(Alliance News) - Iervolino and Lady Bacardi Entertainment Spa announced Monday that it has obtained revised financial covenant parameters from UniCredit Spa and Cassa Depositi e Prestiti Spa for the EUR10.0 million basket bond.

In detail, the new ratios call for a ratio of Net Financial Position to Shareholders' Equity of less than 0.50 for 2023 and 0.45 for the following years; a ratio of Ebit to interest of more than 1.5 for 2023 and 2.5 for the following years; and a ratio of NFP to Ebit of less than 6.5 for 2023 and 3.5 for the following years.

These are the same ratios agreed with Intesa Sanpaolo for the EUR8.0 million basket bond.

ILBE's stock closed Monday up 0.3 percent at EUR0.80 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

