  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  UniCredit S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    UCG   IT0005239360

UNICREDIT S.P.A.

(UCG)
UNICREDIT - CONFIRMING OUR 2021 PROPOSED CASH DIVIDEND OF EUR1.…

03/08/2022 | 02:21pm EST
UNICREDIT - CONFIRMING OUR 2021 PROPOSED CASH DIVIDEND OF EUR1.2 BN


Financials
Sales 2021 17 700 M 19 275 M 19 275 M
Net income 2021 2 026 M 2 206 M 2 206 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 6,22%
Capitalization 18 503 M 20 149 M 20 149 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,05x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 82 107
Free-Float 96,0%
Chart UNICREDIT S.P.A.
UniCredit S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 8,50 €
Average target price 16,94 €
Spread / Average Target 99,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrea Orcel Chief Executive Officer
Stefano Porro Group Chief Financial Officer
Pietro Carlo Padoan Chairman
Ranieri de Marchis Co-COO & General Manager
Carlo Vivaldi Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNICREDIT S.P.A.-37.26%20 094
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-15.12%381 532
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.82%309 207
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.95%248 673
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-6.63%188 458
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.37%184 213