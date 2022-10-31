Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. UniCredit S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UCG   IT0005239360

UNICREDIT S.P.A.

(UCG)
2022-10-31
12.30 EUR   +0.33%
03:04aUnicredit - the changes announced by the ecb to the remuneration…
RE
03:04aUnicredit - nii sensitivity as disclosed with third quarter 2022…
RE
03:03aUnicredit - disclosure provided in the q3 2022 regarding nii fo…
RE
UNICREDIT - NO POSITIVE EFFECT OF TLTRO TO UNICREDITS FINANCIA…

10/31/2022 | 03:02am EDT
UNICREDIT - NO POSITIVE EFFECT OF TLTRO TO UNICREDIT’S FINANCIAL RESULTS FROM 2023 ONWARDS


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 18 963 M 18 856 M 18 856 M
Net income 2022 4 111 M 4 087 M 4 087 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,09x
Yield 2022 5,97%
Capitalization 24 200 M 24 063 M 24 063 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,28x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 75 858
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart UNICREDIT S.P.A.
UniCredit S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 12,26 €
Average target price 15,54 €
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrea Orcel Chief Executive Officer
Stefano Porro Group Chief Financial Officer
Pietro Carlo Padoan Chairman
Jingle Pang Group Head-Digital & Information Officer
Ranieri de Marchis Co-COO & General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNICREDIT S.P.A.-9.50%24 063
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-20.38%369 818
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.68%290 252
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.18%197 798
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.40%175 919
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-19.07%141 015