  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. UniCredit S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UCG   IT0005239360

UNICREDIT S.P.A.

(UCG)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:36 2022-09-07 am EDT
9.613 EUR   -1.61%
UNICREDIT : Goldman sachs cuts target price to eur 17 from eur 19…
RE
Unicredit Approves Merger By Absorption Of Unit Unicredit Services
RE
Unicredit - approves merger by incorporation of unicredit servic…
RE
UNICREDIT: GOLDMAN SACHS CUTS TARGET PRICE TO EUR 17 FROM EUR 19…

09/08/2022 | 12:06am EDT
UNICREDIT: GOLDMAN SACHS CUTS TARGET PRICE TO EUR 17 FROM EUR 19


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 18 395 M 18 306 M 18 306 M
Net income 2022 3 498 M 3 481 M 3 481 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,66x
Yield 2022 6,76%
Capitalization 19 440 M 19 345 M 19 345 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,06x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 76 671
Free-Float 87,6%
Technical analysis trends UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 9,61 €
Average target price 14,69 €
Spread / Average Target 52,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrea Orcel Chief Executive Officer
Stefano Porro Group Chief Financial Officer
Pietro Carlo Padoan Chairman
Jingle Pang Group Head-Digital & Information Officer
Ranieri de Marchis Co-COO & General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNICREDIT S.P.A.-27.86%19 571
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.81%333 551
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.54%265 645
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-11.36%212 152
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.63%162 646
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.04%153 065