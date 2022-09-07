Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. UniCredit S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UCG   IT0005239360

UNICREDIT S.P.A.

(UCG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:12 2022-09-07 pm EDT
9.611 EUR   -1.63%
12:46pUnicredit - approves merger by incorporation of unicredit servic…
RE
07:09aEurope's banks brace for winter blackout
RE
06:05aTop European bankers warn on recession, China and U.S. banks
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UNICREDIT - APPROVES MERGER BY INCORPORATION OF UNICREDIT SERVIC…

09/07/2022 | 12:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNICREDIT - APPROVES MERGER BY INCORPORATION OF UNICREDIT SERVICES INTO UNICREDIT


© Reuters 2022
All news about UNICREDIT S.P.A.
12:46pUnicredit - approves merger by incorporation of unicredit servic…
RE
07:09aEurope's banks brace for winter blackout
RE
06:05aTop European bankers warn on recession, China and U.S. banks
RE
05:59aUNICREDIT SPA : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
04:35aUniCredit CEO sees "shallow" recession ahead
RE
03:52aUniCredit, Intesa Sanpaolo Chairs Downplay Concerns Over Market Turmoil from Italian El..
MT
02:34aAnalysis-Europe's banks dim lights as they brace for winter blackout
RE
09/06Battered British pound stuck in the fryer for now
RE
09/06ALL ROADS LEAD TO STRONG U.S. DOLLAR : FX strategists
RE
09/06UNICREDIT SPA : JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNICREDIT S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 18 395 M 18 306 M 18 306 M
Net income 2022 3 498 M 3 481 M 3 481 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,75x
Yield 2022 6,65%
Capitalization 19 757 M 19 571 M 19 661 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,07x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 76 671
Free-Float 87,6%
Chart UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
UniCredit S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 9,77 €
Average target price 14,69 €
Spread / Average Target 50,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrea Orcel Chief Executive Officer
Stefano Porro Group Chief Financial Officer
Pietro Carlo Padoan Chairman
Jingle Pang Group Head-Digital & Information Officer
Ranieri de Marchis Co-COO & General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNICREDIT S.P.A.-27.86%19 571
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.17%333 551
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-25.69%265 645
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-11.36%212 152
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-10.63%162 646
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.04%153 065