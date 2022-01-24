Log in
    UCG   IT0005239360

UNICREDIT S.P.A.

(UCG)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 01/24 10:47:36 am
12.865 EUR   -2.39%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Top EU banks to publish 'pioneering' climate data

01/24/2022 | 10:36am EST
FILE PHOTO: The skyline of the banking district is pictured in Frankfurt

LONDON (Reuters) - Large banks in the European Union will have to show how they help or hinder the bloc from meeting climate goals by publishing "pioneering" indicators from 2024, the EU's banking watchdog said on Monday.

The European Banking Authority (EBA) set out environmental, social and governance (ESG) templates for the top 150 banks such as Deutsche Bank, SocGen and UniCredit to complete each year.

This will allow investors to compare each bank's exposure to polluting and environmentally-friendly companies, and monitor how fast lenders shift to more sustainable business models.

"We are pioneers here with templates and key performance indicators to ensure that when banks disclose something, they do it in a consistent way," said Pilar Gutierrez, head of a disclosures unit at the EBA.

Final approval will be needed from the EU's executive, the European Commission.

The EBA said the templates will cover core banking books which include loans. It scrapped an initial plan to include trading book assets like stocks and bonds after industry concerns over their short-term nature.

From 2023, banks will have to disclose their exposure to carbon intensive activities and assets that may experience risks like floods and fires as a result of climate change.

They will also have to provide details on their exposure to fossil fuel clients, on the greenhouse gas emissions they finance, and on alignment with 2050 net zero goals.

GRAPHIC - EBA ESG Graphic

https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/klpykqwbxpg/EBA%20Graphic%20on%20ESG%20Templates.PNG

TWO RATIOS

The requirements break new ground globally by forcing banks to publish two new ratios from 2024.

A green asset ratio (GAR) shows a bank's 'green' assets as a proportion of total assets, with green being defined by inclusion in the EU's 'taxonomy' or checklist.

A banking book taxonomy alignment ratio (BTAR) measures how a bank's activities contribute to EU climate goals, showing the extent to which they are financing environmentally sustainable activities.

The Association for Financial Markets in Europe, an industry body, welcomed the extra time https://www.reuters.com/article/us-climate-change-eu-banks-idUSKCN2AT1XU for introducing GAR, which the EBA had originally indicated could be introduced this year.

"We would continue to note our wider concerns with the disclosure framework though, in that disclosures based on estimates or proxies may have little comparability and usability," AFME said in a statement.

Banks will have publish targets for GAR, BTAR and reductions in greenhouse gas emissions for 2030.

The two ratios will create peer pressure to adopt more sustainable business strategies and help stamp out potential 'greenwashing', or the exaggerating of environmentally-friendly activities.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

By Huw Jones


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -6.05% 10.786 Delayed Quote.4.18%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE -6.10% 30.97 Real-time Quote.9.12%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. -2.53% 12.848 Delayed Quote.-2.69%
Financials
Sales 2021 17 695 M 19 999 M 19 999 M
Net income 2021 2 072 M 2 342 M 2 342 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,5x
Yield 2021 4,01%
Capitalization 29 340 M 33 277 M 33 161 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,66x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 82 107
Free-Float -
Chart UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
UniCredit S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 13,18 €
Average target price 16,14 €
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrea Orcel Chief Executive Officer
Stefano Porro Group Chief Financial Officer
Pietro Carlo Padoan Chairman
Ranieri de Marchis Co-COO & General Manager
Carlo Vivaldi Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNICREDIT S.P.A.-2.69%33 277
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-8.38%427 130
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION0.97%362 856
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.82%252 294
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.6.38%209 056
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY11.86%208 551