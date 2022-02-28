Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. UniCredit S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UCG   IT0005239360

UNICREDIT S.P.A.

(UCG)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Tradegate -  02/22 05:31:33 am
11.32 EUR   -9.98%
05:15aRussia sanctions ripple across world markets, rouble tanks
RE
05:02aUnicredit - unicredit and re valuta, a tinexta group company, t…
RE
03:17aTough sanctions on Russia knock 2% off European stocks
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Russia sanctions ripple across world markets, rouble tanks

02/28/2022 | 05:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Rouble slides to record low, Russian cbank hikes rates

* European stocks down, U.S. stock futures in red

* Oil up 5%, euro down sharply vs dollar

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - World stocks slid, oil prices jumped and the rouble tanked to fresh record lows on Monday, as the West ramped up sanctions against Russia for its attack on Ukraine that included blocking banks from the SWIFT global payments system.

Russia's central bank raised its key interest rate to 20% from 9.5% in an emergency move, and authorities told export-focused companies to be ready to sell foreign currency as the rouble slid almost 30% to record lows versus the dollar.

As an economic crisis loomed in Russia, the fallout of tougher sanctions from the West imposed over the weekend rippled out across financial markets.

European stocks slumped 2%. European banks most exposed to Russia, including Austria's Raiffeisen Bank , UniCredit and Societe Generale, dropped between 9 and 15%, while the wider euro zone banking index fell 7%.

U.S. stock futures were deep in negative territory , although MSCI's broad gauge of Asia shares and Japan's Nikkei eked out small gains.

"The trading environment is highly dynamic, and we maintain a defensive stance as things could get a lot worse from here," said Peter Garnry, head of equity strategy at Saxo Bank.

Oil prices meanwhile surged after Russian President Vladimir Putin put nuclear-armed forces on high alert on Sunday, the fourth day of the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two.

The ramp-up in tensions heightened fears that oil supplies from the world's second-largest producer could be disrupted, sending Brent crude futures up 5% to $102.86. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up $4.62 or almost 5.0% at $96.24 a barrel.

"I am telling clients all we know for certain is that energy prices are going to be higher, and there are going to be some beneficiaries," said John Milroy, Ord Minnett financial advisor in Sydney.

"It's an old cliché, but it's true that uncertainty drives moves in both directions."

SAFE-HAVENS SHINE

As uncertainty continued to grip markets, investors plumped for the safety of the dollar, Swiss franc and Japanese yen.

The euro slid 1% to $1.1168 and 0.9% to 129.08 yen , while the risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars fell 0.5% and 0.3%, respectively.

Sovereign bonds such as the U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds -- regarded as among the most safest assets to hold globally -- remained in strong demand.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was down around 7 basis points to 1.90% in London trade, and equivalent German yields were down 6 basis points to 0.16%.

Money markets continued to push back rate hike expectations with investors now pricing roughly 30 basis points worth of tightening from the European Central Bank in total this year, down from 35 bps late last week.

Gold was last up 0.61% to around $1,899.

Russia's rouble dived almost 30% to a record-low 120 per dollar, but recovered some ground to last trade at just over 100 to the dollar.

MSCI's Russia equity index slid 25%, while London and Frankfurt-listed Russian equity exchange traded funds (ETFs) tanked more than 35% as investors dumped Russian assets.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Additional reporting by Kevin Buckland in TOKYO; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.23% 0.644 Delayed Quote.0.52%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.04% 1.196 Delayed Quote.0.44%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.11% 1.33866 Delayed Quote.-0.91%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.12% 0.700314 Delayed Quote.0.32%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.14% 0.7828 Delayed Quote.-0.57%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.07% 1.11877 Delayed Quote.-0.90%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.51% 0.011875 Delayed Quote.0.20%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.32% 0.013275 Delayed Quote.-0.83%
LONDON BRENT OIL -3.74% 99.12 Delayed Quote.27.69%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.43% 0.67217 Delayed Quote.-1.33%
NIKKEI 225 0.19% 26526.82 Real-time Quote.-8.04%
RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG -13.95% 14.66 Delayed Quote.-34.08%
RIPPLE (XRP/BTC) -0.68% 1.9E-5 Real-time Quote.5.56%
RIPPLE (XRP/EUR) 0.56% 0.64743 Real-time Quote.-8.63%
RIPPLE (XRP/USD) 0.90% 0.72396 Real-time Quote.-9.26%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 5.34% 843.9158 Delayed Quote.21.01%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE -11.18% 25.265 Real-time Quote.-5.79%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. -9.60% 11.366 Delayed Quote.-7.12%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.06% 0.893839 Delayed Quote.0.91%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 19.34% 100.13 Delayed Quote.11.49%
WTI -0.27% 96.474 Delayed Quote.25.71%
All news about UNICREDIT S.P.A.
05:15aRussia sanctions ripple across world markets, rouble tanks
RE
05:02aUnicredit - unicredit and re valuta, a tinexta group company, t…
RE
03:17aTough sanctions on Russia knock 2% off European stocks
RE
03:05aInternational Game Technology to Sell Italian Proximity Payment Business to PostePay fo..
MT
02:28aRussia's Sberbank in Europe faces closure after savers demand money
RE
02/24Global finance grapples with Ukraine crisis as shares slump
RE
02/24UniCredit Says Russian Unit Ready With Provisions Against Loan Losses
MT
02/24UniCredit says Russian arm self-funded, well covered
RE
02/24European banks brace for impact of Ukraine crisis
RE
02/24MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : February 24, 2022
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNICREDIT S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 17 700 M 19 941 M 19 941 M
Net income 2021 2 026 M 2 283 M 2 283 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,4x
Yield 2021 4,20%
Capitalization 28 005 M 31 551 M 31 551 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,58x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 82 107
Free-Float -
Chart UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
UniCredit S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 12,58 €
Average target price 17,28 €
Spread / Average Target 37,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrea Orcel Chief Executive Officer
Stefano Porro Group Chief Financial Officer
Pietro Carlo Padoan Chairman
Ranieri de Marchis Co-COO & General Manager
Carlo Vivaldi Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNICREDIT S.P.A.-7.12%31 551
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-6.56%436 927
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION1.19%363 302
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.09%250 210
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY12.78%206 406
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.2.26%200 747