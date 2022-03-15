Log in
    UCG   IT0005239360

UNICREDIT S.P.A.

(UCG)
  Report
03/15 05:15:42 am
9.281 EUR   -2.85%
Italian bank UniCredit considers quitting Russia - CEO

03/15/2022 | 04:51am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A logo of UniCredit is seen in downtown Milan

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian bank UniCredit is conducting an urgent review of its Russian business and could decide to quit the country after its invasion of Ukraine, Chief Executive Andrea Orcel said on Tuesday.

Orcel also said that the economic environment had changed because of the Ukraine crisis and that the bank was now assuming there would be stagflation.

(Reporting by Valentina Za; Writing by Keith Weir; editing by Agnieszka Flak)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
UNICREDIT S.P.A. -3.19% 9.269 Delayed Quote.-29.47%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -7.83% 111.027 Delayed Quote.77.39%
Financials
Sales 2021 17 700 M 19 442 M 19 442 M
Net income 2021 2 026 M 2 225 M 2 225 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 5,53%
Capitalization 20 803 M 22 850 M 22 850 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,18x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 82 107
Free-Float -
Chart UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
UniCredit S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 9,55 €
Average target price 16,02 €
Spread / Average Target 67,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrea Orcel Chief Executive Officer
Stefano Porro Group Chief Financial Officer
Pietro Carlo Padoan Chairman
Ranieri de Marchis Co-COO & General Manager
Carlo Vivaldi Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNICREDIT S.P.A.-29.47%22 850
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.80%384 367
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-7.39%332 272
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.55%245 534
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY3.92%189 547
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.26%181 864