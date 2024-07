July 18 (Reuters) - Fides, a vehicle controlled by Italian equity firm Clessidra has agreed to a collar transaction with UniCredit's German unit to refinance debt relating to its 18.1 million indirect share stake in Italian payments group Nexi .

Clessidra will refinance a loan linked to its indirect stake in an investment vehicle which is a key Nexi shareholder. (Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru)