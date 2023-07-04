UniCredit S.p.A. is one of the leading European banking groups. Income breaks down by activity as follows: - corporate, investment, finance and market banking (53.7%): leasing, factoring, stock transactions, participation in the rate, exchange, stock and derivative markets, stock exchange intermediation, etc.; - retail banking (46.3%). At the end of 2022, the group managed EUR 511.9 billion in deposits and EUR 524.9 billion in loans. Products and services are marketed through a network of 3,175 branches located primarily in Italy (2,986). Income (including intragroup) is distributed geographically as follows: Italy (43.5%), Germany (24.3%), Central Europe (16.6%), Eastern Europe (9.6%) and Russia (6%).

Sector Banks