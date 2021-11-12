Money markets back to pricing two ECB rate hikes by Dec '22

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Euro zone money markets moved back on
Friday to pricing two full European Central Bank rate hikes by
the end of next year.
The bloc's bond markets, like others, have been volatile in
recent weeks, with a focus on when major central banks will
start to hike rates as markets fear inflation is proving less
transitory than initially expected.
Following the ECB's policy meeting in October, markets moved
to price in one 10-basis point (bp) rate hike by July 2022 and
two hikes by October 2022, but calmed down once policymakers
pushed back more strongly against the pricing and the Bank of
England did not deliver an expected rate hike a week after.
But U.S. October inflation numbers came in higher than
expected on Wednesday, raising questions about how quickly the
U.S. Federal Reserve might need to act.
After moving back to price in a full ECB hike by September
2022 on Thursday, they moved to price in two hikes by December
2022 on Friday.
"I've only got one word for that, which is nonsense," said
Peter Chatwell, head of multi-asset strategy at Mizuho.
"But there's a reason the market is able to price in
nonsense, because these levels of inflation are not going to
turn around until mid Q1 of next year. Until then the market has
to price a fat tail of potential interest rate outcomes."
In the broader market, Italy's 10-year yield rose as much as
6 bps, rising above 1% for the first time in over a week, and
was last up 4 bps on the day.
The closely watched risk premium it pays on top of German
bonds rose above 120 bps, though it remained far below the 135
bps peak reached at the height of the recent sell-off.
Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the euro area,
was down 1 bp to -0.24%.
Analysts, meanwhile, are focused on moves in swap markets,
which investors use to hedge risk, as they have seen big moves
this week.
For example, two and five-year swap spreads are at their
widest since the start of the pandemic, in a sign of markets
becoming risk averse.
Analysts said the scarcity of bonds going into the year end
should support bond prices, which move inversely with yields,
while swap spreads may be more reflective of rate hike
expectations and stress in the money markets.
Mizuho's Chatwell said that because assets like Italian
bonds are often traded against swaps, the widening in swap
spreads was leading to a widening of Italian spreads in a
second-round effect.
Focus remained on inflation on Friday.
Several ECB policymakers said euro zone inflation may fall
more slowly than earlier thought, partly due to persistent
supply chain bottlenecks, but the ECB must not over-react by
removing stimulus too quickly.
(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli
Editing by Mark Potter)