Homepage
Equities
Italy
Borsa Italiana
UniCredit S.p.A.
News
Summary
UCG
IT0005239360
UNICREDIT S.P.A.
(UCG)
Add to my list
Report
02:14:30 2023-04-17 am EDT
02:14:30 2023-04-17 am EDT
19.36
EUR
-0.05%
01:53a
Unicredit: berenberg raises target price to eur 22.80 from eur 2…
RE
04/14
Terna launches EUR750 million bond issue
AN
04/14
European Midday Briefing: U.S. Bank Earnings In Focus
DJ
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
UNICREDIT: BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 22.80 FROM EUR 2…
04/17/2023 | 01:53am EDT
UNICREDIT: BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 22.80 FROM EUR 22.50
© Reuters 2023
All news about UNICREDIT S.P.A.
01:53a
Unicredit: berenberg raises target price to eur 22.80 from eur 2…
RE
04/14
Terna launches EUR750 million bond issue
AN
04/14
European Midday Briefing: U.S. Bank Earnings In Focus
DJ
04/14
Unicredit: morgan stanley raises target price eur 23 from eur 21…
RE
04/13
EC to propose an SVB-like resolution approach
04/13
North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Struggle ..
DJ
04/13
European Midday Briefing: After Inflation, Investors Turn to U...
DJ
04/13
Mib still down; fashion stocks do well
AN
04/13
RHI Magnesita reports new EUR320 million debt financing
AN
04/13
Lottomatica Expects to Launch EUR425 Million Milan IPO by April-end
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNICREDIT S.P.A.
01:53a
Unicredit: berenberg raises target price to eur 22.80 from eur 2…
RE
04/14
Unicredit: morgan stanley raises target price eur 23 from eur 21…
RE
04/13
EC to propose an SVB-like resolution approach
More recommendations
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2023
20 230 M
22 236 M
22 236 M
Net income 2023
5 227 M
5 745 M
5 745 M
Net Debt 2023
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
7,02x
Yield 2023
5,15%
Capitalization
37 379 M
41 084 M
41 084 M
Capi. / Sales 2023
1,85x
Capi. / Sales 2024
1,84x
Nbr of Employees
75 040
Free-Float
95,4%
More Financials
Chart UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
24
Last Close Price
19,37 €
Average target price
22,09 €
Spread / Average Target
14,0%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrea Orcel
Chief Executive Officer
Stefano Porro
Group Chief Financial Officer
Pietro Carlo Padoan
Chairman
Jingle Pang
Group Head-Digital & Information Officer
Ranieri de Marchis
Co-COO & General Manager
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
UNICREDIT S.P.A.
45.95%
41 084
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
3.45%
406 682
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
-10.87%
236 139
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
5.72%
228 723
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
7.57%
169 741
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
-4.00%
149 174
More Results
