERATIVE SOCIETIES ACT, 1960
FORM - G
See u/s IV & Rule 16 (3)
"ARUNDHATI NIWAS Co. Op. Housing Society Limited" is Registered under THE MAHARASHTRACO-OPERATIVESOCIETIES ACT, 1960 (Mah. XXIV of 1961) bearing Registration No. BOM/HSG/7841 of year 1982. Having Registered office address at B - Wing, Ground Floor, of Building No. 12., Village: Magathane, Taluka: Borivali (East), Mumbai - 400066.
The "Arundhati Niwas" has a ground Plus Four (4) story constructed building without lift allotted by MHADA under the scheme of E.W.S Group of housing members. Whereas the "Arundhati Niwas" bearing building no. 12 of the said scheme located at S.No. 51 and C.T.S no 191 Pt. at Taluka Magathane layout.
This is to notify that, as per the "RESOLUTION PASSED" with the majority in the Special General Body Meeting held on 13th August 2023 at 1st Floor, Fulpakharu Hall, Fulpakharu Garden, Opp. Magathane Bus Depot, Borivali (East), Mumbai - 400066 the nearing "SOCIETY" on the same C.T.S No. of plot i.e., 191 Pt. known as "Mangaldham Niketan Co. Op. Housing Society" Limited. (Also known as Building No. 15) is duly registered under
THE MAHARASHTRA CO-OPERATIVE SOCIETIES ACT, 1960 (Mah. XXIV of 1961) bearing Registration No. BOM/HSG/4375 of year 1974. Having Registered office address at B - Wing, First Floor, of Building No. 15., Village: Magathane, Taluka: Borivali, (East), Mumbai - 400066 is getting "MERGED" with the
"Arundhati Niwas Co. Operative Housing Society Ltd.,"
The identity of "Arundhati Niwas Co. Op. Housing Society limited" will remain as it is without any changes; however, the identity of "Mangaldham Niketan Co. Op. Housing Society" Limited will be dissolved after this merger as per THE
MAHARASHTRA COOPERATIVE SOCIETIES ACT, 1960.
PUBLIC AT LARGE ARE HEREBY As per provision of "THE MAHARASHTRA CO-OPERATIVE SOCIETIES ACT", 1960 any persons having any claim or right in respect of the said property or Building standing thereon by way of inheritance, maintenance, bequest, gift, sale, mortgage, charge, trust, lease, lien and / or possession, encumbrances, license,lis-pendans,easement, agreement, Development Agreement, M.O.U., howsoever or otherwise, is hereby required to intimate the undersigned at office with in 15 (Fifteen) days from the date of publication of this notice of his such claims, if any, with all supporting documents, failing which the claim and the claims, if any, of such person or persons shall be treated as waived and not binding on our society.
For and On Behalf of
Place : Mumbai
"Arundhati Niwas Co-Op.
Housing Society Ltd"
Date : 22th August 2023
(Hon. Secretary)
4
{X. 23
2023
_
bjXrn
PUBLIC NOTICE
dmMm
NOTICE is hereby given that MARIA CHRISTINE
JOHN FRANCIS DCUNHA, has agreed to sell the
immovable property owned by her and Mother in
law LATE FLORITA MARGARITA DCUNHA , She
died on 16/05/2015, The Legal heir of the LATE
."_
bjXrn'
FLORITA MARGARITA DCUNHA is MR. JOHN
ák
dGfo.;kr
dh] xko &
FRANCIS DCUNHA (SON).
If any person of institution claims to have any
&
ftYgk & iky?kj efèky 1½
charge, encumbrance, right, interest or any other
tehu
-
entitlement of whatsoever nature over the said
&ƒ‹Š@Š@"]
ˆ&00&00
vkj-
- ehVj- 2½ tehu
&ƒ‹Š@Š@…]
property or any part thereof the intimation of the
same should be given in writing to the undersigned
3&00&00 vkj-
- ehVj 3½ tehu
at their add at - R.N.102¸Shweta Niwas CHS,
& "ƒ‡@ƒŠ@‹ƒ
Š&ˆå&00 vkj-
- ehVj ák
Omhra gMZm
Z_
-2
Siddharth Nagar, Taki Road, Nallasopara (East) Tal
ekyd
uteh nkÅnh
tekr
- Vasai , Dist - Palghar , within 15 days from the
vkf.k
tfeuhpk
_
`mV
H$s _
àH$aU 21
^mJ 1
date of publication of this notice. In case no
dkgh Hkkx 30 ehVj jLR;klkBh
fojkj 'kgj
Om{hamV
lr.
