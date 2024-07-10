The Meloni government is not involved in any way in the appeal filed by UniCredit with the European Court of Justice regarding the terms set by the European Central Bank (ECB) for reducing its presence in Russia.

This was reported by a senior government source.

In recent weeks, eurozone banks still operating in Russia, more than two years after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, have come under increasing pressure from the bloc's regulators and U.S. authorities for their ties to the country.

In May, the head of the eurozone's banking supervisors, Claudia Buch, said the ECB had asked banks with significant exposure to Russia to accelerate derisking efforts by setting out a clear roadmap for downsizing and exiting the Russian market.

In the same month, Bank of Italy governor and ECB executive adviser Fabio Panetta urged Italian banks "to exit" because of reputational risks.

UniCredit, which owns Russia's 15th-largest bank by assets, asked the European Court of Justice last week to annul the ECB decision, urging that it be suspended pending the ruling.

Court decisions take about 20 months on average, while the ruling on the suspension requests is expected to take a few weeks.

The government source told Reuters that the bank is free to do what it sees fit to protect its interests, but the government has no role in the matter. He added that UniCredit had informed the government of its plans.

UniCredit did not comment.

The lender said last week that it had doubts about whether the conditions set by the ECB to reduce its exposure in Russia were consistent with Russian laws and Western sanctions against Russia.

The bank said it needed the court to provide clarity on the issue before complying with the ECB's demands because there was a risk of "serious unintended consequences" for its Russian subsidiary and the group as a whole.

Forza Italia leader and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said last week that he shared the need for clarity, adding that hasty decisions on such matters only risk harming Italian and European companies.

In recent months, Tajani has chaired meetings on Italian companies operating in Russia, which were attended by representatives of companies with interests in the country.

With 56 branches at the end of last year and a full-time staff of about 3,150, Ao UniCredit is Russia's 15th largest credit institution by assets, according to a ranking compiled by Interfax as of April 2024.

