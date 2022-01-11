Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. UniCredit S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UCG   IT0005239360

UNICREDIT S.P.A.

(UCG)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 01/11 11:58:44 am
14.077 EUR   -1.02%
11:44aItaly's UniCredit among suitors for Russia's Otkritie Bank, source says
RE
05:32aUNICREDIT SPA : UBS remains its Buy rating
MD
04:52aShares in Italian bank Carige fall after BPER picked for rescue deal
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Italy's UniCredit among suitors for Russia's Otkritie Bank, source says

01/11/2022 | 11:44am EST
FILE PHOTO: A UniCredit logo is seen in downtown Rome

MILAN, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Italy's second biggest bank, UniCredit, is among lenders interested in Russia's Otkritie Bank which is opening up its books to suitors, a person familiar with the matter said.

The news was first reported by Bloomberg News.

Otkritie Bank is owned by Russia's central bank following a 2017 bailout and had been considering a possible bourse listing.

Otkritie Bank declined to comment. UniCredit was not immediately available for a comment.

UniCredit Bank has been operating in Russia since 1989.

UniCredit Chief Executive Andrea Orcel said in December when presenting a new business plan that the bank would consider mergers and acquisitions in countries where it operates if it helped strengthen its franchise and meet its return targets.

(Reporting by Valentina Za in Milan; Additional reporting by Andrey Ostroukh in Moscow; Editing by David Clarke)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
UNICREDIT S.P.A. -1.11% 14.064 Delayed Quote.5.01%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.32% 74.521 Delayed Quote.1.10%
Financials
Sales 2021 17 711 M 20 081 M 20 081 M
Net income 2021 2 157 M 2 445 M 2 445 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,2x
Yield 2021 3,70%
Capitalization 31 660 M 35 859 M 35 896 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,79x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 82 107
Free-Float -
Chart UNICREDIT S.P.A.
UniCredit S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 14,22 €
Average target price 16,02 €
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrea Orcel Chief Executive Officer
Stefano Porro Group Chief Financial Officer
Pietro Carlo Padoan Chairman
Ranieri de Marchis Co-COO & General Manager
Carlo Vivaldi Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNICREDIT S.P.A.5.01%35 859
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.56%494 475
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION9.98%400 447
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.45%252 513
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY15.36%220 693
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.1.07%196 201