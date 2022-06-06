Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. UniCredit S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UCG   IT0005239360

UNICREDIT S.P.A.

(UCG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06/06 04:49:53 am EDT
10.86 EUR   +2.47%
04:07aExclusive-UniCredit widens search for buyers to sell out of Russia - sources
RE
03:58aUniCredit widens search for buyers to sell out of Russia - sources
RE
03:14aItaly's De Nora to brave volatile markets with June IPO
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exclusive-UniCredit widens search for buyers to sell out of Russia - sources

06/06/2022 | 04:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The UniCredit bank logo in the old city centre of Siena, Italy

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian bank UniCredit has widened its search for a buyer for its Russian business beyond local investors, as it steps up efforts to leave the country, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

UniCredit held talks with local bidders, but escalating Western sanctions have hampered those efforts, prompting an extension of the search to include countries such as China and India where one of the sources said buyers could be open to a bargain.

The second source said that discussions with potential investors were taking place but did not name them.

Shares in UniCredit rose more than 2% in early trade on Monday, outperforming the sector.

UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel told analysts in May that the sanctions had progressively reduced the chances of a deal with a Russian buyer, and "the window has become quite small".

Russian businessman Vladimir Potanin, whose Interros holding company bought Societe Generale's Russian unit Rosbank, told the Interfax news agency in May he had turned down a proposal to also buy the local arm of UniCredit.

The Italian lender is looking elsewhere, though a Russian deal remained possible, the sources said, asking not to be named because of the sensitivity of the issue.

A UniCredit spokesperson declined to comment.

Investors in China, India or Turkey - countries that have not backed sanctions against Russia - could be interested in assets whose price has been lowered by the flight of Western firms following the war in Ukraine.

UniCredit is among Europe's banks with the largest exposure to Russia, where it runs the country's 14th-largest lender.

Europe's chief banking supervisor Andrea Enria on Friday said he hoped the bloc's lenders would swiftly see through efforts to quit Russia.

Orcel, a former investment banker, has used asset swaps, switching, for example, a loan to a Russian company with a Russian bank's loan to a European borrower, to cut its exposure to Russia.

Twice, Orcel has said, UniCredit was unable to finalise major deals to reduce exposure because its counterparty was hit by sanctions just before the signing.

But Orcel this week dismissed concerns about Russia, saying it was no longer a threat for UniCredit after it booked 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in provisions in the first quarter to offset future losses.

While UniCredit has said it is evaluating all options, including an exit from Russia, Orcel has cautioned extricating the bank would take time, given obligations to staff and customers and the desire to preserve value for shareholders.

($1 = 0.9330 euros)

(Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni in Rome and Valentina Za in Milan; editing by John O'Donnell, Barbara Lewis and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

By Giselda Vagnoni and Valentina Za


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL 0.79% 20314 End-of-day quote.-11.01%
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSBANK -2.58% 98 End-of-day quote.28.95%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE 2.90% 25.7 Real-time Quote.-17.30%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. 2.13% 10.804 Delayed Quote.-21.77%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -2.58% 61.085 Delayed Quote.-18.29%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.47% 16.57031 Delayed Quote.23.25%
All news about UNICREDIT S.P.A.
04:07aExclusive-UniCredit widens search for buyers to sell out of Russia - sources
RE
03:58aUniCredit widens search for buyers to sell out of Russia - sources
RE
03:14aItaly's De Nora to brave volatile markets with June IPO
RE
03:09aUniCredit widens search for buyers to sell out of Russia - sources
RE
06/03European Markets Close Lower on Friday
MT
06/03UniCredit's Russian Business Sale Expands to Include Buyers Outside Russia
MT
05/31Italy plans six-month extension of tax breaks for corporate mergers - sources
RE
05/31Generali Rebuffs Rumors of Merger With UniCredit
MT
05/31Generali CEO says no plans for merger with UniCredit
RE
05/31Italy's GDP could shrink in 2022-2023 if Russia gas flows stop - BOI
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNICREDIT S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 17 866 M 19 149 M 19 149 M
Net income 2022 2 588 M 2 774 M 2 774 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,71x
Yield 2022 4,68%
Capitalization 22 903 M 24 548 M 24 548 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,28x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 78 571
Free-Float 96,0%
Chart UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
UniCredit S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 10,60 €
Average target price 14,48 €
Spread / Average Target 36,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrea Orcel Chief Executive Officer
Stefano Porro Group Chief Financial Officer
Pietro Carlo Padoan Chairman
Jingle Pang Group Head-Digital & Information Officer
Ranieri de Marchis Co-COO & General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNICREDIT S.P.A.-21.77%24 548
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.80%382 286
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.66%291 579
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.68%238 862
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.30%184 479
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-6.59%169 884