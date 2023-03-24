Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. UniCredit S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UCG   IT0005239360

UNICREDIT S.P.A.

(UCG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:29:33 2023-03-24 pm EDT
16.22 EUR   -4.09%
12:02pExclusive-UniCredit leaning towards repaying AT1 bond in June - source
RE
09:32aUnicredit S P A : supports Earth Hour for the 16th consecutive year. Lights will be switched off in 51 buildings across the Group.
PU
08:24aEni's "Sustainable Supply Chain Finance" kicks off.
AN
Exclusive-UniCredit leaning towards repaying AT1 bond in June - source

03/24/2023 | 12:02pm EDT
Illustration shows Unicredit logo

MILAN (Reuters) - UniCredit is leaning towards repaying a perpetual bond at the earliest opportunity in June, a source close to the matter told Reuters, in a move to show it has ample capital while keeping funding costs in check as markets reel from a crisis of confidence.

UniCredit in recent weeks put in a request with European Central Bank supervisors to repay a 1.25 billion euro 6.625% perpetual bond on June 3, the first opportunity it has to repay, the source said.

While UniCredit has signalled its intention to redeem the bond, it has until early May to make a final decision.

A supervisory source told Reuters that redeeming AT1 bonds is a good way to instill confidence in markets if banks have enough capital, which the source said was the case for UniCredit.

A spokesperson for UniCredit declined to comment. The European Central Bank declined to comment.

(Reporting by Valentina Za and Francesco Canepa; Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes and Elisa Martinuzzi)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 19 945 M 21 724 M 21 724 M
Net income 2023 5 218 M 5 683 M 5 683 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,08x
Yield 2023 5,84%
Capitalization 32 830 M 35 759 M 35 759 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,65x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 75 040
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
UniCredit S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 16,92 €
Average target price 21,84 €
Spread / Average Target 29,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrea Orcel Chief Executive Officer
Stefano Porro Group Chief Financial Officer
Pietro Carlo Padoan Chairman
Jingle Pang Group Head-Digital & Information Officer
Ranieri de Marchis Co-COO & General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNICREDIT S.P.A.27.46%35 759
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-5.41%373 335
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.22%225 931
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.57%215 741
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.91%165 643
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.04%139 640