emh
{bpIV
intimation in writing is received within the said
-
dj.;kpk
ekul
_
H$m`Xm 2013 À`m H$b_ 374(~r) Am{U
period of 15 days, our client shall complete the
A{YH$
_mb_Œmm
transaction of sale without considering any such
rjh ]
lnj
tfeuh
.kkphgh
.kR;kgh
H$a `mH$[aVm
H$aV
.
Ï`päVg
A{Y{Z`_, 2014
claim, right, interest, charge, encumbrance or any
other entitlement of whatsoever nature of any one.
çdkjkph gjdr ok
vlY;kl lnj
dmagmh∏$,
{Z`_ 4(1)
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
ç f l ) > k y u r j ƒ † f n o l k p v k r
YmaUm{YH$ma, Vm~m,
JhmU,
1.
H$s,
H$m`Xm
[kkyhy
iR;koj
Flat bearing No. 202, on Second ﬂoor, in "D" Wing,
^mJrXmar,
`m _
_mb_
2013
H$b_ 366
CnH$b_ (2)
dkxni=kP;k
-
admeasuring 59.29 Sq. Mts. [Built up area], of NEW
lgh@&
_
H$m`Xm
PATEL APARTMENT, in the Society known as NEW
qH$dm {V¿`m
^mJm~m~V
h∏$,
Jh -
2013
àH$aU 21
^mJ 1
nm`b
PATEL CO-OP-HSG. SOC. LTD., Constructed on
vkj - ikVhy] odhy
_mJUr qH$dm h∏$ AgÎ`mg, ^ma qH$dm
land bearing Survey No. 33 Hissa No. 4 , 5 AND 7
iÙkk % ch@ƒˆ]
Ñik
A›`Wm
Am{U
qgKb
hmD$g EbEbnr `m
Situated at Village: Tulinj, Nallasopara (East),
if'pe †åƒ"åƒ
&
ftYgk & iky?kj
H$s hr
‡H$m{eV
H$aÊ`mgmR>r
Taluka: Vasai, Dist: Palghar, within the area of Sub
.
Registrar of Assurances at Vasai- I to VI.
15
AmV
ghmÊ`H$
SD/-
2.
à_
C{Ôï> Imbrbà_
_{hbm
‡Vtgh
KAILASH P.JADHAV
d _
Am{U
Date: 23/08/2023 ADVOCATE HIGH COURT
H$a `mV A`eÒdr PmÎ`mg, Oa
CËnmXZ d
_
Flat No.A/007, Shanti Kutir CHS, Tulinj,Nallasopara
Aer
_ _m$
(East ) Tal - Vasai, Dist- Palghar , Pin - 401 209.
CÔrï> .
_
Am{U _m¬`m
3.
__
_ Am{U
Am{U _ A{eb `m _mb_
àVr
-
Am{U
.602, amO-
B_maV,
Ima
_∫$ AgVrb.
npíM_,
_ma
g_
_
_
_mb_ŒmMr AZgMr
eha, _
-400052
{ZarjUmgmR>r
.E/201 Am{U E/301,
¤ma'
CnbãY
.
kmV B_maVr_Yrb
Am{U {VgË`m _OÎ`mda,
4.
H$s,
ì`º$sMm
_
(n{¸_), _
400
gXa
Agë`mg
067,
.119, Jmd-
ñdénmV
(grAmagr),
{OÎhm Am{U _
eha Am{U _
CnZJamVrb Cn{OÎhm
O{_
^mJ d
(Am`Am`grE),
.6, 7, 8,
5,
.
Am`E_Q>r _
{Oëhm
(h[a`mUm)-
23
2023 .
ghr/-
122050
gXa
àH$meZ
21
.
