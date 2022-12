Unicorn AIM VCT PLC - Devon-based venture capital trust - Intends to launch an offer for subscription to raise GBP10 million, with an over-allotment facility to raise a further GBP5 million. Funds will be raised through the issue of new ordinary shares.

Current stock price: 113.00 pence

12-month change: down 46%

