Milan bearish; FinecoBank holds out in green

(Alliance News) - European stock markets move lower Thursday as investors prepare for the European Central Bank's monetary policy decision later in the day.

An eighth consecutive 25 basis point rate hike is widely expected to be announced, after the Federal Reserve last night opted to maintain current interest rates. However, Fed Chairman Powell hinted at the possibility of further monetary tightening by the end of the year.

The FTSE Mib is down 0.4 percent at 27,709.71.

In Europe, London's FTSE 100 is giving up 0.2 percent, Paris' CAC 40 is down 0.3 percent, and Frankfurt's DAX 40 is in the red by 0.2 percent.

The Mid-Cap is trading in the red by 0.4 percent at 43,811.09, the Small-Cap is down 0.2 percent at 27,574.29, and Italy Growth is in the fractional red at 9,136.89.

On the Mib, in the rear is UniCredit, which gives up 1.0% to EUR18.92.

Banca Generali, on the other hand, retreats 0.8% to EUR30.93 per share.

Eni -- down 0.2% -- announced Wednesday that it had purchased 5.0 million of its own shares between June 5 and June 9, 2023. The shares were purchased at a weighted average price of 13.0743 for a total consideration of EUR65.4 million.

CNH Industrial -- in the red by 0.6 percent -- reported Thursday that it had purchased 1.3 million of its own ordinary shares between June 5 and June 9, for a total value of EUR15.9 million.

FinecoBank rises well, advancing 1.6 percent to EUR12.66. On the stock, Jefferies cut its target price to EUR13.00 from the previous EUR14.90.

On the cadet segment, Juventus FC advances 2.0% to EUR0.3664 aiming for a fourth session to close higher.

Alerion, on the other hand, advances 1.0% to EUR30.00, after a 0.7% loss on the eve.

OVS -- in the red by 1.3% -- on Wednesday approved results for the first quarter of the year, February to April 2023, reporting net sales up to EUR336.5 million from EUR299.9 million in the same period of 2022.

On the Small-Cap, Bialetti Industrie advances 3.3 percent to EUR0.2840 in its third bullish session.

Zucchi's board of directors - down 2.1 percent - on Wednesday approved its interim report as of March 31, having reported a profit of EUR1.9 million from EUR2.1 million in the same period a year earlier.

d'Amico International Shipping -- up 2.1 percent -- announced Wednesday that it has resolved to start a new share buyback program as of June 19.

Among SMEs, Agatos is stepping back 5.3 percent to EUR0.4340.

Solid World Group announced Thursday that it has received three orders totaling EUR1.2 million for the 3D printer that makes decorated fabrics, which has an economic value of EUR400.00 or so. The stock opened trading in the green by 3.2 percent.

Doxee - up 1.9 percent - announced Wednesday in the evening that it had been awarded, in a Temporary Grouping of Companies together with the company Postel Spa as agent, the tender announced by INPS aimed at the conclusion of a four-year framework agreement for the "Service aimed at the creation of personalized and interactive videos."

Ilpra - flat at EUR5.30 - announced on Wednesday that, in agreement with the shareholders of the Turkish-registered company Ponapack, the deal to acquire 30 percent of its share capital will not be executed at closing. The transaction envisaged the purchase at closing by Ilpra, for a total consideration of about EUR1 million, of category B shares, which, by virtue of the prerogatives provided for in the target's bylaws, would have guaranteed 51 percent voting rights.

In New York last night, the Dow gave up 0.7 percent, the Nasdaq rose 0.4 percent, and the S&P 500 gained 0.1 percent.

Among Asian exchanges, the Nikkei closed just below par, the Hang Seng is picking up 1.3 percent, and the Shanghai Composite is showing a 0.5 percent gain.

Among currencies, the euro changed hands at USD1.0818 versus USD1.0849 at yesterday's European equity close. In contrast, the pound is worth USD1.2652 from USD1.2689 on Wednesday evening.

Among commodities, Brent crude is worth USD73.77 per barrel versus USD74.18 per barrel last night. Gold, on the other hand, trades at USD1,936.00 an ounce from USD1,956.91 an ounce last night.

Thursday's macroeconomic calendar, in addition to the ECB decision at 1415 CEST and the press conference of the president, Christine Lagarde, half an hour later, includes the release of the Eurozone trade balance at 1100 CEST, as well as the Eurogroup meeting, scheduled for 1200 CEST.

From the US, room for jobless claims at 1430 CEST, coming at the same time as retail sales and three-quarters of an hour before industrial production data.

Among publicly traded companies, no special events are expected on Thursday.

