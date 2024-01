Unicorn AIM VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The Company's investment objective is to provide Shareholders with an attractive return from a diversified portfolio of investments, predominantly in the shares of alternative investment market (AIM) quoted companies, by maintaining a steady flow of dividend distributions to Shareholders from the income as well as capital gains generated by the portfolio. It is also the objective that the Company should continue to qualify as a Venture Capital Trust, so that shareholders benefit from the taxation advantages that this brings. To achieve its objectives, the Company invests at least 70% of its total assets in qualifying investments, of which 70% by Venture Capital Trust value must be in ordinary shares which carry no preferential rights to dividends or return of capital and no rights to redemption. The Company's investment manager is Unicorn Asset Management Limited.