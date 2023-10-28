Unick Fix-A-Form and Printers Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

Unick Fix-A-Form and Printers Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 130.83 million compared to INR 185.47 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 132.54 million compared to INR 186.41 million a year ago. Net income was INR 1.93 million compared to INR 10.61 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.35 compared to INR 1.93 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.35 compared to INR 1.93 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was INR 281.96 million compared to INR 364.8 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 283.95 million compared to INR 365.91 million a year ago. Net income was INR 9.38 million compared to INR 20.62 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1.71 compared to INR 3.76 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1.71 compared to INR 3.76 a year ago.