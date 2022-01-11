Italy's UniCredit among suitors for Russia's Otkritie Bank, source says

MILAN, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Italy's second biggest bank, UniCredit, is among lenders interested in Russia's Otkritie Bank which is opening up its books to suitors, a person familiar with the matter said.

The news was first reported by Bloomberg News.

Otkritie Bank is owned by Russia's central bank following a 2017 bailout and had been considering a possible bourse listing.

Otkritie Bank declined to comment. UniCredit was not immediately available for a comment.

UniCredit Bank has been operating in Russia since 1989.

UniCredit Chief Executive Andrea Orcel said in December when presenting a new business plan that the bank would consider mergers and acquisitions in countries where it operates if it helped strengthen its franchise and meet its return targets.

(Reporting by Valentina Za in Milan; Additional reporting by Andrey Ostroukh in Moscow; Editing by David Clarke)