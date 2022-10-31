Advanced search
Homepage
Equities
Italy
Borsa Italiana
UniCredit S.p.A.
News
Summary
UCG
IT0005239360
UNICREDIT S.P.A.
(UCG)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
03:29 2022-10-31 am EDT
12.30
EUR
+0.33%
03:04a
Unicredit - the changes announced by the ecb to the remuneration…
RE
03:04a
Unicredit - nii sensitivity as disclosed with third quarter 2022…
RE
03:03a
Unicredit - disclosure provided in the q3 2022 regarding nii fo…
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
UNICREDIT - NO POSITIVE EFFECT OF TLTRO TO UNICREDITS FINANCIA…
10/31/2022 | 03:02am EDT
UNICREDIT - NO POSITIVE EFFECT OF TLTRO TO UNICREDIT’S FINANCIAL RESULTS FROM 2023 ONWARDS
© Reuters 2022
All news about UNICREDIT S.P.A.
03:04a
Unicredit - the changes announced by the ecb to the remuneration…
RE
03:04a
Unicredit - nii sensitivity as disclosed with third quarter 2022…
RE
03:03a
Unicredit - disclosure provided in the q3 2022 regarding nii fo…
RE
03:02a
Unicredit - no positive effect of tltro to unicredit’s financia…
RE
03:02a
Unicredit - full year 2022 net interest income (nii) guidance…
RE
03:02a
Unicredit - announces the financial effects of the european cent…
RE
12:42a
Automotive Group Iveco Secures $399 Million Syndicated Term Facility
MT
10/30
Credit Suisse Contacts 20 Banks' Syndicate For $4 Billion Capital Raise
MT
10/27
ECB hawks play down change in rate language as doves claim small win -sources
RE
10/27
UNICREDIT SPA : Receives a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
Analyst Recommendations on UNICREDIT S.P.A.
10/27
UNICREDIT SPA : Receives a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
10/27
UNICREDIT SPA : UBS remains its Buy rating
MD
10/27
UNICREDIT SPA : Gets a Neutral rating from Barclays
MD
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2022
18 963 M
18 856 M
18 856 M
Net income 2022
4 111 M
4 087 M
4 087 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
6,09x
Yield 2022
5,97%
Capitalization
24 200 M
24 063 M
24 063 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
1,28x
Capi. / Sales 2023
1,27x
Nbr of Employees
75 858
Free-Float
91,4%
Chart UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
24
Last Close Price
12,26 €
Average target price
15,54 €
Spread / Average Target
26,8%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
Andrea Orcel
Chief Executive Officer
Stefano Porro
Group Chief Financial Officer
Pietro Carlo Padoan
Chairman
Jingle Pang
Group Head-Digital & Information Officer
Ranieri de Marchis
Co-COO & General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
UNICREDIT S.P.A.
-9.50%
24 063
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
-20.38%
369 818
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
-18.68%
290 252
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
-18.18%
197 798
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
-3.40%
175 919
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
-19.07%
141 015
