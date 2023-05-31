Unicorn AIM VCT net asset value down in first half

Unicorn AIM VCT PLC - Devon-based venture capital trust - Net asset value per share on half-year ended March 31 down 7% to 125.5 pence from 134.8 pence in September. Total return per share before dividends paid in the half year was down 4.3%, underperforming its benchmark, the FTSE AIM All-Share Total Return Index, which had a small positive return of 1.1% in the same six-month period. Dividend is unchanged at 3.0 pence per share.

Chair Tim Woodcock says: "The company's investment portfolio is well placed to deliver a strong recovery in performance as and when these positive trends gather momentum."

Current stock price: 109.00 pence, up 3.3%

12-month change: down 32.3%