EH$ àV
gm. ÒZhm Eg. XgmB
nmR>dmdr.
.4,
d{H$b CÉ ›`m`mb`
AmO
22
2023
{dÒVma _
ghr/-
O`{H$eZ {H$anbmZr
(n), _
- 400 067.
nX{gÕ ^mJrXma
नवी मंब महानगरपालका
ु
शहर अभयंत वभाग
शिदपकु
व मदतवाढु
नवी
मंबईु
महानगरपालका हीमये इलेक वाहनांकर
सरकार - खाजगी - भागीदार (PPP model) या तवावर चाज पॉट
ऑपरेटर (CPO) यांयादारे इलेक वाहन चािजग टेशनEVCS)(
उभारणे, कायािवत करणे व देखभालतीु द करणे या कामासाठ
नवदा
सचनाु
. नममपा/शु .अ./B2/189/202324 (Online no.
8768)
अवये (https://nmmc( .etenders.in)
या
संके तथळावर
Online नवदा मागवयात आल होती.
तथापी सदरया नवदेसदद.
22 / 08
/2023 ते द. .04
/
09
/2023 या कालावधी पयत मदतवाढु
देयातयेतआहेयाची
नवदाकारांनी नद यावी. . नवदेतील इतर अट/शतमये/
कोणताह
बदल
नाह. तसेच
कोणतीह नवदा िवकारणे अथवा नाकारयाचा
अधकार मा. आयतु यांनी राखनु ठेवला आहे. .
सह/
शहर अभयंता
जानमंमपा/जसं/जाहरात/582/2023
नवी मंबईु
महानगरपालका
ु
�ड. एन नगर, शीतलदेवी सहकारी
ग�हनमा�
�ण ंस�ा मया��दत.
इं�डयन �इल नगर समोर , अधंेरी �पːम� ) मंबुई -400053
या सं�ेचे सभासद असलेाया�सं�ेा इमारतीत सद�नका धारण करणा या खालील सभासदाचंे �नधन �ाले.
ी. महमद हसन शेख
१५/०२/२०२०
ए.705
बिहण
ीमती साबीरा म ंग शेख
ी. 椀
ंकर �स�दराम कोळे
२९/१०/१९९८
सी.1602 मलुगा
ी. म焀 ीकाज�ुनशंकर कोळे
ी. �सताराम महा㲪
ेव पं�डत
०५/०६/२०११
सी.1504 प�ी
ीमती व�नता �सताराम
ं�डत
ी. बाबूलाल मफत सोࢬंक�
१६/११/२०१७
सी.704
प�ी
ीमती जयÀ
ंती बाबूलाल सोळंक�
यानंी सं�ेकडे वारसंनोदणीबाबत अज� दाखल ेलाक असून ंस�ा या जािहराती�ारेसं�ेा भा㾾ंवलं
/ मालम�ेत असलेल मयत सभासदाचे भाग व िहतसंबंध ह�ातरीत कर�ासंबधी मयत सभासदाचंे
वारसदार िकवां अ
मागणीदार /हरकदार यां ा कडून मागणी /हरकत माग�व�ात येत �हे.
ही नोटीस
�स� �ा�ाा �दनाᙄ ंा पासून7 �दवसात �ानंी �प�ा माग�ाा वा हरकतीचयाE
पुया�� �व�क �ा कागदप�ाती व अ पुरावे सादर करावेत. जर वर ¨ ू केले�ा मदुतीत
कोणाही
ȝी कड ून ह
माग�ा िकवां
हरकती सादर �ा�ा नाही, तर मयत सभासदाचंे ंस�ेा椀
भाडंवलतील /मालम�ेतील भाग व िहतसवंध यां ा ह�ातरणाबाबत सं�ेा उप�नधीन၄ुार काय�वाही
कर�ात येईल.
नोदंी व उप�नधीची एक त मागणीदारस /हरकतदारास पाह�ासाठी 汀 ं�ेा काया�लयात स�चव搀
यां ाकडे सकाळ.�11 ते1 पय�त नोटीस �दलेा तारखेपासून नोटीसची मत�瞾सप�ाा तारखेपय�त䟡
उपल
राहील.
