Unichem Laboratories : Tentative Approval for ANDA from United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Sitagliptin Tablets USP, 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the press release pertaining to receipt of Tentative Approval for ANDA from United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Sitagliptin Tablets USP, 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg.

Mumbai, Saturday, July 10, 2021

PRESS RELEASE

Unichem Laboratories Limited is pleased to announce that it has received Tentative

Approval for ANDA of Sitagliptin Tablets USP, 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg from the United

States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for a generic version of Januvia®

(sitagliptin) tablets, 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg, of Merck Sharpe and Dohme Corp

(Merck).

Sitagliptin tablets are indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus. Product will be commercialized from

Unichem's Goa Plant on receipt of full approval.

About Unichem Laboratories Limited

Unichem Laboratories Limited is an international, integrated, specialty pharmaceutical company. It manufactures and markets a large basket of pharmaceutical formulations as branded generics as well as generics in several markets across the world. In India, The Company has strong skills in product development, process chemistry and manufacturing complex API as well as dosage forms. More information about the Company can be found at www.unichemlabs.com

For more information please contact:

Mr. Pradeep Bhandari

Ph: +91-22-66888 404

E-mail: pradeep.bhandari@unichemlabs.com

Disclaimer:

This press release includes forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ serially. Such factors include, but are not limited to, changes in local and global economic conditions, our ability to successfully implement our strategy, the market acceptance of and demand for our products, our growth and expansion, technological change and our exposure to market risks. By their nature, these expectations and projections are only estimates and could be materially different from actual results in the future.

Registered Office: Unichem Bhavan, Prabhat Estate, Off S. V. Road Jogeshwari (West), Mumbai - 400 102, Maharashtra, India.