Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. UniCredit S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UCG   IT0005239360

UNICREDIT S.P.A.

(UCG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:40 2022-10-26 am EDT
11.96 EUR   +3.80%
08:22aRussia bans dealing in capital of 45 foreign-owned banks or banking units
RE
06:40aRussia bans dealings with share capital of intesa, credit suisse…
RE
06:14aEuropean banks cash in on rising rates as clouds gather
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Russia bans dealing in capital of 45 foreign-owned banks or banking units

10/26/2022 | 08:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Raiffeisen Bank on top of building is seen behind fragment of statue of Soviet state founder Vladimir Moscow

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Wednesday banned dealings in the shares or share capital of 45 banks or banking units, all either owned by parties in countries that Russia terms "unfriendly" or owned through foreign capital.

Western countries and allies, including Japan, have piled financial restrictions on Russia since it sent troops into Ukraine in late February. Moscow retaliated with obstacles for Western businesses and their allies leaving Russia, and in some cases seized their assets.

The list followed a decree issued on Aug. 5 by President Vladimir Putin banning dealings in stakes in the financial and energy sectors owned by parties in "unfriendly" countries unless specific permission was given.

The list, published on Wednesday, included Russian units of Intesa, Credit Suisse, Raiffeisen, Citi, OTP bank and UniCredit Bank, as well as the Russian Yandex-Bank and Ozon-Bank.

Citi, the largest Wall Street bank to have a presence in Russia with an exposure of $8 billion, plans to wind down nearly all of the institutional banking services as it is unable to sell the business amid the recent sanctions-related laws.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -0.52% 4.764 Delayed Quote.-46.03%
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. -0.13% 1.862 Delayed Quote.-18.00%
OTP BANK NYRT. -1.21% 8832 End-of-day quote.-46.80%
OZON HOLDINGS PLC -8.16% 11.6 Delayed Quote.0.00%
RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG 1.99% 13.3 Delayed Quote.-48.61%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. 3.91% 11.964 Delayed Quote.-14.94%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.66% 60.8 Delayed Quote.-18.60%
YANDEX N.V. -6.79% 18.94 Delayed Quote.0.00%
All news about UNICREDIT S.P.A.
08:22aRussia bans dealing in capital of 45 foreign-owned banks or banking units
RE
06:40aRussia bans dealings with share capital of intesa, credit suisse…
RE
06:14aEuropean banks cash in on rising rates as clouds gather
RE
05:47aUNICREDIT SPA : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05:39aEuropean Midday Briefing: Mixed Earnings, U.S. Tech Worries Hol..
DJ
05:33aNorth American Morning Briefing: Tech Stocks Fall After ..
DJ
05:20aUNICREDIT SPA : Buy rating from UBS
MD
04:00aTranscript : UniCredit S.p.A., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 26, 2022
CI
03:37aUNICREDIT SPA : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
02:58aUniCredit 3Q Earnings Beat Expectations; Lifts 2022 Guidance -- Update
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNICREDIT S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 18 730 M 18 684 M 18 684 M
Net income 2022 3 555 M 3 546 M 3 546 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,78x
Yield 2022 5,85%
Capitalization 22 818 M 22 761 M 22 761 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,22x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 76 671
Free-Float 87,6%
Chart UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
UniCredit S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 11,52 €
Average target price 15,06 €
Spread / Average Target 30,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrea Orcel Chief Executive Officer
Stefano Porro Group Chief Financial Officer
Pietro Carlo Padoan Chairman
Jingle Pang Group Head-Digital & Information Officer
Ranieri de Marchis Co-COO & General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNICREDIT S.P.A.-14.94%22 761
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-22.72%359 904
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-20.45%283 985
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.82%201 434
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.44%172 199
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-17.96%142 934