िठकाण -अधंेरी �प�म) ंबुई-53
�ड. एन नगर, शीतलदेवी
सहकारी
ग�ह�नमा�णं�सा मया��दत
�दनाकं - 23.08.2023
या섂ा क� रता ��ण वतीने - �सचव)�
B¹$sQ>mg ñ_
$m`ZmÝg
{b.
B¹$sQ>mg $m`ZmÝg {b.)
.769,
ßbmPm, 4Wm _Obm,
-2, AÞm
Vm{_
-600002.
.:044-42995000,044-42995050
Vm~m
({Z`_8-(1) (ñWmda _mb_
Á`mAWu, Imbrb
_. B¹$sQ>mg ñ_
$m`ZmÝg
{$ZmpÝe`b
_
grAm`EZ: L99999MH1962PLC012451,
2002
A{YH$mar
Am{U
_
ê$ëg, 2002
Zm XUrH$V H$m`mb` :
_ ^dZ,
Eg. Ïhr.
À`m {Z`_ 9 ghdm{MVm H$b_ 13(12)
Imcr Z_
_
_mJUr
{dV[aV
(n{ÌM_), _ - 400 102. X . : (022) 6688 8333
Am{U Ë`m
gXa
àmßV
60
AmV a¸$_ O_m H$aÊ`mg
. gXa
da Z_
d ~gmB Q
www.unichemlabs.com, B-_b: shares@unichemlabs.com
aŠH$_ ^aÊ`mg Ag_
d
_mÝ`
H$aÊ`mV
H$s, Imbrb
H$nZr¿`m 60Ï`m dm{fH$ gdgmYmaU g^Mr gMZm
ga$m`gr H$m`ÚmÀ`m H$b_ 14
àmßV
Imbr Z_
_mb_
dmñV{dH$ Vm~m
`m¤ma gMZm X `mV `V Amh H$r,
_
11.04.2023
àH$aU
.1678/EgE/2022
.
…
d
_mÝ`
gmdY H$aÊ`mV
H$s, gXa _mc_
ì`dhma H$ê$
Am{U gXa
1.
H$m`Xm, 2023 ¿`m
^maVr`
d {d{Z_` _
H$m_H$mO _
_mc_
ì`dhma
Agë`mg
_. B¹$sQ>mg ñ_
$m`ZmÝg
{b{_
Z_
a¸$_
_mJUr
d {d_ AmdÌ`H$Vm) {d{Z`_Z,2015
{d{Z`_Z) ghdmMZ
(E_grE) d
(EH${ÃVarÀ`m
ì`mO d BVa
O_m
.
EOrE_
H$aUmË`m
{d{hV
{dMma{d{Z_`
_mb_
H$b_ 13(2)
a¸$_
H$a
60 dr
g^m (EOrE_)
_dma, {X.25.09.2023
Zmd
(ñWmda _mb_Îmm)
(é.)
g. 11.00 dm.
(Ïhrgr)/AXa
_r›g
_)
1.
am_Xmg
.201, 2am _Obm,
617
07.03.2022
é.27,42,459/-
18.08.2023
ÒdÍ$nmV
H$a `mV
.
2. O`dmZr
. . {~ëQ>An
57.34
._r.,
gÎmmdrg bmI
2.
H$m`Xm, 2013 ¿`m
103
_
_m‹`_
gh^mJ
.:VLPHTANE0000825
lr
B_maV,
hOma
g^mgX
_H$[aVm
OmVrb.
H$ë`mU, {Oëhm
.
$º$)
3.
¡`m
-_
AgVrb
AÌmm
emIm:
18.08.2023
XaÂ`mZ¿`m H$mbmdYrV
Ahdmb 2022-23
Ahdmb) g_
WH$~mH$s é.35,38,986/-
EOrE_Mr
d
Ahdmb
`mV
. gXa
23.08.2023, {R>H$mU:
A{YH$mar, B¹$sQ>mg ñ_
$m`ZmÝg
{b.
www.unichemlabs.com
da
{b{_
www.bseindia.com da d
{b{_
Mr
B¹$sQ>mg ñ_
$m`ZmÝg
{b.
www.nseindia.com da
{b{_
B¹$sQ>mg $m`ZmÝg {b.)
www.evotingindia.com dahr Cnb"Y AgVrb.
