UNICREDIT - APPOINTS ALI KHAN ON GROUP EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE
Today at 05:06 am
|Real-time Borsa Italiana - 05:27:27 2023-07-04 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|21.28 EUR
|-1.00%
|+3.35%
|+60.26%
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|21.29 EUR
|-0.93%
|+3.60%
|42 580 M $
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|2023-07-04
|21.27 €
|-1.02%
|4 168 287
|2023-07-03
|21.49 €
|+1.06%
|11,835,560
|2023-06-30
|21.27 €
|+0.69%
|15,805,760
|2023-06-29
|21.12 €
|+2.67%
|18,644,110
|2023-06-28
|20.57 €
|-0.05%
|13,436,380
Real-time Borsa Italiana - 05:17:09 2023-07-04 am EDT
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+60.64%
|42 580 M $
|-27.05%
|41 809 M $
|-19.53%
|41 359 M $
|+1.40%
|40 995 M $
|+0.95%
|44 722 M $
|+6.27%
|39 247 M $
|+3.27%
|39 214 M $
|+25.49%
|46 111 M $
|+22.79%
|38 627 M $
|+16.75%
|46 679 M $