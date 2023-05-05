Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. UniCredit S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UCG   IT0005239360

UNICREDIT S.P.A.

(UCG)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:25:32 2023-05-05 am EDT
18.89 EUR   +4.63%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exclusive-Italy open to selling down MPS stake on market if terms, buyers are right - sources

05/05/2023 | 10:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A branch of Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) bank in Siena, Italy

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury is open to reducing its 64% stake in Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) through one or more share sales on the market, three people briefed on the matters told Reuters.

Such an option, however, would only be considered if financially advantageous and as long as any significant new investor would manage the holding in line with the national interest, one of the sources said without elaborating.

Commitments taken with the European Union at the time of the bank's bailout in 2017 bind Italy to eventually selling out of MPS and any significant co-shareholder in the bank could play a role in aiding or hindering the Treasury's exit strategy.

MPS declined to comment.

After rescuing MPS at a cost of 5.4 billion euros ($6 billion) for taxpayers, Rome pumped another 1.6 billion into the Tuscan bank last November when it covered 64% of a 2.5 billion euro capital raise.

Shares in MPS are trading back in line with the price of 2 euros each at which it sold new shares, having risen to as much as 2.85 euros in late February shortly before French shareholder AXA sold the 8% stake it had acquired in the new share issue.

MPS had to raise fresh capital to fund staff exits and replenish its capital reserves after the Treasury failed to clinch a sale of the bank to UniCredit in 2021.

Banking supervisors still see a merger with a stronger peer as the best option for MPS, but both UniCredit and smaller peer Banco BPM, which the Treasury has long identified as the most suitable merger candidates, have repeatedly denied any interest.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said several times that MPS's privatisation should foster the creation of several large banking groups in the country.

($1 = 0.9081 euros)

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte in Rome and Valentina Za in Milan; Editing by Susan Fenton)

By Giuseppe Fonte and Valentina Za


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AXA 2.75% 28.915 Real-time Quote.8.02%
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A. 2.68% 2.041 Real-time Quote.3.63%
BANCO BPM S.P.A. 3.75% 3.709 Real-time Quote.7.23%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. 4.63% 18.894 Real-time Quote.36.06%
Financials
Sales 2023 21 464 M 23 618 M 23 618 M
Net income 2023 6 565 M 7 223 M 7 223 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,00x
Yield 2023 6,06%
Capitalization 34 130 M 37 555 M 37 555 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,59x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 74 322
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
UniCredit S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 18,06 €
Average target price 23,97 €
Spread / Average Target 32,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrea Orcel Chief Executive Officer
Stefano Porro Group Chief Financial Officer
Pietro Carlo Padoan Chairman
Jingle Pang Group Head-Digital & Information Officer
Ranieri de Marchis Co-COO & General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNICREDIT S.P.A.36.06%37 555
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.1.40%391 937
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.71%241 436
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.51%215 087
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.61%173 291
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED14.08%154 680
