    UAV   GB00B1RTFN43

UNICORN AIM VCT PLC

(UAV)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:50:26 2023-05-31 am EDT
109.00 GBX   +3.32%
04:54aUnicorn AIM VCT net asset value down in first half
AN
02:10aEarnings Flash (UAV.L) UNICORN AIM VCT Reports Fiscal H1 Loss GBX-6.32
MT
02/07Unicorn AIM VCT plc Announces Board Changes
CI
Unicorn AIM VCT net asset value down in first half

05/31/2023 | 04:54am EDT
Unicorn AIM VCT PLC - Devon-based venture capital trust - Net asset value per share on half-year ended March 31 down 7% to 125.5 pence from 134.8 pence in September. Total return per share before dividends paid in the half year was down 4.3%, underperforming its benchmark, the FTSE AIM All-Share Total Return Index, which had a small positive return of 1.1% in the same six-month period. Dividend is unchanged at 3.0 pence per share.

Chair Tim Woodcock says: "The company's investment portfolio is well placed to deliver a strong recovery in performance as and when these positive trends gather momentum."

Current stock price: 109.00 pence, up 3.3%

12-month change: down 32.3%

By Will Neill, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 -99,1 M -123 M -123 M
Net income 2022 -105 M -130 M -130 M
Net cash 2022 23,8 M 29,5 M 29,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,88x
Yield 2022 5,14%
Capitalization 184 M 228 M 228 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,74x
EV / Sales 2022 -1,85x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart UNICORN AIM VCT PLC
Duration : Period :
Unicorn AIM VCT plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Timothy D. Woodcock Non-Executive Chairman
Jeremy John Hamer Independent Non-Executive Director
Maria Charlotta Ginman-Horrell Senior Independent Director
Josephine Tubbs Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNICORN AIM VCT PLC-9.44%228
HERCULES CAPITAL, INC.9.23%2 075
HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG2.74%1 588
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC-17.05%554
CION INVESTMENT CORPORATION1.85%544
COMPANY K PARTNERS LIMITED3.84%67
