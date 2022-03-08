UNICREDIT - CONFIRMING OUR 2021 PROPOSED CASH DIVIDEND OF EUR1.…

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Quality stocks
Momentum stocks
ESG Stocks
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
trend-following stocks
Investment themes
Ageing Population
The Vegan Market
The genomic revolution
Blockchain
Moat
Millennials
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Ageing Population
The Vegan Market
The genomic revolution
Blockchain
Moat
Millennials
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
Equities
Italy
Borsa Italiana
UniCredit S.p.A.
News
Summary
UCG
IT0005239360
UNICREDIT S.P.A.
(UCG)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
03/22 02:31:47 pm
9.409
EUR
+10.73%
02:22p
Unicredit- unicredit on russia says in "extreme scenario, the im…
RE
02:21p
Unicredit - confirming our 2021 proposed cash dividend of eur1.…
RE
02:20p
Unicredit - strong capital position would allow us to absorb su…
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
UNICREDIT - CONFIRMING OUR 2021 PROPOSED CASH DIVIDEND OF EUR1.…
03/08/2022 | 02:21pm EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
UNICREDIT - CONFIRMING OUR 2021 PROPOSED CASH DIVIDEND OF EUR1.2 BN
© Reuters 2022
All news about UNICREDIT S.P.A.
02:22p
Unicredit- unicredit on russia says in "extreme scenario, the im…
RE
02:21p
Unicredit - confirming our 2021 proposed cash dividend of eur1.…
RE
02:20p
Unicredit - strong capital position would allow us to absorb su…
RE
02:19p
Unicredit- current mark-to-market derivative exposure to russian…
RE
02:19p
Unicredit - maximum potential loss in the event that the rub wo…
RE
02:19p
Unicredit - net of fx hedges, our direct exposure to unicredit…
RE
02:18p
Unicredit- closely monitoring the developments in russia…
RE
10:07a
Russia faces further sanctions as investors dash for exit
RE
10:02a
UNICREDIT SPA
: Berenberg remains its Buy rating
MD
09:25a
Explainer-The extent of global banks' Russian exposure
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNICREDIT S.P.A.
10:02a
UNICREDIT SPA
: Berenberg remains its Buy rating
MD
07:32a
UNICREDIT SPA
: Credit Suisse remains its Buy rating
MD
04:29a
UNICREDIT SPA
: Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
More recommendations
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2021
17 700 M
19 275 M
19 275 M
Net income 2021
2 026 M
2 206 M
2 206 M
Net Debt 2021
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
10,4x
Yield 2021
6,22%
Capitalization
18 503 M
20 149 M
20 149 M
Capi. / Sales 2021
1,05x
Capi. / Sales 2022
1,05x
Nbr of Employees
82 107
Free-Float
96,0%
More Financials
Chart UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
24
Last Close Price
8,50 €
Average target price
16,94 €
Spread / Average Target
99,4%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrea Orcel
Chief Executive Officer
Stefano Porro
Group Chief Financial Officer
Pietro Carlo Padoan
Chairman
Ranieri de Marchis
Co-COO & General Manager
Carlo Vivaldi
Co-Chief Operating Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
UNICREDIT S.P.A.
-37.26%
20 094
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
-15.12%
381 532
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
-13.82%
309 207
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
2.95%
248 673
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.
-6.63%
188 458
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
5.37%
184 213
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Investment style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave