Russia sanctions ripple across world markets, rouble tanks

* Rouble slides to record low, Russian cbank hikes rates
* European stocks down, U.S. stock futures in red
* Oil up 5%, euro down sharply vs dollar
LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - World stocks slid, oil prices
jumped and the rouble tanked to fresh record lows on Monday, as
the West ramped up sanctions against Russia for its attack on
Ukraine that included blocking banks from the SWIFT global
payments system.
Russia's central bank raised its key interest rate to 20%
from 9.5% in an emergency move, and authorities told
export-focused companies to be ready to sell foreign currency as
the rouble slid almost 30% to record lows versus the dollar.
As an economic crisis loomed in Russia, the fallout of
tougher sanctions from the West imposed over the weekend rippled
out across financial markets.
European stocks slumped 2%. European banks most
exposed to Russia, including Austria's Raiffeisen Bank
, UniCredit and Societe Generale,
dropped between 9 and 15%, while the wider euro zone banking
index fell 7%.
U.S. stock futures were deep in negative territory
, although MSCI's broad gauge of Asia shares
and Japan's Nikkei eked out small gains.
"The trading environment is highly dynamic, and we maintain
a defensive stance as things could get a lot worse from here,"
said Peter Garnry, head of equity strategy at Saxo Bank.
Oil prices meanwhile surged after Russian President Vladimir
Putin put nuclear-armed forces on high alert on Sunday, the
fourth day of the biggest assault on a European state since
World War Two.
The ramp-up in tensions heightened fears that oil supplies
from the world's second-largest producer could be disrupted,
sending Brent crude futures up 5% to $102.86. U.S. West
Texas Intermediate crude futures were up $4.62 or almost
5.0% at $96.24 a barrel.
"I am telling clients all we know for certain is that energy
prices are going to be higher, and there are going to be some
beneficiaries," said John Milroy, Ord Minnett financial advisor
in Sydney.
"It's an old cliché, but it's true that uncertainty drives
moves in both directions."
SAFE-HAVENS SHINE
As uncertainty continued to grip markets, investors plumped
for the safety of the dollar, Swiss franc and Japanese yen.
The euro slid 1% to $1.1168 and 0.9% to 129.08 yen
, while the risk-sensitive Australian and
New Zealand dollars fell 0.5% and 0.3%, respectively.
Sovereign bonds such as the U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds
-- regarded as among the most safest assets to hold globally --
remained in strong demand.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was down around
7 basis points to 1.90% in London trade, and equivalent German
yields were down 6 basis points to 0.16%.
Money markets continued to push back rate hike expectations
with investors now pricing roughly 30 basis points worth of
tightening from the European Central Bank in total this year,
down from 35 bps late last week.
Gold was last up 0.61% to around $1,899.
Russia's rouble dived almost 30% to a record-low 120
per dollar, but recovered some ground to last trade at just over
100 to the dollar.
MSCI's Russia equity index slid 25%, while
London and Frankfurt-listed Russian equity exchange traded funds
(ETFs) tanked more than 35% as
investors dumped Russian assets.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Additional reporting by Kevin
Buckland in TOKYO; editing by Jason Neely)