Hedge funds get smoked on sterling by BoE sizzler: McGeever

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov 8 (Reuters) - Hedge funds went into last
week's Bank of England's policy meeting the most positive on
sterling since July, but many will have been burned by the
Bank's surprise decision not to raise interest rates.
The Bank's 7-2 vote to keep its key lending rate on hold at
0.10%, convulsed UK markets, sent shockwaves through global
markets, and has quickly gained notoriety as one of the most
glaring examples of policy 'misguidance' in recent years.
Perhaps even more jarring, Bank Governor Andrew Bailey and
Chief Economist Huw Pill, who had both signaled in the run-up to
Thursday's decision that a rate hike was a real possibility,
were not among the two dissenters. Investors positioned
accordingly.
Data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission show that
hedge funds and speculators in the week to Nov. 2 upped their
net long sterling position slightly to 15,047 contracts, worth
around $1.3 billion.
That was the largest net long since early July, and the
biggest bullish bet on any G10 currency against the U.S. dollar,
the data show.
Many of those positions will have been wiped out by the
pound's slump after the decision. The sterling/dollar exchange
rate, known as 'cable', fell 1.4% on the day, its biggest fall
since August last year, and trade-weighted sterling had its
worst week in 11 months.
Cable fell as low as $1.3422 on Thursday, just above the
year low of $1.3410 struck in late September. That looks like a
key chart support now.
The move in UK yields as investors revised their BoE outlook
was also dramatic: the five-year gilt yield fell 20 basis points
on Thursday, the biggest fall since the day after the Brexit
referendum in June 2016; the 10-year inflation-linked bond yield
fell to -3.16% on Friday, the lowest in almost a year; and the
five-year linker yield slumped to a historic low of -3.73%.
With relative interest rate support diminishing, strategists
at Nordea opened a new short position in cable, and make no
secret of why. "The Bank of England are flip-flopping without
credibility," they wrote on Sunday.
Several analysts note that sterling's direction from here
hinges on the direction of real yields. George Saravelos at
Deutsche Bank puts it in simple terms: if UK real rates keep
dropping, sterling will weaken further.
In aggregate, hedge funds have had a dismal year trading
currencies, in large part because foreign exchange market
volatility has been so low for so long. Even one-month implied
sterling volatility is 7% now, only a three-week high.
Hedge fund industry data provider HFR said its benchmark
currency index fell 4.37% in October, the worst month for years
and plunging the index into the red for the year. It is the only
one of HFR's almost 40 featured indexes across a range of asset
classes and strategies to be down year-to-date.
Of course, hedge funds thrive on going against the grain.
Some will no doubt share the view of Unicredit's FX strategy
chief Roberto Mialich that current long sterling positioning is
much lower than it was early this year, suggesting there is
"still room for investors to increase long exposure to BoE
tightening."
But will the Bank of England raise rates next month? If
history is any guide, the answer is surely no: there has only
been one December rate hike in the last 45 years, in 1994.
