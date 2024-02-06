"We are waiting a green light from the ECB, and once it arrives we will move in line with market conditions", CEO Alessandro Foti told a post-result press conference.
Fineco issued a 300 million euro AT1 on July 2019, when UniCredit sold its residual stake in the company, in order to maintain the leverage ratio above 3.5%.
The perpetual bond has a first call option due on Dec. 3.
Fineco's AT1 issue is rated 'BB-' by S&P.
The $275 billion AT1 market bounced back late last year from a shock bondholder wipeout during the Credit Suisse rescue.
AT1 bonds count towards banks' 'Tier 1' capital because they are designed in such a way that they can absorb potential losses.
Reuters reported in December that Italian issuers, after a slow 2023, were expected to seize the traditional start of the year momentum in bond markets, including by selling AT1 debt.
