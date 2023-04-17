Advanced search
    UCG   IT0005239360

UNICREDIT S.P.A.

(UCG)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:14:30 2023-04-17 am EDT
19.36 EUR   -0.05%
Unicredit: berenberg raises target price to eur 22.80 from eur 2…
RE
04/14Terna launches EUR750 million bond issue
AN
04/14European Midday Briefing: U.S. Bank Earnings In Focus
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UNICREDIT: BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 22.80 FROM EUR 2…

04/17/2023 | 01:53am EDT
UNICREDIT: BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 22.80 FROM EUR 22.50


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 20 230 M 22 236 M 22 236 M
Net income 2023 5 227 M 5 745 M 5 745 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,02x
Yield 2023 5,15%
Capitalization 37 379 M 41 084 M 41 084 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,85x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 75 040
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
UniCredit S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 19,37 €
Average target price 22,09 €
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrea Orcel Chief Executive Officer
Stefano Porro Group Chief Financial Officer
Pietro Carlo Padoan Chairman
Jingle Pang Group Head-Digital & Information Officer
Ranieri de Marchis Co-COO & General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNICREDIT S.P.A.45.95%41 084
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.45%406 682
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-10.87%236 139
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.72%228 723
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.57%169 741
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.00%149 174
