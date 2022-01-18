Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. UniCredit S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UCG   IT0005239360

UNICREDIT S.P.A.

(UCG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 01/18 02:01:18 pm
13.864 EUR   +1.70%
01:45pItaly's UniCredit to reduce Asia Pacific presence
RE
11:09aUniCredit Agrees To Divest Non-Performing Corporate Credit Portfolio
MT
10:58aItaly's UniCredit to reduce Asia Pacific presence
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Italy's UniCredit to reduce Asia Pacific presence

01/18/2022 | 01:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The UniCredit bank logo in the old city centre of Siena, Italy

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian bank UniCredit said on Tuesday it would no longer provide basic banking services to Asia Pacific units of its European clients under plans to streamline its international presence and cut costs.

The move will result in the Milan-based bank closing down its offices in Tokyo, Shanghai and Singapore while maintaining only a branch in Hong Kong, a person close to the matter said.

"We will ... no longer offer account banking and other banking services to the Asia Pacific region subsidiaries of clients located in our core coverage regions," UniCredit said in reply to a Reuters request for comment.

The decision was communicated to UniCredit's staff in China on Monday, another person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

UniCredit will rely on correspondent banks to provide corporate services, such as transaction and foreign exchange, to European customers in Asia Pacific, it said.

It will continue to support Asian corporate and financial institution customers in their investments and business in Europe, an activity entrusted to its Hong Kong branch.

As part of the reorganisation, UniCredit will close down representative offices in Hanoi, Seoul and while keeping open the one in Beijing.

The moves affecting the Asian centres are part of a wider strategy aimed at simplifying operations which UniCredit's new Chief Executive Andrea Orcel unveiled on Dec. 9 when he presented a new plan to 2024.

By focusing on businesses that maximise returns in relation to the amount of capital they absorb, Orcel has pledged to reward shareholders with 16 billion euros ($18 billion) in dividends and buybacks over the period.

To offset in part investments needed for a digital upgrade, UniCredit is cutting staff in central offices and international hubs, while sparing its branch network that was heavily hit by past restructurings.

Italy's only bank deemed of global systemic relevance by regulators, UniCredit also has businesses in Germany, Austria and central and eastern Europe.

($1 = 0.8812 euros)

(This story fixes date of UniCredit's plan in December)

(Reporting by Valentina Za in Milan and David Kirton in Shenzen; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.17% 6398.316 Real-time Quote.1.74%
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION -4.16% 63.44 Delayed Quote.-2.53%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. 0.53% 13.704 Delayed Quote.0.65%
Financials
Sales 2021 17 702 M 20 097 M 20 097 M
Net income 2021 2 130 M 2 418 M 2 418 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,8x
Yield 2021 3,87%
Capitalization 30 347 M 34 387 M 34 452 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,71x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 82 107
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Andrea Orcel Chief Executive Officer
Stefano Porro Group Chief Financial Officer
Pietro Carlo Padoan Chairman
Ranieri de Marchis Co-COO & General Manager
Carlo Vivaldi Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNICREDIT S.P.A.0.65%34 619
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-0.29%464 844
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION7.69%392 099
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.82%249 834
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY21.01%225 610
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-0.27%194 858