.769,
ßbmPm, 4Wm _Obm,
-2, AÞm
Vm{_
-600002.
4.
gMZm d dm{fH$ Ahdmb ﬂmmﬂV H$a `mgmR
B-_
nŒm Zm XUrH$V H$aU/A⁄`mdV H$a `mM
.:044-42995000,044-42995050
A)
ÒdÍ$n :
.,
Zmd,
_mUnÃmMr
Vm~m
({Z`_8-(1) (ñWmda _mb_
ÒdÍ$nmVrb
(_mJrb d
Òdm-
AmYma
Á`mAWu, Imbrb
{$ZmpÝe`b
_
(AmYma
Òdm-
_
-_
nŒmm
d
_. B¹$sQ>mg ñ_
$m`ZmÝg
_
{b{_
gr 101, 247
Eb~rEg
2002
A{YH$mar
Am{U
_
ê$ëg, 2002
_
(n{ÌM_), _
- 40 0083
.
À`m {Z`_ 9 ghdm{MVm H$b_ 13(12)
Imcr Z_
_
_mJUr
{dV[aV
~)
_
ÒdÍ$nmVrb
_¿`m
_Mm
-_
Am{U Ë`m
gXa
àmßV
60
AmV a¸$_ O_m H$aÊ`mg
. gXa
da Z_
H$am.
aŠH$_ ^aÊ`mg Ag_
d
_mÝ`
H$aÊ`mV
H$s, Imbrb
5.
B-_VXmZm¤ma _V X `mM ÒdÍ$n :
ga$m`gr H$m`ÚmÀ`m H$b_ 14
àmßV
Imbr Z_
_mb_
dmñV{dH$ Vm~m
A)
EOrE_¿`m AmYr
.
-_
EOrE_XaÂ`mZ
{d{hV
_
04.08.2021
àH$aU
.343/21
.
…
Amnbr _
`mMr
~)
-_VXmZm¿`m _m‹`_
_V
`mH${aVmMr
BZ
Cnb"Y
-_
d
_mÝ`
gmdY H$aÊ`mV
H$s, gXa _mc_
ì`dhma H$ê$
Am{U gXa _mc_
ì`dhma
{d{dY _m‹`_
Cnb"Y
. VnÌmrb
d
Agë`mg
_. B¹$sQ>mg ñ_
$m`ZmÝg
{b{_
Z_
a¸$_
_mJUr
Cnb"Y
.
ì`mO d BVa
O_m
.
H$)
gXa
BZ
_¿`m _m‹`_
EOrE__
Cn{ÒWV amh
dmnaVm
_mb_
H$b_ 13(2)
a¸$_
6.
.
{d[hV
d
EOrE__
gh^mJ
Zmd
(ñWmda _mb_Îmm)
(é.)
1. lr.
{dagm_r
.12, 1bm _Obm, E_EM
.1014,
17.09.2019
é.11,91,530/-
17.08.2023
EOrE_
d XaÂ`mZ
-_
_V
ÒdÍ$n
VnÌmrb
dmMmdm.
2. lr. {dagm_r Zagæ`m
.44/2E d 2~r, Jmd
AH$am bmI EŠ`mÊUd
7.
gXa
hr E_grE d
.:VLPHANDR0001939
{Oëhm .
hOma
Vrg $º$)
_
d
Omar H$a `mV
.
`{ZH _ b~maQ arO {b{_Q S H${aVm
17.08.2023
emIm:
WH$~mH$s
ghr/ -
é.25,49,082/-
{R H$mU : _ ~B
ﬂmXrn ^S mar
23.08.2023, {R>H$mU:
A{YH$mar, B¹$sQ>mg ñ_
$m`ZmÝg
{b.
{XZmH$ : 23.08.2023
ﬂm_ - {d{Y d H$nZr g{Md
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Unichem Laboratories Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2023 10:48:07 UTC.